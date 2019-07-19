Ranking NBA's Best Point Guards for 2019-20 Season

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen projects the best point guards in 2019-20. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Honorable Mentions

Mike Conley – Is he the most underrated player in the NBA? Last season at age 31 coming off an Achilles injury, Conley averaged a career high in scoring while playing in 70 games. The Jazz are a real threat in the West after acquiring him.

D.J. Augustin – Only Steph Curry logged a better 3-point percentage than the Magic’s floor general last season among all regular starting point guards. Also, Augustin was the only true point guard who started in at least 80 games and committed fewer than 130 total turnovers.

Collin Sexton – Seems like nearly every team has a dynamic duo in the backcourt these days. Cleveland will feature one of the younger ones in 2019-20 with Sexton, who averaged 16.7 points in his first year in the league, and Darius Garland, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Another second-year point guard with a chance to be special is SGA, who was traded to OKC in the Paul George deal. At this moment, the Thunder have three starting-caliber point guards on the roster all at different stages of their careers – Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Gilgeous-Alexander.

Lonzo Ball – The Lakers, particularly after getting LeBron James last summer, just weren’t on Ball’s timeline. The Pelicans, especially after they won the draft lottery and landed Zion Williamson, seem like a much better fit for the 21-year-old.

Ja Morant – Some believe in three years that Morant – not Zion – will be the best player from the 2019 NBA Draft. Although they are not expected to contend for a playoff spot this season, the Grizzlies feature one of the most exciting young duos in the league with Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Kyle Lowry – We are going to find out what Toronto's supporting cast from last season's championship team is made of with Kawhi Leonard no longer there. Lowry, who was brilliant in Game 6 of the Finals, underwent thumb surgery this offseason but is expected to be ready for training camp.

Terry Rozier - Unlike in Boston where minutes were hard to come by for most of his time with the Celtics, Rozier is going to get plenty of opportunity with his new team in Charlotte. Does this mean the 25-year-old will resemble the player we saw in the 2018 playoffs when he helped lead the injury-plagued Celtics to a Game 7 of the conference finals?