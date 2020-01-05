Postgame Report: Magic Struggle Down the Stretch in Loss to Jazz

ORLANDO – While NBA players and coaches loathe using fatigue as an excuse – and the Orlando Magic are certainly no different – it is often an undeniable factor when distinct rest advantages exist during the NBA’s marathon-like regular season.

Just as a Miami Heat team playing on the second night of a back-to-back succumbed to fatigue on Friday at the Amway Center, the Magic suffered a similar fate on Saturday as they were playing for a sixth time in nine nights and twice within 48 hours against a rested opponent.

A night after holding Miami to a record-low six points in the fourth quarter and rolling to a big win, the Magic got shelled defensively and saw shot after shot come up short in Saturday’s fourth quarter to result in a rather predictable 109-96 loss to the surging Utah Jazz at Amway Center.

Orlando (16-20) had little left in the fourth period when Utah (23-12) drilled eight 3-point shots and outscored the Magic 33-21 over the final 12 minutes of the game. The Jazz, winners of five straight, opened the fourth quarter with five straight 3-pointers and that 15-5 burst allowed them to coast the rest of the way and nab another victory.

``It is what it is, and we knew this was how it was going to be,’’ Magic center Nikola Vucevic said of the fatigue that seeped into games the past two nights – once in favor of the Magic and once going against them. ``Sometimes you are in that position (of being rested) and sometimes it’s that way for the other team and you’ve just got to find a way to fight through it.’’

Added Magic forward Aaron Gordon, who made four of 11 shots and finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds: ``Everybody is fatigued in this league, man, so it doesn’t even really matter.’’

Fatigue clearly played a major role in the final result – just as it had a night earlier. On Friday while playing a Miami team that was playing a second time in as many nights, the Magic dominated the fourth period to the tune of 21-6 in a 20-point victory. On Saturday, the Magic were within 76-75 after three periods, but it fell flat late in the night for a second loss to Utah on the season.

While admitting that fatigue likely played a role in his team’s shortcomings, head coach Steve Clifford also pointed to the struggles his team had with its 3-point coverages in the fourth period. Saturday’s game was Orlando’s second since learning that defensive ace Jonathan Isaac (knee sprain and bone bruise) is out for the foreseeable future, and Clifford feels that loss finally caught up to the team on Saturday.

``I just told the guys, `It’s my responsibility to have our team organized with coverages and stuff,’’’ Clifford said. ``In this case, it’s certainly not the players’ fault. It’s also difficult when you lose somebody that we rely on as much as I rely on Jonathan, and we haven’t practiced yet since his injury, and it caught up with us.’’

Donovan Mitchell, who scored 30 points in the Jazz’s rally past Orlando on Dec. 17, scored another 32 points on Saturday by making 14 of 21 shots and four of seven 3-point shots. He led a Utah offense that shot 45.2 percent from the floor and made 16 3-pointers.

Georges Niang, who came into the game averaging 4.7 points per game, made three 3 pointers early in the fourth period and finished with 15 points. Rudy Gobert chipped in 17 rebounds.

Terrence Ross, the hero of the Miami win with his torrid 3-point shooting, scored 24 points on Saturday. Orlando dropped to 5-2 on the season when Ross pours in at least 20 points.

``You can’t really have excuses because people get hurt every day in this league,’’ said Ross, refusing to pin the loss on the Isaac injury or the fatigue of playing six times in the past nine nights. ``If you want to win you’ve got to find a way around (injuries and fatigue). But they hit what felt like a lot of threes in the fourth and that was the difference maker.’’

Vucevic chipped in 22 points and 13 rebounds for the 301stdouble-double of his career – 299 of which have come in a Magic uniform since 2012. Evan Fournier (four of 15, nine points), Markelle Fultz (three of nine, six points and seven assists) and Gordon struggled to give the Magic a consistent third scorer.

Orlando shot 44.7 percent from the floor but made just 11 of 37 3-point shots. In the Dec. 17 meeting in Utah, the Magic connected on just seven of 35 3-point shots.

``They definitely have a good defense and they run you off (the 3-point line), but talking about myself, I had open threes that I should make, period. It’s really (on) me. Yeah, (the Jazz) are doing a good, but I had open shots.’’

The Magic were back in action less than 24 hours after dispatching the Heat 105-85. Utah, meanwhile, hadn’t played since Thursday and was at its suburban Orlando hotel resting on Friday night. Of the Magic’s 11 back-to-back sets of games this season, they are at a rest disadvantage on the second night 10 times. In six of the instances, Orlando’s opponent will be on at least two nights of rest will it will be playing a second time in as many nights.

``It’s definitely a part of it,’’ Clifford said of fatigue. ``I think with the shooting, it’s the same thing that happened last weekend. You go Philly and Milwaukee last weekend and then Miami and Utah this weekend, those are four teams that could easily be the top four in the East and West. But you’ve got to win those game and we could have won (on Saturday). It wasn’t effort or anything like that; we needed to shoot the ball better and I thought we lost some offensive energy there in the fourth.’’

Orlando and Utah were playing for the second and final time of the season on Saturday. The Jazz won 109-102 on Dec. 17 when they used a 19-5 run over the final 4:44 of the game to wipe out a seven-point Magic lead.

After playing the Heat on Friday and the Jazz on Saturday and for a sixth time in nine nights, the Magic will get a much-needed day of rest on Sunday.

Orlando will be back on the practice court on Monday morning to prepare for that night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff at the Amway Center is just after 7 p.m.

Monday’s game will be the first meeting of the season between the Magic and Nets, two teams that went into Saturday night occupying the eighth and seventh spots in the Eastern Conference standings. Last season, Orlando and Brooklyn both finished 42-40, but the Nets got the sixth seed and the Magic got the seventh seed by virtue of a 2-1 record in the season series between the two teams.

Unlike Friday when the Magic started Khem Birch at power forward for the first time in his career, they opted for Wes Iwundu as a starter on Saturday so that he could match up against Bojan Bogdanovic, an Orlando killer for years. Iwundu, statistically Orlando’s top defender last season, did a stellar job throughout the night of holding Bogdanovic to just 13 points on four-of-13 shooting. The Utah forward had 30 against the Magic earlier this season and entered Saturday with his highest scoring average against any team (19.4 points per game) in 16 games versus the Magic.

Down five at intermission, Orlando briefly surged into the lead when Ross got it going from the outside again. However, they gave the lead back late in the third and trailed 76-75 before the start of the fourth.

Seconds after drilling his first 3-pointer of the game to knot the score at 71, Ross used the sliver of free space he had to drill another three as he was fouled by Utah’s Jordan Clarkson. His free throw for the four-point play gave Orlando a 75-74 lead – its first since the game was 36-35 in the second quarter.

The best thing to come out of Saturday was the manner in which the Magic once again worked to get Ross open for clean looks. And even when they didn’t, the shooting guard who likes to rise over defenders and let it fly buried shot after shot. In his last three games, Ross has made 22 of 39 shots (56.4 percent) and 11 of 24 3-pointers (45.8 percent) while averaging 21.3 points per night.

``That’s something that we discussed – that we need to get him more involved and get him more looks,’’ Vucevic said of Ross. ``You see, like (Saturday) or (Friday) night, when he gets going it opens up so much for us and our scoring skyrockets. So, we have to keep him involved. It means as much for him to score as it does me because it just helps the whole team to function better. When you have a guy like Terrence, you have to take advantage of that because he’s too good not to. There’s more of an emphasis to do that and he’s making shots, so we’ve got to keep him doing that.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.