Ranking NBA's Top 10 Defenders So Far in 2018-19

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 Defensive Player of the Year candidates to this point of the season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Tied #10 Mike Conley, Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball

Probably the most overlooked and underestimated player in the NBA is Conley, a stifling defender who has shut down several of the league’s elite point guards this season. Damian Lillard shot 4-of-18 against Conley on Dec. 12 and Chris Paul went 3-of-10 against the 31-year-old three nights later. Holiday, another underrated guard, currently leads the NBA in deflections and ranks in the top 10 in steals. And Ball, while not yet a prolific scorer, has been tenacious on the defensive end, accentuated during his recent triple-double against the Hornets in which he also recorded five steals.