Ranking NBA's Top 10 Backcourt Duos for 2019-20 Season

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen projects the best backcourt duos in 2019-20. In certain instances, a third player was included. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

#10 D.J. Augustin and Evan Fournier/Terrence Ross

Only Steph Curry logged a better 3-point percentage than Augustin among all regular starting point guards in 2018-19. Orlando’s floor general was also the only true point guard who committed fewer than 130 turnovers while starting in at least 80 games. Fournier, meanwhile, was one of the league’s most clutch players. Only Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving made more shots than the 6-foot-7 Frenchman in the final 30 seconds of a game when the Magic were ahead or behind by three or less. Ross, Orlando’s reliable sixth man, became the first player in NBA history last season to make at least 200 3-pointers without starting in a single game.