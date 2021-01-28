Projecting NBA’s Eastern Conference All-Stars in 2020-21

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen projects his 2020-21 Eastern Conference All-Stars. Click through this slideshow for analysis. The players are in alphabetical order by their last names. Click here to vote.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

How much concern should there be in Milwaukee about Antetokounmpo’s slight statistical drop this season? The key word in that question is “slight,” so certainly there shouldn’t be any panic about it. The Greek Freak is averaging about three fewer points and nearly three fewer rebounds than last year when he captured his second straight MVP award. The 3-point shooting hasn’t gotten any better, although he’s definitely still willing to take them. But most problematic to this point has been his free throw shooting woes. He’s shooting a career-low 58.4 percent from the stripe through 16 games.

