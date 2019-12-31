Postgame Report: Magic Stumble Against Hawks

ORLANDO – When Orlando played its grittiest, most well-rounded game of the season last Friday in beating the star-studded Philadelphia 76ers, several Magic players talked openly about the team’s need to make that performance the standard going forward.

As it turns, veteran guard Evan Fournier frustratingly said late Monday, the talk was just that for an Orlando team still struggling to find any semblance of consistency with its play and/or its approach.

As tough-minded, clutch and aggressive as the Magic were three nights earlier in the defeat of Philadelphia they were equally lacking in crispness and precision on an otherwise forgettable Monday at the Amway Center.

The result was a blown 18-point lead, an unsightly offensive performance in the second half and a head-scratching 101-93 loss to an Atlanta team that was not only missing star guard Trae Young, but entered having dropped 21 of its previous 23 games.

For Fournier, a veteran of six seasons in Orlando, he felt the answers for the Magic (14-19) lie somewhere in the massive gulf between Friday’s defeat of the 76ers and Monday’s meltdown against the Hawks (7-27).

``When that game against Philly becomes the standard, yeah, we’ll be good; when it becomes a sometimes thing, games like tonight are going to happen,’’ said Fournier, who scored 22 points and sank two of Orlando’s five made 3-pointers.

The Magic’s slide on Monday started at the unlikeliest of spots – when they were in possession of a seemingly commanding 55-37 lead with 2:33 remaining in the first half. A 10-2 Atlanta burst – keyed by former UCF guard Brandon Goodwin, who came into the night with just five points in four NBA games this season – trimmed the Magic lead to 10 by halftime.

From there, the Magic went ice-cold offensively and failed to muster much player or ball movement the rest of the way. Orlando made just six of 22 shots in the third quarter and only 10 of 23 in the fourth quarter in a second half where it was outscored 54-36 by the Hawks.

``A big part of this league is to be consistent; individually, as a player, and as a team, you have to be consistent,’’ stressed Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who scored 15 of his 27 points in the first half. ``It’s hard to do it over 82 games and playing every other night, but that’s what the good players and good teams do. We have to find a way to do it, but we obviously haven’t done it all year long and it’s costing us. We have to figure it out soon.’’

Certainly, the Magic never figured they would have to rely on seldom-used reserves Amile Jefferson and Melvin Frazier Jr., but that was the case on Monday what with Aaron Gordon (left Achilles’ tendon soreness), Al-Farouq Aminu (torn meniscus in right knee) and Michael Carter-Williams (AC joint sprain in left shoulder) injured and out of action. Wes Iwundu (four points in 24 minutes) started in place of Gordon, while neither Jefferson nor Frazier scored in a combined 10 minutes on the floor.

A greater issue, however, was the missing sense of urgency and willingness to play together in a second half that started poorly and got worse as the night wore on. Orlando was outscored 27-15 in the third period and it gave up the lead just before the quarter-ending buzzer when journeyman center Alex Len (18 points and 12 rebounds) barreled right by Orlando reserve Mo Bamba (three points and three rebounds) for a dunk.

Despite that jarring image, things didn’t get any better in a fourth period where Orlando was outscored 27-21 to disappoint a large Amway Center crowd of 17,784.

``I thought it started from the very first minute,’’ Fournier said, tracing the poor performance all the way back to the Magic opening the game with seven misses on their first eight shot attempts. ``I felt like, maybe for the first time this year, we didn’t play ball as a team offensively from the get-go and it just caught up to us offensively, period.’’

Magic head coach Steve Clifford, who noted before the game that it would be foolish for his team to overlook the struggling Hawks given their own ups and downs all season, agreed that the squad’s offensive woes were a product of poor passing and decision-making.

``One thing I told them at halftime was that when we were inside-out, we were getting good shots,’’ Clifford recalled. ``And then, like we have a tendency to do, we get up 12 or 14 and we’re just taking shots and we forget how we were getting the quality shots that we were getting.’’

