Postgame Report: Magic Get Back on Track With Win Over Grizzlies

ORLANDO – Feeling his Orlando Magic are a significantly better team than their record might suggest – and better than many of their performances, for that matter – guard Evan Fournier laid down a gauntlet for his team several hours prior to Friday’s tipoff.

And, to ram home his point, Fournier didn’t leave a lot of wiggle room for an Orlando team that expected much more from itself than it had displayed up to this point early in the NBA season.

``We have a good opportunity to get back on track. It’s a good (Memphis) team, but we know, at home, we should beat them,’’ said Fournier on Friday while trying to ramp up expectations on his team. ``It doesn’t matter who (the Grizzlies) have in front of us, we should win.’’

Fournier, the second-longest-tenured player on the Orlando roster, backed up that bold pregame talk with some solid actions by scoring 19 points and hitting two game-shifting 3-pointers in the Magic’s 118-86 rout of the Grizzlies on Friday night.

An Amway Center crowd of 17,021 saw the Magic (3-4) end a four-game losing streak by playing some of their best offensive basketball of the young season in Friday’s second half. Over the final 24 minutes, the previously sputtering Magic looked like a well-oiled machine offensively, shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and connecting on six 3-pointers.

After the resounding victory, Fournier had this to say about his team’s improvement, especially on the offensive end of the floor: ``Turned the corner? I don’t know, but we did play better. We had more easy baskets and that’s why we scored (more efficiently). We’ve been saying that the offense hasn’t been good, but it’s been because we don’t get enough good shots. Tonight, we were able to create a lot of good shots and that was the key.’’

Orlando got 23 points, 16 rebounds and six assists from Nikola Vucevic, 17 points from Aaron Gordon and 13 more from veteran point guard D.J. Augustin to dispatch the young and athletic Grizzlies (2-6). Orlando built a 12-point lead in the first quarter and one as large as 35 in the fourth quarter to get a much-needed victory.

``We played a little better offensively and our ball movement was better so that we could get some more easy points,’’ said Vucevic, who made nine of 16 shots. ``Our 3-point shooting wasn’t very good again tonight, but we had a lot of points in the paint and our defense was good. Whenever we move the ball from side to side, we’re pretty good. We just have to keep doing that and put a big emphasis on it.’’

Jonathan Isaac, who dominated defensively against Kristaps Porzingis on Wednesday, picked up on Friday where he left off in Dallas. The power forward, who came into the game tied with Anthony Davis for the league lead in blocked shots per game (3.0), swatted two shots on the game’s first three possessions. He had three blocks in the first quarter alone and finished with four swats for the game. He chipped in 22 points and eight rebounds.

``I’m just trying to get it, be an energy source for this team and if the ball is there I’m going to try and go for it,’’ said Isaac, who continued to blossom as an efficient two-way player right before the eyes of Magic fans on Friday night. ``It’s great (to lead the NBA in blocked shots), but I just play. I’m just going out here and trying to win my matchup and help this team win. But it’s great to see your name somewhere (atop the block statistics) along with a great player like Anthony Davis. Like I’ve said, if it gets to the end of the year and I’m first, then all glory to Jesus and it’s great.’’

Asked after the game if maybe the Grizzlies had possibly overlooked the shot-blocking abilities of the nearly 7-foot Isaac by testing him early in the game and getting their shots swatted twice, Gordon said: ``They’re gonna know in a couple of games or a couple of seconds. I think he’s leading the NBA in blocks and I don’t see that stopping any time soon.’’

Up 84-78 after three periods, the Magic broke the game open by beginning the fourth quarter with a 13-0 burst. Orlando’s defense held the Grizzlies scoreless for the first 5:16 of the period and caused them to miss nine straight and 14 of the first 16 shots of the final period. For the game, the Magic swatted 10 shots, which ties their previous season high set on Wednesday in Dallas.

``We’ve got really good defensive players on this team and the one thing we can hang our hats on is knowing that we can defend,’’ said Gordon, who made seven of 11 shots on the offensive end. ``That (defensive) side of the floor, we know that we can handle pretty much anybody. But it’s nice to see our offense get going as well.’’

The Magic shot 47.3 percent from the floor and won despite making just seven of 28 3-point shots. Orlando missed 12 of its first 13 3-point shots before Fournier connected on consecutive threes early in the second half to jump-start its offense.

Memphis, which got 15 points and nine rebounds from center Jonas Valanciunas and 14 points from Jaren Jackson Jr., shot just 37.2 percent against a lengthy Magic squad that ranks in the league’s upper echelon in most every major defensive category. Electrifying rookie point guard Ja Morant made just three of 13 shots against Orlando and finished with eight points and seven assists.

Orlando was in action for the first time since dropping a pair of road games in Oklahoma City and Dallas on Tuesday and Wednesday, a difficult back-to-back that followed home losses on consecutive nights to Milwaukee and Denver. The Magic have struggled offensively all season, coming into Friday’s game ranked last in the NBA in most major scoring and shooting categories.

Friday’s game was the first of a season-long five-game home stand that will have the Magic in Orlando for a 10-day stretch. On Sunday, the Magic face the Indiana Pacers, a team they whipped in three of four meetings last season. Orlando also plays the Philadelphia 76ers (Wednesday), San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 15) and the Washington Wizards (Nov. 17) over the remainder of the five-game home stand.

``It’s huge,’’ Fournier said of the Magic’s extended home stand. ``Once we go on the road again, it will get harder and we have to take advantage of this stretch to build confidence, build habits and find ourselves.’’

Added Isaac: ``This is a five-(game) home stand, we want to play well and win all five. That’s what we aim to do.’’

Up three at the half, Orlando extended its edge to as much as 13 in the third period by heating up from long range. After a one-of-13 start from beyond the arc, Fournier drilled consecutive 3-pointers to finally give the Magic some breathing room. But as was the case in the first quarter, the Magic frittered away much of their lead and held a slim 84-78 advantage through three periods.

The Magic 51-48 at the half despite many of their same problems surfacing once again. In the game’s first 24 minutes, Orlando made just one of 12 3-point shots and it shot only 39.3 percent overall from the floor. The Magic actually had more tip-in baskets (three) in the first half than they did 3-pointers (one).

As it turns out, Fournier’s consecutive 3-pointers early in the third quarter proved to be a pivotal moment for the Magic’s offense. From there, Orlando never trailed and dominated the fourth quarter with its best stretch of offensive basketball of the young season. Fournier and head coach Steve Clifford hope that it’s just the start of some much better offensive basketball from the Magic moving forward.

``We’re definitely moving the ball better and Evan really got us going at the beginning of the third quarter there,’’ Clifford said. ``I mean, 24 assists and nine turnovers, which (the Grizzlies) had been creating a lot of with their defense. (Limiting turnovers) will be critical on Sunday (because) Indiana is so physical.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.