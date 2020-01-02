Postgame Report: Magic Open New Year With Win in Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The mostly defenseless Washington Wizards gave the Orlando Magic a soft place to land on Wednesday and they responded with a stellar performance in their third victory of the season against their Southeast Division rivals.

The biggest win of the night, however, came much later in the night when the Magic saw standout forward Jonathan Isaac was up and walking around the locker room and confident that he had avoided a major knee injury.

Despite being subjected to the jarring image of Isaac being wheeled off the court on a stretcher just two minutes into the game, the Magic rode big nights from D.J. Augustin, Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier to beat the woeful Wizards 122-101 at the Capital One Center.

Things got even cheerier for the Magic (15-19) when they learned that Isaac’s hyperextended left knee might not be as seriously injured as first feared when he went down. An MRI on Thursday afternoon in Orlando will shed more light on the full extent of the injury, but Isaac is confident he avoided a potentially disastrous situation early in the first game of 2020.

``I’m pretty confident that it’s going to be just fine,’’ said Isaac, who had nothing more than a small brace over the outside of his jeans as he left the arena in Washington, D.C. on his own power Wednesday night. ``Obviously, I’ll get the MRI done, see what it says and go from there. But, I’m pretty confident that it’s just a hyperextension and there might be some soreness to work through and then get it better.’’

That’s great news for the Magic considering that for a brief period of time on Wednesday it appeared as if Isaac – who came into the game second in the NBA in blocked shots (2.52) and tied for 11thin steals (1.58) – had suffered a significant knee injury. Less than two minutes into the game, Isaac poked the ball away from Beal, chased down the loose ball and was headed in for a layup when his feet tangled with those of the Washington star guard. Isaac knee twisted and buckled, and he stayed face down on the floor for several minutes before rolling over and covering his grimmace with his hands.

Minutes later, arena personnel brought out a stretcher to take the 22-year-old forward just past the Magic bench, through the tunnel and into the Orlando locker room.

``With my foot, I kind of kicked it with Beal and I felt my knee hyper-extend and it hurt pretty bad,’’ Isaac recalled later. ``I’m glad to be up on my feet now and be OK. I was scared at first, but I know God got me and I tried to stay composed and get back here and start moving forward.’’

Fortunately for the Magic, they got word at halftime that Isaac’s injury wasn’t as serious as first thought. That seemed to inspire them, and they proceeded to throttle the Wizards (10-23) 60-43 over the game’s final 24 minutes. Veteran guard D.J. Augustin scored 25 points and handed out nine assists, while Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Fournier added 18 points and two 3-pointers.

``It’s tough to see any of your brothers, your teammates, to go down like that, especially with a knee and something serious like that,’’ said Augustin, who bettered the 24 points he scored earlier this season in Washington against the Wizards. ``We were kind of just praying for the best, but at the same time we’ve still got to play a game. We had to get this win and that’s what we did. It was a big relief (seeing that Isaac was up walking around), for him and for our team because he’s such a big part of our team. Seeing it wasn’t as serious as we first thought, that was a great feeling.’’

Orlando snapped a two-game losing streak with their third victory of the season against the Wizards. Washington somehow stunned the Miami Heat on Monday, but it never was a threat to win on Wednesday after the Magic blew their lead out to as much as 16 points in the third period and 25 in the fourth.

Orlando, which set a slew of season highs in its previous two games against Washington, shot 47.4 percent from the floor, connected on 12 3-pointers and sank 20 of 27 from the free throw line. Washington got 27 points and two threes from Bradley Beal, but they had little else going against Orlando’s long-armed defense.

Amile Jefferson, who started the second half in place of Isaac, finished with two points, six rebounds and two assists for the Magic. Orlando was a plus-13 on the scoreboard in Jefferson’s 13 minutes on the floor. Khem Birch, who also spent some time at power forward, had seven points, 10 rebounds and a blocked shot in nearly 27 minutes.

``It’s always tough to see a guy go down, but you just have to fight through it and gather for him,’’ Vucevic said of the Magic’s efforts with Isaac out. ``That was a very good win for us. (The Wizards) just beat Miami and we know they are a dangerous team because they can score and the game against them is never over because how they can score. But we were able to play a great second half. A big win on the road and we needed this.’’

Terrence Ross bounced back from a poor shooting night in Monday’s loss to Atlanta by scoring 15 points and sinking three 3-pointers. Markelle Fultz, who grew up in nearby Upper Marlboro, Md., and had dozens of family members and friends in the crowd, added 16 points and eight assists. Fultz, like his teammates, was relieved to hear that Isaac’s knee might not be seriously injured after all.

