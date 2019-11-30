Postgame Report: Magic Fall to Raptors

ORLANDO – Friday’s game at Amway Center featured a bold, new color for the Orlando Magic. However, it also had a same, old feel for the home team against the rugged and rolling Toronto Raptors.

Wearing orange-trimmed uniforms for the first time in the 31-year history of the franchise, the Magic got off to a stellar start, but their offense fell apart in the second half, resulting in a third straight loss this season to the Raptors.

Orlando led by as much as 11 points in the early going, but its shooting and ball handling disintegrated in an unsightly third quarter that paved the way for the Raptors to capture a 90-83 victory before 17,014 fans at the Amway Center.

``We should have won, definitely, and that’s why I’m so frustrated,’’ said Magic guard Evan Fournier, who scored a team-high 19 points and handed out six assists, but he also had four turnovers as Toronto trapped him throughout the second half. ``I really feel like we threw that game away. We had tremendous energy to start the game, the defense was great, we were moving the ball and etcetera, etcetera. But we just couldn’t finish.’’

Orlando (7-11) set season lows in points (83), field goal percentage (34.6 percent) and second-half points (36).

Orlando has now fallen three times this season to Toronto (14-4) – the franchise that eliminated it in the first round of the playoffs last spring. Since Orlando’s stirring Game 1 victory in those playoffs, the Raptors have beaten the Magic in seven consecutive games over the past two seasons.

Still without all-star center Nikola Vucevic, the Magic mustered just 34.6 percent shooting and they hit only seven of 29 3-point shots (24.1 percent). Even more of an issue on Friday was the fact that Orlando turned the ball over 24 times – errors that led to 18 points for Toronto. It also jump-started the running game for the Raptors – the NBA’s top team in fast-break points – and they also had an 18-10 in that statistical department on Friday.

``Pretty simple, obviously. I thought our effort was good, our defense was more than good enough to win, but the game was the turnovers,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ``They’re third in points off turnovers and you’re just not going to beat a team that good turning the ball over that much.’’

Markelle Fultz (15 points and three assists) and Mo Bamba (11 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots) were the only other Magic players to reach double figures in scoring. However, Fultz kicked the ball away five times and Bamba had three miscues to doom Orlando in a second half where it was outscored 50-36.

Added Clifford, referring to Toronto trapping Terrence Ross (three-of-nine shooting, seven points) and Fournier (three-of-nine shooting and one-of-six accuracy from 3-point range) to make others try and beat them: ``Offense is hard right now. We’re doing some better things, but again, the turnovers (were costly).’’

Aaron Gordon, who was playing his first game in eight nights after returning from a sprained ankle, struggled and made only two of 11 shots to finish with eight points. Jonathan Isaac played well defensively against rising Raptors’ star Pascal Siakam (four of 22 and 10 points), but the Magic forward scored just eight points on four of 13 shooting. He added 10 rebounds and two blocks, but he also had three turnovers.

``That’s what I set out to do (defensively against Siakam), but it just sucks that I wasn’t able to do anything on the other end, especially when holding (Siakam) well below his average,’’ a disappointed Isaac said.

Toronto guard Norman Powell outscored the Magic by himself in the third quarter (19 to 12) and finished with a career-best 33 points. He had 26 of those points in the second half and hit 12 of 18 shots and five of eight 3-pointers in the game.

Fred VanVleet, a Magic killer for two seasons, scored 22 points and hit five 3-pointers for Toronto, who won despite shooting just 36.9 percent from the floor and 28.9 percent from the 3-point arc.

``The majority of their fast break points came off our turnovers and I thought our defense was good,’’ Clifford said. ``That’s a defensive game that’s going to win most nights.’’

Friday featured the debut of Orlando’s ``City Edition’’ uniforms that are predominantly anthracite grey but also trimmed in a robust color of orange. The orange theme is a nod to Orlando’s sunshine, its Orange County base and Central Florida’s longstanding ties to the citrus industry. It is believed to be the first time in the 31-year history of the franchise that the Magic wore a uniform that didn’t feature their traditional blue, black and/or silver color scheme.