For the most part, the Magic had taken care of their business this season against struggling foes, going 11-3 against teams with losing records prior to Monday. However, they are now 0-2 on the season against the Hawks after losing in Atlanta in late October and faltering again on Monday.

``There’s not much to stay or added to what transpired tonight; it’s a terrible effort on our part to allow this to happen, especially on our home court,’’ said forward Jonathan Isaac, who had 13 points, nine rebounds, three steals, two blocks and four put-back dunks on the night. ``There’s not much to say.’’

The Hawks won for the first time since Dec. 8. They got 21 points, six assists and three 3-pointers from Goodwin, a Georgia native who started his college career at UCF before finishing it at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Kevin Huerter added 19 points, six rebounds and two 3-pointers for an Atlanta team that shot 48.1 percent from the floor and held a 52-40 rebounding edge over the Magic.

For the game, Orlando shot just 41.6 percent from the floor and made only five of 25 3-point shots. D.J. Augustin scored 17 points – 14 of which came in what looked to be a runaway first half. Terrence Ross, the player who so often rescued the Magic last season with his 3-point shooting late in games, scored just four points. Ross made just two of 11 shots and missed all four of his 3-point shots.

``I said it at halftime in the (TV) interview that the score was going to be 0-0 after halftime because that (Atlanta) team was determined and needed a win in the worst way,’’ Augustin recalled. ``We knew they were going to come out and play as hard as possible, but we didn’t come out with that same energy. But we were up by a lot, I guess we felt like the game was over.’’

The Magic were playing for the first time since Saturday when they saw their modest two-game winning streak come to an end in Milwaukee. Previously, they topped Chicago and Philadelphia by playing some of their best defense of the season – a mindset the Magic hoped to get back to on Monday against the Hawks. Instead, the Magic’s defensive grit was touch and go much of the night against an Atlanta team that had had major trouble of late scoring without the injured Young (28.5 points per game) in the mix.

The Magic are scheduled to practice in Orlando on Tuesday prior to departing for Washington, D.C., where they will ring in the arrival of 2020 in the nation’s capital. The Magic will face the Wizards at Verizon Center on Wednesday with a special tip-off time of 6 p.m. The Magic are 2-0 this season against the Wizards, winning 125-121 on Nov. 17 in Orlando and 127-120 on Dec. 3 in Washington.

The most stirring moment of Monday came midway through the first period when the Magic honored Daytona Beach native and future Hall of Famer Vince Carter with a tribute video on the Amway Center video screen during a time out. Carter, who will turn 43 years old next month, will end his 22-year NBA career at the end of the season.

Carter played for the Magic during the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons. He was a part of the Orlando team that won 59 regular-season games in 2010, won its first eight playoff games and reached the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Boston Celtics. That season, Carter averaged 16.6 points per game and scored 48 points on Feb. 8, 2010 in a win over New Orleans.

In 97 career games with the Magic, Carter averaged 16.3 points per game.

That timeframe, of course, is just a small sliver of a career for Carter that has spanned an NBA-record 22 seasons. Carter came into Monday having played in 1,508 games and averaged 17 points per game.

``It’s `Half Man/Half Amazing,’’’ Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said of Carter’s legacy. ``The latter stages prove that he’s `Half Man/Half Amazing.’ … I think his legacy will be what we saw from the start and we’ll all be applauding what we’re able to see at the finish – a guy who, for 22 years, played the game the right way, always impressed and respected the game as well.’’

For Fournier, the lasting memory from Monday will be one of disappointment because of Orlando’s uneven effort, poor passing and shoddy shooting. He could have pointed to the many injuries that have jumbled up the Magic’s player rotations or the fatigue from being forced to play three games in four nights. Instead, Fournier said Orlando should be beyond such menial excuses, especially after it showed off its potential last season while stringing together a 22-9 burst that got the franchise to the NBA playoffs.

``You know, you can live with the result if you play a certain way, but (playing well) is not what we’re doing,’’ Fournier fumed. ``You can play great, play the way that we want and with the right spirit and all that and still lose because it’s the NBA and because these are the best players in the world. But that’s not what is the case now, and that’s what is frustrating for sure.’’

