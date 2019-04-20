Ranking NBA's Best Small Forwards in 2018-19

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best small forwards in 2018-19. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

Jayson Tatum – Maybe 2019 playoff Tatum will resemble 2018 playoff Tatum. That’s what many were expecting to see during what turned out to be a generally disappointing regular season for the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2017. He’s still way too young, though, to not believe he can’t or won’t ultimately blossom into one of the best players in the league.

Otto Porter – He clearly just needed a change of scenery and Chicago, where he averaged 17.5 points and shot nearly 49 percent from 3-point range following the trade from Washington, was a great spot for him to go.

Brandon Ingram – The arm injury is frightening. But if he’s able to overcome it, Ingram still has a chance to evolve into one of the premier scorers in this league. In the six games that preceded him being ruled out for the season, the 21-year-old averaged 27.8 points and shot 52.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Joe Ingles - His playmaking is really what separates him from most other small forwards. He flirted with a few triple-doubles throughout the year, including when he recorded 11 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds against the Lakers in late March.