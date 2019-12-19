Postgame Report: Magic Unable to Withstand Nuggets' Second-Half Surge

DENVER – Just when the Orlando Magic thought they couldn’t possibly feel any worse about a loss than the one they suffered in excruciating fashion on Tuesday night, they suffered another gut-punch of a setback on a forgettable Wednesday in Denver.

Up 15 points at the half and as much as 19 early in the third quarter following 26 minutes of dominant basketball, the Magic came completely unglued during a 6-minute stretch of the third quarter. Ultimately, they were unable to rally all the way back in the fourth and were saddled with an unsettling 113-104 loss to the Nuggets at Pepsi Center.

A night after squandering a seven-point bulge in the final 5 minutes of a loss in Utah, Orlando (12-16) suffered a meltdown of epic proportions in Wednesday’s third quarter. The Magic yielded 24 consecutive points to the Nuggets (18-8) and saw their 19-point lead devolve into a five-point deficit. Not only did the Magic get shelled defensively during that game-turning run, but they also spelled their own doom when they missed 13 straight shots, turned the ball over four times and were whistled for a technical foul.

``That third quarter, on both ends, when we couldn’t make shots, we let it affect our defense,’’ said Magic all-star center Nikola Vucevic, who had 20 points, but just four after halftime. ``No matter how bad offensively you are doing, you have to keep defending. We allowed 39 (third-quarter points), and that’s too many.’’

Orlando, which lost in Denver for a fourth straight year, suffered its worst collapse of the season by frittering away the 19-point, third-quarter lead. Previously, the Magic’s biggest lost lead in a defeat this season was 13 points.

``We had a stretch where, I told the guys this, where on six straight possessions where we had really good play, and we missed two layups and three open threes,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ``And then that impacted our defense a little bit.’’

The Magic’s frustrations showed in a second half where D.J. Augustin, Aaron Gordon and Clifford were hit with technical fouls. After losses to Utah and Denver on consecutive nights, the Magic fell to a woeful 1-13 against teams with winning records.

``I know we’re a really good team and I believe that we’re a really good team,’’ said Gordon, who vaguely hinted at an injury limiting his play after a four-of-14 shooting night that left him with just nine points. ``We could have won this game (in Denver) and the one before (in Utah). But we dropped this one, so we’ve got to go and get that one (on Friday) in Portland.’’

For the game, Orlando shot just 42.5 percent from the floor and made only 11 of 29 3-point shots. A closer look tells just how erratic the Magic were offensively. In the first half, Orlando shot 46.7 percent from the floor and made six 3-point shots. The Magic nearly had as many turnovers (four) as third-quarter field goals (five) and they finished at 38.1 percent from the floor over the final 24 minutes of the game.

``It’s not fighting through, it’s finishing plays,’’ Clifford said. ``It’s not effort-based. We’ve got to make more shots, we’ve got to finish more plays. The same thing happened on (Tuesday night) – we’ve got makeable shots by our better players. We had the two missed layups on one possession, and they go down and hit a three. Then, come back and we’ve got a wide-open three and we miss it and they have a transition two. We’ve got to finish more plays.’’

Also, the Magic were outrebounded 52-35 in losing in Denver for a fourth straight season.

Jamal Murray had 33 points, while Nikola Jokic added 18 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for Denver, which swept the season series with the Magic for a third straight season. The Nuggets made 50 percent of its shots in the third quarter, 53.7 percent in the second half and 47.6 percent for the game.

Augustin scored 13 of his 18 in the first half, but he missed three of four shot attempts after intermission. Markelle Fultz had 10 points and four rebounds, but he turned the ball over three times. Evan Fournier chipped in 13 points, but he made just four of 10 shots and Orlando was a minus-30 on the scoreboard in his 31 minutes on the floor. Vucevic, who was six of eight from the floor in the first half, missed seven of eight shots after halftime.

