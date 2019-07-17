Ranking NBA's Best Shooting Guards for 2019-20 Season

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen projects the best shooting guards in 2019-20. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Honorable Mentions

R.J. Barrett – Despite not landing a big-name free agent this summer, the Knicks do have a plethora of intriguing young players, including the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, who flirted with a triple-double in New York’s last Summer League game in Vegas.

Josh Richardson – With J.J. Redick now in New Orleans, J-Rich will have to be Philly’s most dependable outside shooter. It’s a bonus for the Sixers that he can defend and handle the ball, too.

Victor Oladipo – When he returns from his quad injury, which reportedly could happen around Christmas time, the two-time All-Star will have new teammates to mesh with, notably Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb.

Jrue Holiday – Does New Orleans have the league’s best defensive backcourt? Lonzo Ball showed in L.A. just how stifling he can be and Holiday is already one of the most proven on that side of the court.

Danny Green – Which version of the 32-year-old are the Lakers getting? The regular season one who shot nearly 46 percent from 3-point range or the playoffs one who made under 33 percent of his threes?

Klay Thompson – Obviously, the only reason he’s just an honorable mention is because we don’t know when he will return from his ACL injury. If the Warriors can stay in the hunt while he is out, though, watch out for Golden State again come playoff time assuming the five-time All-Star is his normal self.

Jaylen Brown – The consensus following Boston’s incredible playoff run in 2018 was that Brown, just like Jayson Tatum, would become an All-Star sooner rather than later. Maybe the Celtics’ chemistry will be better in 2019-20, thus reinvigorating Boston’s youngsters.

Eric Gordon - Only five players – Harden, Curry, Klay, PG13 and Kemba – have made more 3-pointers than Gordon over the last three seasons combined.