Predicting 2019 NBA Western Conference All-Stars

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen predicts who will be selected for this year's All-Star Game from the Western Conference. The players listed are in alphabetical order. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Stephen Curry

Somehow, someway, the greatest shooter in NBA history has become an even better shooter this year. At least the numbers suggest he has. And a lot of that has to do with how the Warriors are using Curry – as more of an off-ball screen, catch-and-shoot weapon. The three-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP actually leads the league in catch-and-shoot scoring per game with a third of his points coming in this fashion. He’s even on pace to shoot a career best percentage from 3-point range. Even more amazing, though, is that the Warriors have outscored their opponents by over 10 points when Curry is on the floor and they have been outscored by nearly two points when he is off the court. Golden State went 5-6 during a three-week stretch in November while the 30-year-old was recovering from a groin injury.