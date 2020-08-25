Quote & Analysis: Vucevic’s Excellence, Fultz’s Progression, Bucks’ Defense & More

QUOTE: “Number one, they were great. Their execution was great. It was better than ours. We made some mistakes. We had a baseline out of bounds, a guy didn’t know. We had a side out of bounds, a guy didn’t know. We had two sets, a guy didn’t know. Against a team like that, it just can’t happen. You have to be good organizationally, and then execute. Our effort, just our effort was phenomenal. But our execution (could have been better) and then the biggest difference was the shot-making. They shot the ball well. A lot of times like they say it’s a make or miss league.” – Steve Clifford on keys down the stretch in Game 4 loss

ANALYSIS: The Magic, from start to finish, really did give a terrific effort, which was primarily why they only trailed by three going into the final frame and then gave themselves a chance near the end when they cut a 19-point early fourth-quarter deficit to seven with about four minutes left. The Bucks having the league’s best record in the regular season didn’t happen by accident. Giannis Antetokounmpo is obviously incredible. They are deep. They make it close to impossible to score in the paint. They move the ball extremely well. Especially being undermanned like they are, the Magic are forced to play close to a flawless 48-minute game to have a chance of beating this team.

QUOTE: “I’m just going to keep playing my game, keep staying aggressive, playing off what the defense gives me. Tonight, I was able to make some plays for my teammates as well. I just want to keep playing the way I’ve been playing and take it to another level if it needs to be.” – Nikola Vucevic on his performance in this series and if there’s anything more he can do

ANALYSIS: Vucevic has totaled 118 points so far this series. In case you are wondering, that’s tied for the 74th most points through the first four games of a first round playoff series in NBA history, per Stathead. Orlando’s 7-footer has scored over 30 points in three of the four contests, including in Game 4 on Monday when he toyed with a triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds and a playoff career-high seven assists. He’s one of only four Magic players all time to score 30-plus three times in a playoff series. Nobody in franchise history has scored 30-plus four times in a series, something Vucevic will have a chance to do in Game 5 or beyond if the Magic can extend this series.

QUOTE: “I think that they just increased their ball pressure. Naturally, most guys either slow down or speed up when teams do that. So, I think we just have to play at our pace and myself I just took what they were giving me. I knew that they were going to be ball pressuring. Just getting to my angles to create for my teammates or create for myself and I think we did a good job of that in the first three quarters. The fourth quarter we kind of got away from that again and we were making our own mistakes again.” – Markelle Fultz on his 15-point, five-rebound and seven-assist performance in Game 4

ANALYSIS: Considering this is the first time Fultz is playing big minutes in a playoff series, there’s definitely a lot to be excited about moving forward. The Bucks, because of how well they defend the paint, are a tough matchup, specifically for a player like Fultz who relies on getting into the lane to be effective. He was able to outplay Eric Bledsoe in Game 4 despite Milwaukee applying so much ball pressure on him. Perhaps what’s been most encouraging for Orlando’s 6-foot-3, 209-pound point guard throughout this series has been his long-range shooting, as he’s made five of his 11 3-point attempts (45.5 percent).

QUOTE: First, you have to give credit to the Bucks. (Wes) Matthews is doing a really good job. They have a really good defense. They know everything about us. It’s me being really out of rhythm. It’s a mix of everything. Tonight was probably the first time since the playoffs started that I felt like I had good looks. And I just couldn’t make them. It is frustrating, for sure. It’s upsetting and it’s disappointing.” - Evan Fournier on his shooting struggles this series

ANALYSIS: As Fournier himself mentioned, Matthews deserves a ton of credit for the effort he’s giving defensively in guarding Fournier, the Magic’s second best scorer in the regular season. The 6-foot-7 shooting guard is averaging just 11.5 points this series, seven fewer than his regular season average, on 33.3 percent shooting from the floor. Especially with how shorthanded they are, the Magic will certainly need Fournier to have a bounce-back performance in Game 5 for them to avoid elimination. His shooting struggles, though, have not restricted his energy on the other end, as his defense has helped make things difficult on Khris Middleton, who has been out of rhythm for most of this series.

QUOTE: “They pack the paint. They live in the paint. They want to kind of give you open shots on the wing or mid-range twos or threes. That’s just kind of their defense. They play the old school, random kind of defense. We have to do what the defense (gives us). That’s why we’re taking so many threes and we’re shooting jump shots because that’s what they are giving us. If we want to win, we have to make those shots.” – Terrence Ross on Milwaukee’s stout defense and Magic’s 3-point shooting

ANALYSIS: The Magic have made 60 3-pointers (15.0 per game) so far this series, but are averaging only 27 points in the paint. The Bucks allowed opponents to make the most threes in the regular season, so it’s not totally surprising Orlando has knocked down as many as it has. Only 12 times in NBA playoff history has a team made 60 or more 3-pointers through the first four games of a series, per Stathead. Interestingly, seven of them have occurred this season. The Raptors drilled 71 of them in their sweep over the Nets, who made 62 threes themselves. The Jazz have made 68 so far against the Nuggets, who have buried 64. The Bucks have actually made more than the Magic with 63 triples. And the Rockets just tied the record for most 3-pointers made through the first four games of a playoff series with 77 of them against the Thunder. The other time a team sank 77 triples through the first four games was in 2016 when the Cavs did it against the Hawks in the conference semifinals.