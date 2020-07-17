Quote & Analysis: Ennis Back With Team, Isaac Gives Health Update & More

QUOTE: “We have a group chat, so I kept interacting in there. Everybody has been checking on me. I’m just happy to be back with the fellas on the court. Everybody is focused. The energy was good today. That’s why I love being a part (of this team). Everybody’s just determined.” – James Ennis III on joining team at Disney after recovering from COVID-19

ANALYSIS: It may have seemed like a small transaction at the time, but the Magic acquiring Ennis from the 76ers at the trade deadline has turned out to be pretty significant. Orlando went 8-4 with the 6-foot-7, 209-pounder in the lineup prior to the hiatus. The 30-year-old, who is playing for his seventh NBA team since getting drafted in 2013, scored in double figures three times after the trade and helped give the Magic more versatility on defense.

QUOTE: “I think as a two-way player and a guy such as myself I think you need to be ready every night and just be ready for the opportunity. I take it super serious every day, to be mentally and physically prepared for whatever opportunity comes.” – Vic Law on potentially getting playing time when season resumes

ANALYSIS: With so much uncertainty facing every team at Disney, it’s very possible NBA two-way contract players will get minutes when the season restarts in a couple weeks. Expect both B.J. Johnson and Law, Orlando’s two-way players, to be ready. The 6-foot-7 Johnson appeared in eight games for the Magic’s parent club before the stoppage and has 15 regular season NBA games under his belt. Law’s first professional basketball experience was with the Magic’s summer league team a year ago, so he’s extremely familiar with Steve Clifford’s system. Undrafted out of Northwestern, Law played in five games for Orlando after being promoted to a two-way player.

QUOTE: “I felt good. My body responded well. I was back to doing some more contact today. Got to play a little bit, just running up and down, so I feel good. I’m getting there day by day.” – Jonathan Isaac gives update on his recovery

ANALYSIS: It remains unknown if Isaac will be available for the Magic at any point of the restart. Regardless of whether he returns or not, it’s exciting to know he has responded well to treatment. Before injuring his left knee on New Year’s Day, the 22-year-old was in the running for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year Award. He also showed tremendous progress on the offensive end. In 32 games this season, the former Florida State standout averaged career highs in points (12.0), rebounds (6.9), assists (1.4), blocks (2.4) and steals (1.6).

QUOTE: “I take these issues very important. I’m happy that I could be invited. I’m glad the Generation Z is going to be on the phone call – teens and young adults to discuss social injustices, diversity, social inclusion. I’m excited about it. I’m excited to answer questions and try to bring this group closer together.” - Michael Carter-Williams before taking part in Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ virtual town hall on key social issues

ANALYSIS: Carter-Williams, who was playing his best basketball in a Magic uniform just before the hiatus began, is determined to help make systemic change in the community. Following the tragic death of George Floyd, the 28-year-old joined other activists at Orlando protests. He’s been having many conversations about social injustice, race relations and inclusion with others over the last several weeks, and he’s hopeful the country is starting to turn a corner. Participating in open discussions where everyone can express their concerns, fears and perspectives is something that the Magic point guard believes is critical to initiate change.

QUOTE: I think the mental part, basic ingredients that go in to having a close together team becomes even more important. We’ve had guys fishing. We’ve had a bunch of guys golfing. We’ve done a couple team building kind of things just for fun, and they have been. It’s been enjoyable. We have a good group and I think that could be a strength for us.” - Clifford on team bonding while inside the Disney campus

ANALYSIS: Maybe the most underrated and underappreciated aspect of team sports is chemistry. Talent obviously is necessary, as are the right strategies to outsmart opponents. But, if a team isn’t moving in the same direction, things can break apart quickly and easily. Ever since Clifford took over as the head coach, the Magic have had excellent team chemistry. It has helped them bounce back when things haven’t gone their way. After a week of being inside the Disney campus, it appears the Magic recognize just how important it is to participate in group activities to stay connected.