``My heart dropped, just for him as a person let alone basketball,’’ said Fultz, who made sure to check on Isaac at halftime. ``I just know how hard working he is and what kind of guy he is and as soon as he went down, I was trying to think positive and hope that he was OK. I was a little hurt, especially seeing a stretcher come out, so I just said a little prayer for him. Coming back in here (at halftime), I checked on him and he was up and walking around and I was happy. Just great to see that and I’m praying that he gets back fast.’’

Fultz had the highlight of the night when he stole an Anzejs Pasecniks’ pass and whipped a pass behind his back and up the court to a streaking Fournier for the guard’s first dunk of the season.

Minutes later, Augustin had another highlight-worthy moment when he crossed over Garrison Mathews with a dribble and made the Washington guard fall to the floor. Augustin then not only completed the play with a layup, but he made the shot as he was hacked by Pasecniks and then sank the ensuing field goal.

It was Augustin’s second stellar game of the season in Washington, D.C. against undersized point guards Isaiah Thomas and Ish Smith. He scored 24 points against the Wizards on Dec. 3. On Wednesday, he made seven of 15 field goals, two of six 3-pointers and nine of 10 free throws while also chipping in nine assists.

``I’m just trying to be consistent every game and it doesn’t matter who we play,’’ Augustin said. ``I’m just trying to help the team go out there and win every game possible.’’

Vucevic, who had three 3-pointers, also chipped in 12 rebounds. Orlando had a 52-46 edge on the boards.

Already without Aaron Gordon (sore left Achilles’ tendon), Al-Farouq Aminu (torn meniscus in right knee) and Michael Carter-Williams (sprained AC joint in his left shoulder), the Magic looked on in absolute horror as Isaac went down in pain just 2 minutes and 3 seconds after tipoff. Now, the Magic will anxiously await Thursday’s MRI results on Isaac’s knee and hope for the best going forward.

``To be honest, I think we got lucky because I was right there (across Isaac going down) and the way (the knee) twisted and I thought I heard a pop, which is usually bad,’’ Magic head coach Steve Clifford said. ``You could tell that Isaiah Thomas stood right there for a long time, too, and those guys know. But I believe we got lucky because I thought it was bad.’’

Prior to tipoff on Wednesday the Magic and Wizards paused for a moment of silence to remember the life and legacy of former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who died on Wednesday as a result of the brain hemorrhage that he suffered approximately three weeks ago.

Steve Clifford started his pregame media session off by offering his condolences to the family of former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who died on Wednesday as result of the brain hemorrhage that he suffered approximately three weeks ago. Stern, the NBA’s commissioner for 30 years from 1984-2014, is credited with growing the NBA into the global game that it is today. At the start of the 2019-20 season, there were 108 international players from 38 different countries and territories.

``A tremendous leader and he obviously did so much for the game. He set up opportunities for all of us,’’ Clifford said. ``Having a chance to be around him, in (league) meetings, to watch him, his strength and his vision for the league, it was a great experience.

``Forceful and he was tremendous at explaining his vision for where he felt that the league could go,’’ Clifford continued. ``Obviously, by the time that I came on the scene, that was with the international growth. So much with what we take for granted now with the (international) tours and everything that happens in the summer (with international outreach programs), even with our trip (last season) to Mexico City, those were things that came primarily as his vision of the league. A brilliant man and they say a sign of leadership is just not just that you have a definitive vision, but that other people will follow your lead. Certainly, that’s what he did.’’

The Magic will be back on the practice floor on Thursday when they hope that Gordon will be able to work out as he continues to rehabilitate his sore left Achilles’ tendon. The Magic will be home for the weekend while hosting the rival Miami Heat (Friday) and the Utah Jazz (on Saturday).

The Magic came into Wednesday 2-0 against the high-scoring Wizards on the season after having won 125-121 in Orlando on Nov. 17 and 127-120 in Washington on Dec. 3. The two teams will play for a fourth and final time on Jan. 8 at the Amway Center.

Up four at halftime, Orlando broke the game open in the third quarter when it outscored the Wizards 32-25 to take a 94-83 lead into the fourth period. Vucevic scored 10 of his points in the third period to help the Magic break the game open. The Magic made 11 of 23 shots, including two 3-pointers, just after halftime for their third quarter of the night with at least 30 points.

Despite the brief pall cast over the night by the Isaac injury, the Magic were able to carve up Washington in the early going and they led 62-58 at intermission. Orlando shot 45.1 percent from the floor, drilled eight 3-pointers and sank eight free throws in the opening half.

The Magic needed all of the production they could muster in the early going considering that Beal torched them for 20 points, three assists and two 3-pointers in the opening half. Beal scored 42 and 34 points and made a combined eight 3-pointers against the Magic in the first two games between the two teams.

Orlando turned the game into a laugher in the fourth by outscoring Washington 28-18.

``I thought we played a good first half, but that second half was about as well as we have played,’’ Clifford said. ``Good offense, good defense and D.J. was phenomenal. That was a good, balanced second half.’’

