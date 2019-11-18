Postgame Report: Vucevic's Big Night and Fultz's Clutch Play Help Magic Beat Wizards

ORLANDO – Markelle Fultz opened Sunday’s game with his first two made 3-pointers ever at the Amway Center and he carried that momentum deep into the night while drilling his first seven shots.

But as spectacular as his start to the night was it certainly paled in comparison to a fabulous finish that had the partisan home crowd of 16,344 throbbing with raw emotion.

With the Magic clinging to a three-point lead inside the final minute, Fultz looked like a point guard well beyond his 21 years of age by sniffing out a drive-and-kick play by Washington Wizards’ all-star guard Bradley Beal and deflecting the ball high into the air. From there, Fultz leaped and tapped the ball again – this time to keep it away from Isaiah Thomas – and advance it up the floor. Determined to finish off both the play and the Wizards – the team that Fultz grew up rooting for as a child – the 6-foot-4 guard furiously chased down the loose ball and rammed in a thunderous dunk as he was fouled 6-foot-10 forward Davis Bertans.

When Fultz finished off the stirring sequence with a free throw, he had secured a 125-121 victory for Orlando and registered his biggest play in Magic pinstripes in 13 games. Afterward, Fultz attached even more significance to the game-sealing steal-tip-and-dunk play by calling it one of the best moments of his three-year NBA career.

``Shoot, that’s one of the tops,’’ Fultz said of the three-point clincher play that allowed him to finish with a career-best 19 points. ``Any time you get a chance to make a big-time play in a clutch moment, it’s up there for one of the tops.’’

All-star center Nikola Vucevic and standout guard Evan Fournier offered plenty of support for Fultz to help the Magic (6-7) win a third straight game and close out their longest home stand of the season at 4-1. Vucevic scored 30 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and handed out six assists, while Fournier added 25 points, a season-best nine assists and five 3-pointers. Vucevic is one of just five players in the 31-year history of the Magic to register a night with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists – and he’s done it four times now.

The statistic that mattered most to the Magic on this night was their 4-1 record on a home stand that allowed them to further distance themselves from a poor start to the season and get closer to a .500 record.

``Winning is fun, and it’s that simple,’’ said Fournier, who continued his stellar shooting by making seven of 13 shots and five of eight 3-point shots. ``When things are coming together, the offense is flowing, you have confidence in your defense and basketball is a beautiful game. At times, it can be frustrating when you know that you can do better. But, now, we are playing better, (fans) can enjoy watching us and things are getting better and better.’’

Washington (3-8) came into the night with the NBA’s third highest-scoring offense and it hung tough throughout the game behind the shooting of Bradley Beal (34 points and five 3-pointers) and C.J. Miles (21 points and six 3-pointers). It was within 97-91 with 7:26 to play before the Magic responded to that threat by scoring nine straight points – three free throws by Terrence Ross (15 points), a 3-pointer by Vucevic off a behind-the-pass pass from D.J. Augustin and a corner 3 from Fournier that was set up by a Vucevic assist.

The Wizards made another charge and got within 117-116 with 1:01 to play, but the Magic again blunted that rally with two free throws from Vucevic and Fultz’s jaw-dropping steal, dunk and free throw with 36.1 ticks remaining.

Afterward, Magic coaches and players marveled at the maturity and determination displayed by Fultz to deliver with a play that is arguably the signature moment of this young season.

``First of all, it takes great discipline,’’ said Magic coach Steve Clifford, referring to the instinct to sink inside to help on Beal’s drive to the hoop. ``The play he made was the play that you’re supposed to make – that’s what you talk about in the huddle. I saw a veteran player (recently) come in up three (points) and give another good shooter a wide-open shot. So, he did what he was supposed to do and made a terrific play with a great finish and a free throw.’’

Added Ross: ``’Kelle’s just got a great IQ for the game, he plays with a lot of poise and man, he made a great play on the ball. Then, he finished on the other end, too. He definitely finished the play the right way.’’

For the game, Orlando shot 49.4 percent from the floor and made 15 of 38 3-pointers. Washington was nearly as good, shooting 47.4 percent from the floor and drilling 19 threes. Incredibly, the Wizards scored 44 fourth-quarter points and made 10 of 15 3-pointers in the final period to send several scares into the Magic.

Sunday’s win allowed Orlando to end its longest home stand of the season the same way that it started it several days ago. The Magic whipped Memphis last Friday, but they stumbled two nights later in a loss to Indiana. They posted fourth-quarter rallies in consecutive games to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs, and the Magic held on Sunday against the Wizards.

