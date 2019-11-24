Postgame Report: Shorthanded Magic Come Up Short in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – In Steve Clifford’s black-or-white, no-nonsense basketball world, `rah-rah’ motivational tactics and tired talk filled with clichés are merely extraneous fluff that he has no time for. All that ultimately matters, the Orlando Magic veteran coach stressed, is whether a team plays well, or it doesn’t.

With the Magic forced to play without injured standouts Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon for the first time on Saturday night, Clifford promised there would no impassioned motivational speeches or new-look Xs and Os to trick up the game in favor of his team. There would, however, be a demand that the team execute on both ends of the floor.

``The bigger part is you have to play well,’’ Clifford said prior to tipoff on Saturday. ``This is a big (Jeff and Stan) Van Gundy thing, and it’s so true, but people always talk about all of these intangibles. In the NBA, when you play 82 games a year, there aren’t a lot of speeches; you have to play well. You have to play good on offense and play good on defense. So much, it comes down to a coverage, it’s a scheme, it’s execution or it’s guys doing their job. That’s what pro sports are about and that’s why I feel so good about our team.’’

Clifford had plenty to feel good about on Saturday as the short-handed Magic played with plenty of fight and resolve. However, Orlando simply didn’t defend well enough, didn’t grab a rebound at a key juncture and didn’t sustain their offense late in the night in a 111-106 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Orlando (6-9) lost a sixth straight road game – this time because it surrendered an offensive rebound to Pacers’ center Myles Turner with 15 seconds to play. Aaron Holiday made the Magic pay for that mistake by drilling a game-winning 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds to play.

``It sucks,’’ said Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who scored a career-best 25 points and added nine rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots. ``I got hit (by a screen) and fell and Turner gets the rebound. It sucks and that’s on me, but I think we played well enough to win. But it just sucks the way we lost.’’

Evan Fournier, who carried Orlando’s offense much of the second half, turned the ball over in the closing seconds when he didn’t see Justin Holiday – brother of Aaron – coming to steal the ball. The mistake meant the Magic never ever got off a shot that could have potentially tied the game. Justin Holiday sealed the result with two free throws with 3.6 seconds left for Indiana (9-6).

``Not good enough (defensively), but our offense was terrific,’’ Clifford said. ``Jonathan was really good, Evan had great shot-making and Markelle (Fultz) was really good offensively. But for the second time that we’ve played (the Pacers), we just don’t have an answer for them defensively.’’

Indiana was also playing without its leading scorer as point guard Malcolm Brogdon missed the game because of back spasms. Domantas Sabonis, once a Magic draft pick who was traded away before ever playing in Orlando, picked up the slack and had 25 points and nine rebounds. Turner added 10 points and five rebounds with his only offensive board of the night setting up Aaron Holiday’s game-winning 3-pointer.

``They’re in the paint. It’s one-on-one and two-on-two pick-and-roll,’’ Clifford said of the holes in the Magic’s defense – one of which came on the play where Turner got the key offensive rebound of the game. ``I mean, stuff we were doing early in the year and it’s simple stuff. You’re not going to win in this league … you can’t rely on coverages and schemes. You’ve got to go out and make the coverages and schemes work. That’s our whole mentality right now. If we get back to the point where our perimeter players decide that they want to get into the ball, and they do what they’re supposed to do, then we’ll have a better chance.’’

Indiana beat the Magic for a second time on the season – and both victories while it was dealing with injuries. The Pacers won 109-102 in Orlando on Nov. 10 even though they were without center Myles Turner, forward Jeremy Lamb and dressed just 10 healthy players.

Orlando played its first game on Saturday since Vucevic (lateral right ankle sprain) and Gordon (right ankle contusion) went down in Wednesday’s loss in Toronto. MRIs on Thursday revealed Vucevic’s injury to be more severe than Gordon’s and the all-star center is expected to be out at least seven to 10 days before even being evaluated again. As for Gordon, his return will be dependent on how his bruised ankle responds to therapy.

The Magic started defensive-minded reserves Khem Birch and Wes Iwundu in place of Vucevic and Gordon in hopes that it would make their defense stouter. However, the Magic had little success in that area in the game’s first three quarters because of too much dribble penetration into the lane.

``I saw a lot of positives, but there were just a few plays that didn’t go our way and hurt us,’’ said Iwundu, who had four points and two steals in 26 minutes. ``We fought, man. There is always room for improvement, but that was a good start for us today.’’

The Magic were within 104-103 with 2:12 to play on a Birch (four points and five rebounds) follow basket. Seconds later, with the Magic down three, standout forward Jonathan Isaac was brought down from behind by Turner, resulting in a clear-path foul. However, Isaac made just one of two free throws and the Magic failed to score on their subsequent possession when Fournier misfired on a 3-pointer.

Orlando did get the game tied at 106 with 31.1 seconds left when Fournier stole the ball and fed it ahead to Fultz, who converted a thunderous dunk. On the subsequent possession, Holiday missed a short jumper and it was rebounded by Turner. The ball ultimately found Holiday, who confidently drilled the game-winner.

It only added to the frustration for the Magic with the basket coming off an offensive rebound.

``Yeah, that’s a tough loss and disappointing for sure,’’ said Fournier, who had 26 points and four 3-pointers. ``We just didn’t make the plays toward the end. We missed a few shots and gave up that rebound – those cost us the game.’’

The Magic dropped to 0-6 on the road for the season.

Fultz added 13 points and nine assists for a Magic team that shot 46.7 percent from the floor and made 13 of 31 3-point shots.

Aaron Holiday finished with 13 points, while brother Justin scored 12.

Down six at the half, the Magic saw that deficit swell to as much as 11 before launching into their comeback. Orlando used a 14-4 run to get the game tied at 71. And when Fournier drilled a fade-away jumper with 4.4 seconds left in the third period, it allowed the Magic to open the fourth with am 85-83 edge.

Keyed by the production of Fournier (12 third-quarter points) and Isaac (nine third-quarter points), Orlando outscored Indiana 40-28 in the 12-minute stretch after halftime.

Looking to crank up the intensity of their defense and get back to the style of defending they used early in the season, the Magic got off to a good start by forcing turnovers on the game’s first two possessions. However, the defense didn’t last and by the midpoint of the second quarter Clifford had already motioned for three time outs because of his team’s inability to get stops. That lack of defensive success, combined with a shortage of shot-makers offensively, led to Orlando’s 55-45 deficit at halftime.

Orlando actually led 25-24 at the end of the first period, but it surrendered a 31-20 second period to lose the lead. The Magic’s defense lagged early in the second period as Indiana made six of its first seven shots to grab the lead.

Isaac, who opened the game with a steal and layup, did a little bit of everything for the Magic in the opening half. He had 11 points, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot by halftime.

``I think the way we responded in the face of the adversity that’s in front of us is the first thing that we can build upon,’’ Isaac said. ``Guys started to believe in that game and we’ll have a belief going forward that we can hang.’’

