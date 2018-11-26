Ranking Top 10 Canadian Players in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best Canadian players in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Kelly Olynyk

You could make a case for several active Canadian NBA players to be in the 10th spot on this list. Cory Joseph, Dwight Powell and Trey Lyles have each been solid to this point of their careers and rookie point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made a good first impression. The player, though, that’s made the biggest impact in a playoff series among the possible candidates is Olynyk, who erupted for 26 points off the bench in Boston’s Game 7 win over Washington in the 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals.