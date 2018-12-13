Trending
Ranking Top 10 Players From 2012 NBA Draft
OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best players from the 2012 NBA Draft. Players were evaluated based on their entire body of work, not just the 2018-19 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.
Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.
#10 Terrence Ross
Although he was a solid role player in prior years, particularly in 2016 when he was a key reserve for the Raptors during their run to the conference finals, Ross has emerged this season as a legitimate candidate for both the Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player Awards. Early in his career, the 6-foot-6 sharpshooter’s minutes were limited while playing behind DeMar DeRozan. The trade to Orlando gave him an opportunity to showcase his skills and now – a season after recovering from a major knee injury – the 27-year-old is one of the league’s top 3-point specialists.