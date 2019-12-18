Postgame Report: Magic's Comeback Effort Comes Up Short in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Orlando Magic riding a hot-shooting stretch where they had made an NBA-best 40.7 percent of their 3-pointers over the previous eight games, Tuesday night’s showdown against the defensively stout Utah Jazz figured to go one of two ways.

The Magic would either continue to scorch the nets and show off the progress they had made from early in the season when they struggled to shoot straight. Or the recent run would come to an end and they would revert to their shaky shooting for the season, resulting in all kinds of problems trying to score against the Jazz.

Oddly enough, both of those things happened throughout a topsy-turvy Tuesday at Vivint Smart Homes Arena. While the Magic showed off their mettle by fighting through plenty of early-game shooting struggles to seemingly put themselves on the precipice of what would have been their most significant victory of the season, those shooting woes ultimately resurfaced late in the night and cost them dearly.

When the Magic hit a proverbial wall offensively over the final 4:44 of the game, they fell victim to the dynamic playmaking of guard Donovan Mitchell and another big scoring night from forward Bojan Bogdanovic in an excruciating 109-102 loss to the Jazz.

Orlando (12-15) trailed by as much as 18 points late in the third quarter before ripping off a game-turning 32-8 burst that gave it a seven-point edge with 4:44 to play. However, Mitchell and Bogdanovic keyed a 13-3 turnaround that lifted the Jazz (16-11) to an come-from-behind victory that crushed the Magic’s spirits.

``That’s tough, tough for sure,’’ said Magic guard Evan Fournier, who scored 19 points, but missed all eight of his 3-point attempts – including open looks with 3:15 and 1:16 to play. ``It’s a tough building against a very good team and we had a chance to win, but it came down to them making plays and us missing.’’

Bogdanovic, long a Magic killer from his time in the Eastern Conference with the Nets, Wizards and Pacers, scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth period to lead the Jazz back from a seven-point deficit over the final 4:44 of the game. Bogdanovic came into Tuesday averaging 18.7 points per game in his career against the Magic – the most points he’s averaged against any team in the NBA.

Mitchell was nearly as dominant and scored 10 of his 30 points in the fourth period. His high-flying dunk with 4:31 to play set the stage for Utah’s rally down the stretch.

``It’s disappointing because we didn’t start the game well and dug ourselves a hole, but we came back and took a (seven-) point lead, but we just couldn’t hold onto it,’’ said Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists despite suffering through a four-of-15 shooting night. ``Give a lot of credit to Donovan Mitchell, who had like 10 (fourth-quarter) points. To be honest with you, we had some very good looks that we have to knock down. The game was there for us to take it, but we didn’t make plays in the last two or three minutes.

``It sucks because you fight your way back on the road against a really good team and you have a big change and let it slip away,’’ Vucevic added.

Two nights removed from an impressive win in New Orleans, the Magic came into Tuesday a solid 11-3 against teams with losing marks. However, they have struggled all season against the NBA’s elite and now sit at an unsightly 1-12 against teams with winning records.

For the game, Orlando shot 45.2 percent from the floor but made only seven of 35 attempts from beyond the 3-point line. The Magic missed on their first 10 tries and on 20 of the first 23 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.

Utah shot 46.7 percent overall, hit 15 of 36 threes and outscored Orlando 45-21 from the arc. The Jazz also had a 58-41 edge on the boards with center Rudy Gobert nabbing 19 rebounds to go with his 12 points.

``That (rebounding) killed us,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ``I thought we played a good second half and we fought hard. What I just told the (Magic) guys, `If we would have played as hard in the first half, we might have won. And the biggest discrepancy is that we had wide open shots (and missed). We’ve got to make those.’’

Despite struggling through some miserable shooting for three quarters, the Magic seemed to salvage the night with their stirring 32-8 run to completely flip the game upside down. However, after the Magic had built a 97-90 lead, they proceeded to go turnover, split two free throws, missed 3-pointer, missed jumper and turnover on the next five possessions. That not only cost them the lead, but it cost them a shot at notching what would have been the most impressive victory of the season.

D.J. Augustin, who played well in Sunday’s victory in New Orleans, led Orlando with 22 points off the bench. He had 18 second-half points by making all six of his shots, two 3-pointers and four free throws. The Magic were a plus-15 on the scoreboard in Augustin’s nearly 15 minutes on the floor in the second half.

