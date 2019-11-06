Postgame Report: Magic Fall to Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY – The first two statistical categories Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford says he reviews immediately following games are 3-pointers made and points in the paint.

Against the Oklahoma City Thunder, one of those categories Clifford was somewhat pleased about, while the other he couldn’t help but be frustrated by.

The Magic scored 44 points in the paint. Even on possessions when they didn’t convert, the Magic drew fouls. They attempted a season-high 31 free throws, making 27 of them.

However, their 3-point shooting, a problem in all of their losses so far this season, doomed the Magic in Tuesday’s 102-94 loss. Orlando made just three of its 22 3-point attempts. The last time the Magic connected on three or fewer 3-pointers was on Feb. 11, 2017 against the Mavs, a night they also hit just three of them.

“We have to make shots. We are shooting a terrible percentage as a team,” said Aaron Gordon, who led the Magic with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting. “I like the shots that we are getting. Just got to be more confident. Take more of them and work the game a little bit better…not just be in a hurry to take the first shot.”

What the Magic should be encouraged by is the fact that their defense, which has been smothering all season so far, kept them in the game despite their woeful shooting.

Aside from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whom the Thunder acquired from the Clippers in the offseason as part of the blockbuster Paul George trade, nobody on OKC was able to get into a rhythm largely because of Orlando’s defensive excellence.

“That’s the positive, our defense has been pretty good,” said Nikola Vucevic, who like most of his teammates struggled to find the mark, going 4-of-15 from the field and finishing with 10 points. “Other than the Milwaukee game, we’ve been good defensively this season. That’s going to have to be there for us. Our offense has to come through. You have to be able to score. You have to be able to do both.”

With the Magic trailing by just one late in the fourth quarter following a jumper by Gordon, Gilgeous-Alexander buried, arguably, the most important shot of the game, a corner 3-pointer with 4:21 left that put OKC back up four. Steven Adams, back in action after a two-game absence because of a knee injury, and Chris Paul each scored shortly after to essentially seal the win for OKC.

Making his second straight start, Markelle Fultz had a solid night, scoring 13 points, dishing out four assists and grabbing three rebounds. Jonathan Isaac, meanwhile, posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The versatile forward also blocked three shots.

The Magic will try to bounce back on Wednesday when they visit the Mavericks. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.