Postgame Report: Magic's Offense Comes Alive in Win Over Hornets

CHARLOTTE – Midway through Monday’s first quarter, Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz dribbled deep into the lane, inadvertently missed what could have potentially been a layup, peeked at teammate Terrence Ross in the corner and fired a no-look pass out to Evan Fournier at the 3-point line.

Rather than position himself for a possible rebound, Fultz instead trotted back up the court as a way to show confidence and trust in the shooting of his teammate. Sure enough, Fournier’s 3-pointer was true, and the 21-year-old Fultz flashed a wide smile as he paved the way for what proved to be the Magic’s best passing night of the season.

In tremendous need of an offensive spark to snap themselves out of the worst rut of the season, the Magic rode a career-best 14 assists from Fultz and a season-high 35 assists from the team to topple the Charlotte Hornets 112-100 at Spectrum Center.

Orlando (22-28) ended a five-game losing streak by using 35 assists to set up their 43 field goals on a night when it shot 53.8 percent from the floor and drilled 16 3-point shots. It’s the first time in five games that the Magic had shot higher than 40 percent from the floor.

Most of those assists came off the fingertips of the 21-year-old Fultz, who fought the temptation to spark the team with his shooting and instead set up teammates with one nifty pass after another. He easily eclipsed his previous career high of 10 assists dominating the game for long stretches with his playmaking.

``Going into the game, my mindset was being aggressive, drawing two and always making the right play,’’ said Fultz, who added 12 points and turned the ball over just twice in nearly 35 minutes on the court. ``I have unbelievable trust in all my teammates in them making open shots and making the right plays, so when I had a chance to drive and someone helped, I just kicked it. Our offense was flowing today, and we made shots.’’

Orlando has two wins since Jan. 15 and both of them have come against the Hornets (16-34). The Magic, which came into Monday having failed to crack 100 points in its previous four games, won by getting big scoring nights from Nikola Vucevic (22 points, seven rebounds and five assists), Evan Fournier (17 points and three 3-pointers), Aaron Gordon (16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists).

``I think this will be a good confidence-builder,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ``It’s good sometimes to have four days off, but we hadn’t won a game for two weeks. And, as (everyone) knows, it feels like it has been months. I think it will, hopefully, give us some confidence.’’

Fultz had seven assists in the first quarter, one assist in the second quarter, four more in the third and two assists that led to 3-pointers in the fourth period. His finest moment of the night, however, was the no-look bullet to Fournier when he ran back up court while the 3-point shot was still in the air.

``When I got into the paint, they were collapsing and I had (Ross) on one wing and I had Evan up top, and I knew I had to give him a good no-look. As soon as I gave it to Evan, I knew it was going to be good,’’ Fultz said. ``I had to get back, one, because I didn’t want to give (the Hornets) a transition bucket, and two, because I knew the shot was good.’’

Charlotte shot 46.1 percent from the floor and had a 46-34 rebounding edge, but it couldn’t keep pace with Orlando’s offense. Terry Rozier led six Hornets in double figures with 18 points.

Up 99-83 with 7:45 to play, Orlando allowed the Hornets to get within 102-95. However, after a time out, the Magic got away with a couple of risky cross-court passes and got a back-breaking 3-pointer from Terrence Ross to push the lead back to 10. Seconds later, Ross drilled another 3-pointer to extend Orlando’s lead to 13.

Both Ross 3-pointers came off feeds from Fultz, for his 13thand 14thassists of the night.

``Well, he’s got great shooters around him,’’ joked Fournier, who made seven of 14 shots and three of six 3-pointers. ``I’ve been saying all year that (Fultz) has a special talent. He’s a point guard, but he’s athletic and he’s big and he’s able get into small spaces and find guys around him. We’re all aware that he’s a good passer and we’re always ready for him. We just have to get to our spots, and he did a great job of finding guys in the open floor and with his penetration.’’

Added Gordon, who made his last five shots of the game following a one-of-seven shooting start, about the talents of Fultz: ``’Kelle can get anywhere that he wants on the floor. With that ability to dribble and create, really he just has to look around. He collapses the defense and he has open shooters all around him. Tonight, he took advantage of that and we helped him out by knocking shots down.’’

Ross, the hero of the first win over the Hornets two weeks ago, finished with 13 points and four 3-pointers. Michael Carter-Williams chipped in five assists and no turnovers in 21 minutes off the bench. Second-year center Mo Bamba added 12 points off the bench.

The Magic were back in Charlotte for a second time in two weeks. They closed a six-game, 12-day trip in Charlotte on Jan. 20 with a 106-83 victory over the Hornets.

Orlando will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Celtics in Boston. The Magic won twice in Boston last season – 93-90 early in the season behind a big game from Isaac and 116-108 back in April to clinch the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2012.

Despite being without Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics defeated the Magic 109-98 on Jan. 24 behind a big game from Kemba Walker (37 points). Walker missed his second straight game with a sore knee on Monday night, while Marcus Smart was also out on Monday with a thigh injury. Enes Kanter, who missed last week’s game in Orlando with a hip contusion, was slated to return to action on Monday and could play against the Magic on Wednesday.

Up two at the half, the Magic pushed their lead to 85-77 by the end of the third period with more stellar offensive play just after halftime. The Magic made 12 of 20 shots in the third quarter, and those 12 field goals were set up by 10 assists in the period.

Gordon missed his first shot of the second half and was off target on six of his first seven shots. However, he soon heated up and made his next four shot attempts. His 11 points in the third quarter gave him 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists through three periods.

``My teammates did a great job of finding me and the ball went in. That was just me playing my game,’’ Gordon said.

Orlando led 56-54 at the half thanks to stellar offensive performances from Vucevic (15 points), Fournier (10 points) and reserve center Mo Bamba (10 points). Most of their open looks were set up by the brilliant playmaking of Fultz, who had eight assists and no turnovers in 16 first-half minutes.

Fultz had seven assists in the first quarter, including one where he kicked the ball out to Fournier for a 3-pointer and confidently ran back up court as his teammate was stroking in the 25-foot shot from beyond the arc. On his eighth assist, Fournier drove hard into the lane, forced a defensive switch and then found a cutting Vucevic for a layup.

Clifford considers the 6-foot-4, 209-pound Fultz to be ``a throwback player’’ because of his uncommon maturity for a player who has appeared in just 82 NBA games in three seasons. On Monday, Fultz gave the Magic just what they needed by using his passing to set up open looks for teammates.

``I think that’s the nature of how he plays,’’ Clifford said of Fultz. ``He did have the one stretch where he hit the three and then came down and hit the pull-up (jumper). But I mean he just has a feel for when to shoot and when to pass it. If you watch him, his decision-making is right on.’’

