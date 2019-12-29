Postgame Report: Magic's Defense Inconsistent in Loss to Bucks

MILWAUKEE – During his team’s morning meeting in Milwaukee on Saturday, Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford spelled out a path to victory, and in doing so, he was about as subtle as a punch in the mouth when he addressed the need for defense.

``That’s our chance,’’ Clifford said, referring to an Orlando defense that had been dominant in recent days. ``If it’s 122-115, then we’re probably not going to win. But if it’s 107-98, then we have a shot. There’s nothing wrong with (winning low-scoring games), but you’ve got to play to who you are. We haven’t always done that.’’

Clifford’s pregame words proved prophetic on Saturday as the Magic were about as inconsistent with their defense as they have been in a season filled with erratic highs and lows thus far. Blossoming forward Jonathan Isaac did his best to spark the defense by equaling a franchise record with eight steals, but ultimately it wasn’t enough as the Magic fell 111-100 to a Milwaukee Bucks team that was without superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and standout guard Eric Bledsoe.

``That’s a good team, even without Bledsoe and Giannis, because they are well-coached and they’re organized and we just didn’t do our (defensive) assignments or play as well as we did in Orlando,’’ said point guard D.J. Augustin, who was a part of a Magic second unit that got shellacked much of the night. ``That’s just what happens in the NBA.’’

Orlando (14-18) saw its modest two-game winning streak – one achieved when it picked up its defensive intensity of late – come to an end at the hands of Milwaukee (29-5). The Magic dropped to 0-3 this season against the East-leading Bucks and 2-15 on the season against foes with a winning record.

A play that typified the frustration-filled night for the Magic came with 8:21 remaining when Magic center Nikola Vucevic dove to save a ball from going out of bounds and it went straight to Milwaukee’s Ersan Ilysova, who drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Bucks a commanding 89-77 lead.

``That was just one play, but there were many things that we didn’t do tonight that led to us losing,’’ Vucevic said. ``We weren’t consistent with the defense and the rebounding wasn’t good.’’

Isaac, Orlando’s prized third-year forward, delivered another exceptional defensive effort by recording five of his eight steals in the second half. His play helped the Magic get within 78-74 by the end of the third period, but the Magic got shelled to the tune of 33-26 in the fourth quarter.

Isaac’s eight steals equaled the franchise record set previously by Magic Hall of Famer Nick Anderson on Nov. 12, 1991 at Washington. The nearly 7-foot forward also scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked one shot. It was the 29th time in 30 games that he’s recorded at least one blocked shot.

``I was just trying to be aggressive and read what I would think was going to happen next,’’ Isaac said of his record-tying night. ``I just wanted to get my hands on (the ball) and get some touches.

``I think (getting steals) is the same thing that helps me get blocks,’’ said Isaac, who came into Saturday ranked third in the NBA in blocked shots. ``It sucks that I only had one (block) tonight … get a bunch of steals and only one block, so that was a flip. I just try to time things and guess what’s going to happen and it worked out tonight.’’

Evan Fournier scored 23 points and hit four 3-pointers, while Vucevic added 21 points and five 3-pointers. However, it didn’t mean much because Milwaukee shot 51.2 percent from the floor, drilled 13 3-pointers and won the rebounding battle, 57-35.

Khris Middleton scored 21 points, while long-time Magic-killer George Hill (17 points) had another big night and Robin Lopez (17 points) and Ilyasova (17 points and five 3-pointers) also gave the Magic fits.

In the fourth quarter alone, Milwaukee drilled 13 of 21 shots and seven of 11 3-pointers to outscore Orlando 33-26 over the final 12 minutes.

Orlando was coming off arguably its most impressive victory of the season a night earlier – a 98-97 defeat of the Philadelphia 76ers at the Amway Center. That victory came on the heels of the Magic smothering the Chicago Bulls 103-97 earlier in the week in yet another stellar defensive effort.

Orlando lost forward Aaron Gordon early in the third quarter because of soreness in his left Achilles’ tendon and he was unable to return to the game. Gordon, one of the heroes of Friday’s defeat of Philadelphia, scored five points and grabbed two rebounds in 21 minutes. He missed seven of his nine shots and three of four from 3-point range.

``It was really (hurting) during warm-ups and I tried to get it going, but it just caught on me and locked up in that second half,’’ Gordon said of an Achilles’ soreness that he said has been bothering him for weeks. ``I tried to get it going, but it was just wearing down and wearing down. I tried to make a burst of speed down the court and I just knew I wasn’t going to do us any good on, basically 1 ½ feet.’’

Gordon sounded as if the injury will almost assuredly keep him from playing on Monday when the Magic host the Atlanta Hawks. Orlando is already without veteran forward Al-Farouq Aminu, who is out indefinitely with damage in his right knee.

``It’s been going on for a little bit now and I’ve got to get it taken care of before I continue to play,’’ Gordon said.

Antetokounmpo was out for a second straight night because of a sore back that has bothered him since Milwaukee’s Christmas Day loss in Philadelphia. It was his third missed game of the season and the Bucks again used their tremendous depth and versatility to win all three games with the reigning MVP out of action.

The Bucks came into the night 2-0 this season against the Magic – winning once in Orlando and once in Milwaukee. In those two games, Antetokounmpo was at his do-everything best while averaging 30.5 points, 14.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

After facing East powers Philadelphia and Milwaukee on Friday and Saturday, the Magic will get a well-deserved day off on Sunday. The Magic will be back at the Amway Center on Monday to face the Southeast Division rival Hawks. After winning all four meetings with the Hawks last season, the Magic stumbled in Atlanta in the second game of the season against the Hawks. Atlanta will most likely be without standout guard Trae Young – the NBA’s fourth-leading scorer – after he suffered a sprained right ankle in Friday’s second quarter. The injury limited Young to 15 minutes and saw his streak of five straight games with at least 30 points come to an end.

Down 10 at intermission after a poor first 24 minutes defensively, the Magic picked up the intensity and promptly got back into the game. The Magic forced nine third-quarter turnovers and converted those mistakes into eight points. That allowed them to outscore the Bucks 28-22 in the period and get within 78-74 by the start of the fourth quarter.

Isaac was at his defensive best just after halftime, giving the Magic nine points, three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot in the third quarter alone. The three steals pushed Isaac’s total to six at the time, giving him a new career high in that category. A steals total that ultimately climbed to eight broke his previous high of five steals set last March against the Toronto Raptors.

``It’s something that he takes pride in; he takes pride in his defense,’’ Augustin said of Isaac. ``A lot of guys in the NBA just want to score and get numbers, but his main goal and his main objective is to go out there and be great on defense every night and it shows.’’

Orlando played well early and late in the first half, but the guts of the early going proved to be extremely costly. A stretch of 12 straight missed shots allowed Milwaukee to go on a 15-0 run and lead by as much as 19 points in the second quarter. The Magic did use a 13-2 burst late in the second quarter to get within 56-46 by halftime.

Orlando’s starters played well enough in the first half, but its second unit was badly outworked on both ends of the floor. For example, Augustin had 10 points and two 3-pointers in the first half, but the second unit was a minus-21 in his 13 minutes on the floor.

``When we broke the lineup, we were either up two or tied (late in the first quarter), but (the Bucks’) bench was really good and our bench really struggled,’’ Clifford said. ``It’s pretty simple, just look at the box score and their bench guys played really well and when we broke our lineup, we struggled. We got messed up with A.G.’s injury, but they had more guys play well than we did, certainly.’’

