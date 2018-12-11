Ranking Top 10 Players From 2011 NBA Draft

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best players from the 2011 NBA Draft. Players from this draft class were evaluated based on their entire body of work, not just the 2018-19 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Tristan Thompson

Determining who should occupy the 10th spot was tricky. If only evaluating the 2018-19 season, either Bojan Bogdanovic, Enes Kanter or E’Twaun Moore would probably edge out Thompson, who despite having a solid season is on a team that currently sits in second to last place in the East. Thompson was more impactful earlier in his career, when he helped Cleveland make four consecutive NBA Finals appearances. The year they won the title, 2016, the former Texas Longhorn delivered an unforgettable 15-point, 16-rebound performance in Game 6 against the Warriors.