Postgame Report: Stellar Ross Shooting, Stifling Team Defense Key to Win Over Heat

ORLANDO – Missing on Friday at the Amway Center was Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac’s towering height, his expansive wing span, his off-the-charts defensive instincts and that brilliant, toothy smile he likes to flash upon swatting a shot out of the air.

For one night at least, no one seemed to miss those staples of this Magic season as Orlando played the kind of suffocating defense that Isaac would have appreciated and notched a much-needed feel-good victory over the rival Miami Heat.

A little more than 24 hours after learning that Isaac will be out for multiple months and possibly the rest of the season, the Magic rode the stellar shooting of Terrence Ross, the steadiness of Nikola Vucevic and some stellar fourth-quarter defense to beat the Heat 105-85.

A noisy Amway Center crowd of 17,198 looked on in delight as Orlando (16-19) held Miami (25-10) to just six points in the fourth quarter. Not only did that tie the Magic franchise record for fewest points allowed in any quarter, but it equaled the mark for the fewest points allowed in a quarter in any NBA game in the past two-plus years. The last time an NBA team mustered just six points in a quarter was Oct. 30, 2017 when Toronto held Portland to that total in a second quarter.

Then, there was this: The six-point fourth quarter set a new franchise low for Miami. It broke the Heat’s previous low of seven points set on March 26, 2000 in a fourth quarter also against the Magic.

Aaron Gordon, who returned after missing the past 2 ½ games with soreness in his left Achilles’ tendon, spearheaded a defense that held the Heat to three-of-19 shooting over the final 12 minutes and zero-for-10 from 3-point range. The Magic defense forced six turnovers in the fourth while outscoring the Heat 21-6 in that final 12-minute stretch.

That kind of clutch play in the fourth is one reason that Orlando is now 13-1 when tied or leading after three periods.

``If we play like that, we feel like we can contend,’’ said Gordon, who had 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists while also limiting Miami star guard Jimmy Butler (23 points) to just 12 field goal attempts in 35 minutes.

Ross scored 25 points and drilled six 3-pointers while Vucevic chipped in 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in yet another stellar effort against Miami. Ross, whose scoring will be needed more than ever with Isaac out, has been a barometer for the Magic’s success or failure most of the season. The Magic are 5-1 when Ross scores at least 20 points and a respectable 12-9 when the guard makes two or more 3-pointers. To put that into perspective, they are 10-17 when Ross scores fewer than 20 points and only 3-9 in the games where he makes one or zero 3-pointers.

``For sure, when you know that they’re not blitzing (pick-and-roll plays), that’s your time to kind of make an impact and that’s what I tried to do,’’ Ross said. ``We need all the games, but this win helped a lot because J.I. is such a big part of our defense. Everybody stepped it up another level knowing that he was missing, and this was a big game for us.’’

Also stepping it up another level was Khem Birch, who started his first game at power forward even though he only worked there in Friday morning’s shootaround session. He finished with two points, one rebound, two assists and one block, but he set several bone-jarring screens that set up Ross for open looks.

``Khem Birch is such a good player,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford raved. ``The numbers may not show it, but he is a big part of that game because (the Orlando players) all want to play with him. He’s such a good screener and he knows what’s going on. He’s playing a (power forward) position he hadn’t even practiced until this morning. He makes us big in there and physical. And I thought he played well, too.’’

Evan Fournier chipped in 15 points, while point guard Markelle Fultz had six points and a career-best six steals. Wes Iwundu added seven points and six rebounds, while Mo Bamba finished one rebound short of his career high with 12 boards.

Orlando’s defense certainly would have made Isaac proud on Friday after it held Miami to 37.5 percent shooting and seven of 37 accuracy from 3-point range. Rookie Tyler Herro (0 of 6), Goran Dragic (0 of 4), Derrick Jones Jr. (0 of 2) and Kelly Olynyk (1 of 5) all struggled from beyond the 3-point arc as Miami was playing for a second time in as many nights.

``You have to absolutely give credit where it’s due, to the Orlando Magic,’’ Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. ``They absolutely stifled us and choked us offensively. … You have to credit them for their defensive game plan, their commitment to that and just getting us jammed up into tough spots and tough possessions.’’

