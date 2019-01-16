Predicting 2019 NBA Eastern Conference All-Stars

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen predicts who will be selected for this year's All-Star Game from the Eastern Conference. The players listed are in alphabetical order. Click through this slideshow for full analysis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Most still feel LeBron James is the league’s best player. Nobody will call you crazy if you think that, even as he recovers from his groin injury. But, now more than ever before, it’s not outrageous to claim that one of the other NBA’s premier superstars – whether it’s James Harden, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard or Antetokounmpo – is near, or even at, LeBron’s level. Antetokounmpo, specifically, has made a strong case this season that he should be the league’s Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year, especially considering how good the Bucks have been on both sides of the ball. Milwaukee adding a few key complementary pieces before and during the season, particularly floor spacers Brook Lopez, George Hill and Ersan Ilyasova, has helped the Greek Freak become a far better playmaker this year.