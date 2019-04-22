Ranking NBA's Best Centers in 2018-19

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best centers in the 2018-19 regular season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

Myles Turner – Many feel Rudy Gobert will win his second straight DPOY award. Others think either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Paul George will claim it. Perhaps the player most overlooked in the race is Turner, who led the league in blocks.

DeMarcus Cousins – He just can’t catch a break. First it was the Achilles injury and now his quad. Cousins did have a few solid performances in the 30 regular season games he appeared in, though, like when he recorded 28 points and 13 rebounds against Denver in early April.

Al Horford – Although Kyrie Irving is clearly the Celtics’ best offensive player, Horford on many nights is their most important player because of his extraordinarily high basketball IQ.

Marc Gasol – The Raptors led the league in 3-point percentage after they acquired the three-time All-Star, who buried 44.2 percent of his tries from downtown in the regular season following the deal.

Jusuf Nurkic – Before suffering a gruesome leg injury late in the season, Nurkic was having a career year, averaging 15.6 points and 10.4 rebounds.