Postgame Report: Magic Unable to Slow Down Pacers in Second Half

ORLANDO – At long last, the Orlando Magic’s offense looked like a well-oiled machine for an extended stretch of Sunday night because of how it shared the ball, rained in shots from all over the Amway Center and rode an early lift from returning guard Terrence Ross.

The bad news, however, is that the Magic’s usually reliable defense let them down time and again and that resulted in a frustrating loss to the shorthanded Indiana Pacers.

Up as much as 13 in a hot-shooting first half, the Magic melted down offensively in the second half and saw their defense uncharacteristically get carved up by an attacking Indiana team in a puzzling 109-102 home loss.

Orlando (3-7) followed up their best half of offense of the season with a dreadful second half that allowed Indiana (6-4) to nab the win. After shooting 55.3 percent and scoring 60 points in the first half, the Magic mustered just 35.7 percent shooting and 42 points over the final 24 minutes.

The Pacers, who were playing without three injured starters, drilled 20 of their first 33 shots of the second half and shot 52.2 percent from the floor for the game. Indiana opened the second half with a 12-0 surge, outscored the Magic 30-17 in the third period and got several big shots down the stretch to hold off Orlando.

After falling down by as much as 14 in a forgettable second half, the Magic got within 105-99 on a dunk by point guard Markelle Fultz. However, Malcolm Brogdon (19 points, eight assists and six rebounds) responded with a 3-pointer that all but ended the game.

Orlando came into the game ranked 30thin the NBA in scoring, shooting and 3-point accuracy, but it seemed to be coming out of that funk with some solid offensive play on Wednesday in Dallas and in Friday’s defeat of Memphis. Through their offensive struggles, the Magic were able to rely on a defense that ranked second in point allowed per game, sixth in field goal percentage allowed and 11thin 3-point shooting allowed.

On Sunday, Orlando had few answers for an Indiana offense built around the driving abilities of Brogdon, T.J. McConnell (12 points) and the shooting of T.J. Warren (19 points) and Doug McDermott (18 points and three 3-pointers) and the stellar all-around play of Domantas Sabonis (21 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists).

Evan Fournier scored 22 points, while Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 17 rebounds. Aaron Gordon chipped in 13 points, while Jonathan Isaac added 10. Ross scored 12 off the bench in 19 minutes.

Vucevic, the longest-tenured player on the Magic’s roster, moved into third place on the franchise’s all-time scoring list when he poured in his 18th point of Sunday night’s game. Vucevic passed Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, who scored 8,289 points while wearing the Magic pinstripes from 2000-04.

Orlando got a big boost early in the day on Sunday when it learned that standout shooting guard Terrence Ross would be available to play after missing two games with right knee soreness. After struggling mightily in the early going of the season, Ross showed signs of a break out by drilling his first four shots on Sunday and scoring nine points in his first nine minutes of action.

Conversely, Indiana was playing severely short-handed once again on Sunday night. Still weeks away from getting star Victor Oladipo (ruptured quad tendon) back, the Pacers had just 10 players dressed and available on Sunday because of injuries to Myles Turner (ankle sprain), Jeremy Lamb (ankle sprain) and Goga Bitadze (mild concussion).

Sunday’s game was the first meeting of the season between the Magic and the Pacers. Orlando won the final three meetings last season – all of them with stirring fourth-quarter rallies led by Ross.

Orlando’s season-long five-game, 10-day home stand continues on Wednesday when it hosts the Philadelphia 76ers. The Magic split four games with the Sixers last season, winning both times at the Amway Center. It will be point guard Markelle Fultz’s first regular-season against the team that picked him first overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Magic also play San Antonio (Friday) and Washington (Sunday) on the longest home stand of the season. Orlando then hits the road for the nine days prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

As well as the Magic played offensively in the first half, they were nearly as disjoined and out of sync in the third period. When they connected on just five of 16 tries and turned the ball over four times in the third period, it allowed Indiana to take an 81-77 lead into the fourth period.

The Pacers opened the second half with a 12-0 burst to take the lead and they made 13 of 22 shots – and four of five 3-pointers – in the third period to grab control.

An Orlando offense that struggled all season and came into Sunday’s game ranked last in the NBA in several major statistical categories looked like a well-oiled machine in the first half. The Magic shot 55.3 percent and drilled eight of 13 3-pointers to lead the Pacers 60-51 at intermission.

Orlando set season highs for points in a first half (60), field goals in a first half (26), 3-pointers in a first half (eight) and assists in a first half (18).

Vucevic, Fournier and Isaac did a little bit of everything early on to spark Orlando’s offense. Vucevic battered the smallish Pacers for 11 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots in the first 24 minutes. Fournier also scored 11 points in the first half and half of his four assists set up baskets for Vucevic.

Isaac was also at his do-everything best, giving Orlando eight points, three rebounds and a block in the early going. His one assist was a thing of beauty as he drove into the lane, commanded the attention of the defense and dropped off a bounce pass to Vucevic for an assist.

No site was more welcomed for the Magic than seeing Ross heat up early in the night just seconds after checking into the game. Ross drilled his first four shots – three of them off pin-down screens and a fourth one on a wing 3-pointer. He had nine points in nine minutes, looking more and more like the player who averaged a career-best 15.1 points per game last season.