Up 84-79 after three periods, the Magic laid the foundation for the victory in the opening minutes of the final period. When Orlando’s defense held Miami scoreless for the first 3:21 of the final period – five missed field goals with three turnovers – it pushed its lead out to 92-79. And when Vucevic converted a short hook with 4:27 remaining, it capped a 17-4 burst that gave the Magic a commanding 18-point lead.

Friday’s game was the first meeting of the season between the two rivals from the Sunshine State. The two Southeast Division rivals will play three more times – Jan. 27 and March 4 in Miami and Feb. 1 in Orlando. In the 31-year history of the rivalry, the Magic are now 31-30 in the 61 games played in Orlando.

``It’s always good to win against Miami, for sure,’’ Fournier said.

Friday was the first game for the Magic since finding out that they will be without Isaac not only for the foreseeable future, but quite possibly the remainder of the season. MRI results on Thursday revealed that Isaac has a posterior lateral corner injury and a medial bone contusion in his left knee. Isaac will be monitored daily, but the sprained knee won’t be fully re-evaluated for another eight-to-10 weeks, meaning the Magic almost certainly will be forced to be without their top defender for multiple months, if not the remainder of the season.

``It’s tough when a defender like J.I. goes down because he makes such an impact on both ends of the floor – especially on the defensive end with his ability to read the game, get deflections and get steals. He’s the best in the league,’’ Gordon said. ``I’m just proud of everybody that stepped up. We’ve got a lot of guys who can strap it on defensively. Wes (Iwundu) played a great game defensively and offensively and Khem (Birch) played well. A lot of guys stepped up and it was a team effort.’’

Isaac’s injury, which occurred just two minutes into Wednesday’s win in Washington, comes at a time when the nearly 7-foot forward was enjoying a break-out third season and had evolved into a strong Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Not only has Isaac averaged career highs in scoring (12.0), rebounding (6.9) and assists (1.4), he ranked fourth in the NBA in blocked shots (2.4) and 12th in steals (1.6). Isaac and Detroit center Andre Drummond are the only players in the NBA to rank in the top 15 in both categories this season.

The Magic will be back in action on Saturday night at the Amway Center when they host the Utah Jazz in the second night of a home/home back-to-back set of games. In the 31-year history of the franchise, it will be the 23rdtime that the Magic have played home games on consecutive nights. They have gone 2-0 seven times, 1-1 eight times and 0-2 seven times.

Utah won 102-98 in Chicago on Thursday night and will be coming into Saturday’s game with a rest advantage over the Magic. Of the Magic’s 11 back-to-backs this season, their opponent will have a rest advantage 10 times. In six of those instances, a Magic team playing on the second night of a back-to-back will be facing a foe with at least two days off to rest up and prepare.

The Jazz beat the Magic 109-102 on Dec. 17 in Utah when they wiped out a seven-point Orlando lead with a 19-5 closing run over the final 4:44 of the game.

Up 12 at the half, Orlando pushed its lead to as much as 18 points early in the third period thanks to three 3-point shots. However, Miami responded with an 11-0 run of its own to make it a game again.

Orlando got a tough break at the end of the third period when Ross was called for a questionable foul on Dragic’s 30-foot heave with seven-tenths of a second remaining. The guard made two of three free throws to cut Orlando’s lead to 84-79 by the end of the third quarter.

Orlando held a promising 56-44 at the half thanks to a nice mix of stellar shooting from Ross and some stout defense against the Heat’s 3-point shooters.

When he didn’t have two Miami defenders running at him, Ross wasted no time seeking out shots on Friday. He had nine points and three 3-pointers in his first five minutes on the floor and had 18 points and five 3-pointers by halftime. On his last three of the first half, Ross set up ace Miami defender Derrick Jones Jr., causing him to run into a Birch screen. Ross drilled five of his six 3-point attempts in the game’s first 24 minutes.

``When he makes shots it opens up the floor,’’ Fournier said of Ross’ shot-making abilities. ``And when we set the screens up so high and they blitz him, it really just opens up a lot of things for us. He’s willing to pass on those blitzes and it creates instant offense for us.’’

