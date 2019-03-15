Ranking NBA's Best Defenders in 2018-19

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his Defensive Player of the Year candidates. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Jonathan Isaac

Too early to put a 21-year-old just starting to come into his own on this list? Perhaps, but there’s no denying just how gifted Isaac is on the defensive side of the floor. Arguably the league’s most riveting defensive sequence came in early February in Atlanta when Isaac blocked fellow 2017 NBA draftee John Collins three times on the same possession. With a unique ability to guard all five positions at nearly 7-feet tall, Isaac is a big reason why the Magic have the league’s best defensive rating since late January.