Ranking NBA's Best Small Forwards for 2019-20 Season

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen projects the best small forwards in 2019-20. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Honorable Mentions

Brandon Ingram – Don’t be shocked in two or three years if the Pelicans are one of the better teams in the West after getting Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the draft and acquiring a collection of up-and-coming young talent from the Lakers, including Ingram, although it remains to be seen if the 21-year-old will be hampered by his blood clot injury.

Otto Porter – On paper, the Bulls are a very intriguing team. Getting Porter at the trade deadline last season bolstered their starting lineup and will make them one of the more potent offensive teams in the East in the future.

Kevin Knox – No, the Knicks didn’t land Kevin Durant or any other superstar in free agency. But, perhaps that won’t ultimately be a bad thing if Knox and some of New York’s other young players blossom the way some think they can.

Harrison Barnes – The Kings put their faith in Barnes by giving him a huge four-year contract this summer, just a few months after acquiring him in a trade from the Mavs at the deadline. The fact that he shot nearly 41 percent from 3-point range in Sacramento last season is definitely encouraging for the Kings and their high-octane offense.

T.J. Warren – In comes Warren, Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb. Out goes Bojan Bogdanovic and Thaddeus Young. The Pacers will look very different in 2019-20, but their success still hinges on Victor Oladipo’s health and how well Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis perform when they are on the court together.