Ranking NBA's Best Shooting Guards in 2018-19

Honorable Mentions

Jrue Holiday – Amidst all the chaos in New Orleans involving Anthony Davis and his ambiguous future, the Pelicans’ guard had a fantastic season, averaging career highs in scoring and rebounding.

J.J. Redick – When his career ends, where will Redick rank among the greatest 3-point shooters in NBA history? He’s currently 21st all time in total threes made with 1,704 of them after making a career-best 240 triples in 2018-19.

Joe Harris – From one great 3-point shooter who played his high school ball in Virginia, Redick, to one who played collegiately in the same state, Harris led the NBA in 3-point percentage this year (47.4 percent).

Victor Oladipo – One of the more disheartening moments of 2018-19 was Oladipo rupturing a quad tendon in his right leg in late January, causing him to miss the remainder of the year. Before the injury, though, the soon-to-be 27-year-old was having another excellent season, although not quite as good as the prior year when he set career highs in nearly every category.

Lou Williams – The overwhelming frontrunner to claim his third Sixth Man of the Year Award and second in a row, Sweet Lou averaged a career high in assists while scoring 20 points per game. The 32-year-old was clutch, too, burying a game winner at the buzzer against the Nets in March.

Danny Green - Thought initially to be just a throw-in in the Kawhi Leonard trade, Green made a huge impact on the Raptors this season. He made 198 triples, the third most in franchise history, and shot 45.5 percent from downtown, the second best mark in the NBA in 2018-19.