``It’s unfortunate because in the first half we played well and even the start of the third quarter we played well, but we let our heads drop and it cost us,’’ Vucevic said. ``We got good looks, so it’s not like we were making bad decisions. We just have to stick with our defense. I know we always talk about it, but for us it has to be about our defense and that’s where we have to be the best. We needed to stick with what was working. We had good defense in the first half and if we had just done a little better in the third quarter it wouldn’t have been as bad. It was too big of a run (for Denver) and it was hard to recover.’’

As if things weren’t already bad enough, the Magic lost forward Jonathan Isaac (seven points and five rebounds in the game) late in the third quarter because of right hamstring soreness and low-back tightness. He was unable to return to Wednesday’s game, but Isaac called the issue ``cramping’’ and doesn’t think it will jeopardize his availability going forward.

Orlando was playing less than 24 hours after suffering an excruciating 109-102 loss to the Jazz in Utah. In that game, the Magic trailed by as much as 18 points before ripping off a stirring 32-8 run behind the shooting of Augustin to grab a promising 97-90 lead. However, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic overwhelmed the Magic down the stretch and they had to deal with the frustration of a 109-102 loss.

This was the Magic’s fourth of 11 back-to-back sets of games on the season. While the Magic are playing the fewest back-to-backs in the 31-year history of their franchise, 10 of the 11 back-to-backs come with their opponent having at least one night of rest. In six of those 11 back-to-backs, the Magic will be playing a second time in as many nights while their opponent will have two or more days of rest to prepare.

A fatigued Magic team lost to Denver 91-87 at the Amway Center on Nov. 2. That loss came a night after Orlando had played Milwaukee, while the Nuggets were resting. On Wednesday, Orlando came into Denver having played the night earlier in Utah, while the Jazz had been off since a home win on Sunday.

``(Fatigue) is also a readily available excuse, and I also believe that,’’ Denver head coach Mike Malone said of teams succumbing to the fatigue of back-to-back games and travel. ``Last year, we were 12-1 on the second night of back-to-backs. So, if you begin with saying, `Oh, we’re tired,’ then you’re going to go out there and get your ass kicked. You have to find a way to be mentally tough, show some toughness and grit if you want to win in these situations.’’

After playing in Utah on Tuesday, in Denver on Wednesday and traveling to Portland in the wee hours of Thursday morning, the Magic will get a much-needed day off. They wrap up their four-game, seven-day trip through the Western Conference on Friday in Portland against the Trail Blazers (tip time: 10 p.m. ET, TV: Fox Sports Florida). Orlando dropped both games last season to Portland. The Magic lost 128-114 at the Amway Center last October and 115-112 in Portland in late November. The Blazers have won the last five meetings, including the last two games played between the two teams in Oregon.

Up 15 at the half, Orlando’s lead swelled to as much as 19 at 69-50 on a Fournier 3-pointer before disaster hit. Over the next 6 minutes, 26 seconds of the game, the Nuggets scored 24 consecutive points – a run that allowed them to go from 19 down to five ahead. The Magic played a big role in the run when they missed 13 straight shots, turned the ball over four times and saw Clifford get whistled for a second technical foul in as many nights.

Augustin was also whistled for a technical foul in the third period, but he did get to the line for three free throws with one-tenth of a second remaining in the quarter. By the end of the unsightly 39-16 third period, the Magic incredibly found themselves staring up out of an 84-76 hole.

``I think our offense started dictating how we played on defense,’’ said Gordon, who made just two of six shots after halftime. ``We missed a couple of wide-open shots and then we stopped getting back on defense all the time. I was happy with our looks, but we’ve just got to make more plays during that stretch.

``We have players on this team who can do it,’’ Gordon added when asked what has to happen when teams are making runs against the Magic. ``We’ve got to get to the line and get to the rack (rim). (Fultz) is good at it, Fournier is good, (Vucevic) is good and I’m good at it. We’ve just got to pick it up.’’