Markelle Fultz added 12 points, four rebounds and two steals. Michael Carter-Williams had 10 points, three rebounds and three steals, but others from the bench such as Terrence Ross (three of nine overall shooting and one of five from 3-point range) and Mo Bamba (two of five overall and zero for one from 3-point range) failed to repeat their impressive accuracy from Sunday’s win in New Orleans.

With the Magic trailing 103-100, they missed an opportunity to knot the game with 55 seconds to play when Vucevic misfired on a 3-point shot. Afterward, Vucevic lamented his team’s offensive struggles, while Bogdanovic once again had a big scoring night against Orlando’s defense.

``He’s a very good player and he’s been a good player for a long time in the NBA and when he played in Europe,’’ said Vucevic, who was playing his second game after returning from a three-week absence because of a right ankle injury. ``I’ve known (Bogdanovic) for a long, long time. He’s been playing great this year, but against us he seems to have even better games. This year, he’s having a helluva season, he’s making his shots and he’s a very good player.’’

Utah has now beaten Orlando in 14 of the last 18 meetings and it has won nine of the past 12 in Salt Lake City. The Magic haven’t won in Utah since Dec. 3, 2015 – when Scott Skiles was their coach.

On Wednesday, the Magic will play the second leg of arguably their most arduous back-to-back set of games of the season when they face the suddenly surging Nuggets in Denver. While the Magic will be playing for a second time in as many nights, the Nuggets should be well-rested. They haven’t played since beating the New York Knicks in Denver on Sunday. The Magic, meanwhile, played in Utah on Tuesday and were scheduled to arrive at their downtown Denver hotel in the early-morning hours of Wednesday.

Orlando’s first meeting of the season with Denver – back on Nov. 2 at the Amway Center – was also on the second night of a back-to-back and when the Nuggets had a decided rest advantage. In that game, the weary Magic struggled to score for long stretches and lost 91-87 when all-star center Nikola Jokic heated up late.

That defeat was Orlando’s seventh in a row to the Nuggets and the 12thin the past 14 meetings. The Magic haven’t just lost their last three games in Denver, they have been throttled in the Mile High City by an average of 18.7 points while surrendering 120.7 points per game.

``It doesn’t get any tougher than that with the altitude, facing two great teams and (facing) two defensive-minded teams,’’ Fournier said of facing Utah and Denver on consecutive nights. ``But that’s what we need right now. We need to play in tough environments because it will make us better.’’

Down 11 at the half, Orlando saw the deficit swell to as much as 18 in the third period when the Jazz continued to pour in 3-point shots, and they struggled to find the range. The Magic did make a surge late in the fourth period by scoring six straight points to get within 82-71 by the start of the fourth.

No sequence summed up the shooting disparity between the two teams than one late in the third quarter. Seconds after the Magic missed for the 20thtime in 23 attempts, Joe Ingles (16 points and four-of-four shooting from 3-point range) buried an open corner three. At the time, it was the Jazz’s 12th3-point make in 23 attempts.

That’s about the time that the Magic flipped the game around. They scored the last six points of the third period and the first six of the fourth to jump start a run that swelled to 32-8 and put them seven points ahead.

``Just more intensity and competing harder,’’ said Fournier, who had 10 points in the second half, but missed all five of his 3-point shots. ``In this league you have 82 games and it’s hard to bring the energy every night at a very high level. There are levels to it, but the better teams are the one who bring the higher intensity more often. We didn’t start well enough on that (offensive) end, obviously.’’

The first half was utterly disastrous for the Magic, who missed their first 10 3-point tries, get outrebounded 32-18 and trailed 58-47 at intermission. Orlando also had a big momentum swinger go against it at the end of the first period when Ingles drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter.

The Magic also saw another odd twist sap their momentum in the first half. After Carter-Williams scored on a post-up move and converted a steal into a layup on the other end, he was whistled for a technical foul for trash-talking with Ingles. Upset by that call, Clifford also picked up a technical foul. Conley drilled the two free throws to restore Utah’s lead back to 10.

The Magic came into the game first in the NBA in 3-point shooting in December (40.7 percent over eight games), but they were badly off the mark in the early going. Orlando misfired on all eight attempts in the first quarter and twice more to start the second period. Their first 3-point make didn’t come until the 7:44 mark of the second period when Isaac drilled a straight-on shot from beyond the arc.

``Listen, we had the shots to win it,’’ Fournier said. ``I’m thinking about my three (with 1:16 to play) from the left side, when I’m naked (uncovered by a defender) and open and I’ve got to make that. If I make it, we’re up two and it’s a different ball game.’’