The home stand completed, the Magic now hit the road for a nine-night, four-game trip. Orlando will get a much-needed day off on Monday before practicing on Tuesday prior to departing for Toronto. On their upcoming trip, the Magic will face the Raptors (Wednesday), Indiana Pacers (Saturday), Detroit Pistons (Nov. 25) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Nov. 27). Orlando lost in Toronto, 104-95, on Oct. 28 in a game when since-injured point guard Kyle Lowry scored 26 points.

Orlando won’t be back at the Amway Center again until after Thanksgiving when they face the Raptors on Nov. 29 for a third time this season.

On Sunday, the Magic seemed to be facing a dire situation early in the night when point guards Michael Carter-Williams and Augustin staggered off the floor and headed straight to the locker room with injuries. Carter-Williams strained his left hip early in the second period and was unable to return to the game. As for Augustin – who finished with 13 points, three assists and three 3-pointers – he dislocated the pinkie finger on his left finger on a drive down the lane and was cleared to return when X-rays on the finger proved negative.

``I was about to make a pass to Markelle and then I looked at my hand as I was driving and (the finger) was facing the opposite way, so I just lost the ball and went down,’’ said Augustin, who finished the game with his pinkie finger taped to his ring finger. ``It was painful, but once (Head Athletic Trainer Ernest Eugene) popped it back in it felt better. We went straight to the X-ray room to make sure nothing was broken. That was my main concern; I was just hoping nothing was broken and then I could go back in if everything was OK.’’

Fultz picked up the slack of the Magic being short-handed at the point guard position, turning in his most complete game in a Magic uniform in 26 minutes. He finished eight of 10 from the floor, drilled two of his three 3-point shots and added three rebounds and two assists.

Fultz got himself off to a tremendous start by burying two 3-pointers in the game’s early going when Washington dared him to shoot. The 3-pointers were his first this season at the Amway Center with his only four makes coming in Atlanta, Toronto and Oklahoma City. In his previous five games, Fultz had missed all seven of his 3-point tries.

``You’ve got to go with the percentages,’’ Washington coach Scott Brooks said of his team’s strategy to dare Fultz to shoot from afar early on. ``He’s not a 3-point shooter, no yet. The percentages say that. Then, he comes in and makes his first two. But give him credit because he obviously works on it, he made them tonight and stepped up and played well.’’

After opening with the two 3-pointers, Fultz mixed things up by repeatedly getting in the lane to hurt the Wizards. He converted his next four shots from point blank range – three of them on layups and fourth one on a thunderous dunk when Thomas retreated out of the lane and center Thomas Bryant didn’t even jump to contest.

The ability to get into the paint is one of Fultz’s greatest strengths, and he was coming off a 13-point game on Friday when he had carved up the San Antonio defense for 15 drives into the lane. Clifford called that game two nights earlier Fultz’s best of the season, but he might have to revise that statement after the way the former No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft shot it from 3-point range, scored on the drives into the lane throughout the game and capped the night with the game-sealing steal and dunk.

``I’ve put in a lot of work (on his 3-point shot). Every off day I work on it and after practice and I work for those times because I know people are going to go `under’ (on screens),’’ said Fultz, who is now six of 28 from 3-point range on the season. ``I’m prepared to shoot it and today I knocked down my first two. It felt good, just to put in all of that work and then see it showing. I’m just going to shoot that shot every time that I’m open.’’

It only added to Fultz’s joy that his career-best scoring night and one of the finest plays of his career came against the Wizards, the team he grew up rooting for a child while hailing from Upper Marlboro, Md. Afterward, he reveled in the fact that many of his friends and family members were watching the Wizards’ broadcast of the game back in Washington, D.C. and Maryland – just as he did as a child who hoped to someday make it to the NBA and make big-time, game-deciding plays as he did on Sunday. They got to see him open the game with the consecutive 3-pointers and open the second half with a wrap-around assist to Aaron Gordon (13 points and nine rebounds) and a hard-charging layup after he spun away from the defense. And in the end, he capped the best night of his career with the game-winning play.

``It’s big for me because I’ve got a lot of people back home watching,’’ said Fultz, who is averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in a little more than 23 minutes a game. ``I’m pretty sure they wanted Washington to win, but they also wanted to see me do well. So, a combination of both – for me to play well and the team to play well and get the `W’ – it feels really good.’’

