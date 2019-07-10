Ranking NBA's Best Centers for 2019-20 Season

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen projects the best centers in 2019-20. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Honorable Mentions

Mitchell Robinson – The Knicks may not have landed a big fish in free agency, but they do bring back a few promising young players, including the 7-foot-1 Robinson, who recorded the fourth most blocked shots last season.

Marc Gasol – In case you forgot that he was once a Defensive Player of the Year, Gasol reminded everyone during the playoffs just how dominant he can be on that end of the floor, virtually outplaying every center he went up against during the Raptors’ championship run.

Myles Turner – Some thought Turner – not Rudy Gobert – was the best defensive center in the league from start to finish in 2018-19. Will not being selected for either of the All-NBA Defensive Teams put a chip on his shoulder in 2019-20, motivating him to take his game to another level?

Jonas Valanciunas – While the dynamic young duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. will draw the most attention in Memphis, the way Valanciunas finished last season, averaging 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds following the trade from Toronto, it would be unfair to not keep an eye on him too.

DeMarcus Cousins – Many thought Cousins, who is still hoping to prove he is one of the elite centers in the game since returning from an Achilles injury, would end up with the Lakers prior to last season when he was a free agent the first time. As things turned out, it just took a little longer than originally projected, as the soon-to-be 29-year-old will now reunite with Anthony Davis and give L.A. more depth in the frontcourt.

Enes Kanter – Losing Al Horford, who signed with the Sixers this summer, is a blow to Boston, which relied on the five-time All-Star’s poise and versatility. Replacing him with Kanter, though, does give the Celtics more low-post scoring and rebounding.