Not only was Friday the third meeting this season between the Magic and Raptors this season, it was the 10thtime the two squads have faced off since Feb. 19 of last season. They played three times late last season, then five times in the playoffs and three more times in the first six weeks of this season. The Magic split four games with Toronto last season and then won Game 1 of the playoff series. Toronto won the playoff series against the Magic, 4-1, and captured wins in the first two meetings this season.

Prior to the game, Fournier summed up Orlando’s frustration against Toronto by saying, ``They’ve beaten our asses, for sure, and we owe them, for sure. It’s more about they’ve beaten us. They’ve outworked us, they’ve played more physical and that’s really what’s not acceptable.’’

The Magic will have one more chance to rectify the rivalry when the two teams play for a fourth time on April 15 – the final game of the regular season.

The Magic welcomed back Gordon, who had missed the past 3 ½ games because of a right ankle sprain injury he suffered in Toronto on Nov. 20. Gordon showed no signs of limitations when he soared high into the air for a lob pass from Fournier for a thunderous dunk.

``I felt all right, but a little bit fatigued and my wind was a little shaky. But I felt fine,’’ said Gordon, who played nearly 32 minutes.

Orlando will be back on the practice floor on Saturday to prepare for Sunday’s 6 p.m. home game against the injury-ravaged Golden State Warriors. Three-time champs and in the NBA Finals each of the past five seasons, Golden State went into Friday’s game in Miami having dropped eight of 10 games and in possession of the NBA’s worst record at 4-15.

Golden State lost Kevin Durant in free agency in July and hasn’t had Klay Thomson all season after he tore the ACL in his left knee during the NBA Finals in June. Two-time MVP Stephen Curry played just four games before breaking a bone in his left hand on Oct. 30, while Draymond Green (11 games), D’Angelo Russell (10 games) and Kevon Looney (one game) have been in and out of the lineup because of more injuries.

Orlando is still playing shorthanded with Vucevic (right ankle sprain) and ace defender Michael Carter-Williams (left hip irritation) out for a fourth straight game on Friday. Those two key cogs aren’t expected to return by Sunday night because of the severity of their injuries.

Solid throughout the first half because of their smothering defense and up seven at intermission, the Magic saw disaster hit in the third quarter. When they made just four of 22 shots and only one of eight 3-pointers, the Magic got outscored 26-12 in the third period to put themselves in a 66-59 hole before the start of the fourth. How bad was the offense? Orlando held Siakam – the NBA’s ninth-best scorer at 26 points per game – to zero-for-seven shooting in the third period, but it still lost ground because of its shaky offense.

Making matters worse for their offense, Orlando turned the ball over seven times in the third period – mistakes that resulted in 10 Toronto points.

``It was just not being strong with the ball, and I had a couple (of turnovers) that were just unacceptable,’’ Isaac lamented.

Added Fournier: ``When you turn the ball over and you don’t play with as much confidence, the ball starts to stick. It’s just too easy to say that we have to move the ball. You’ve got to look at the reasons why the ball is not moving. No one is trying to hold the ball. Sometimes the defense just does a good job. You’re trying to find a way to get the offense going, but we just weren’t able to score tonight.’’

Powell was on the receiving end of many of the Magic mistakes and he outscored Orlando 19-12 by himself in the third period. Playing all 12 minutes of the quarter, Powell hit seven of nine shots – including two 3-pointers – and added two free throws for the 19-point outburst.

Said Powell: ``You stay in the moment and make plays as they come to you. Continue to shoot and live with the results.’’

The first half ended, fittingly enough, with Isaac swatting a 3-point attempt by Siakam to preserve Orlando’s 47-40 lead at intermission. The Magic blocked nine shots in the first half with six players registering swats led by two each from Isaac, Bamba and Khem Birch.

All that shot blocking helped the Magic defense hold Toronto to 15 of 49 shooting from the floor (30.6 percent) and five of 24 accuracy from 3-point range (20.8 percent). The Raptors had trouble with Orlando’s defense from the start, missing 13 of its first 19 shots and 11 of its first 12 3-point shots.

In the end, little of it mattered as the Magic offense couldn’t handle the Raptors’ raised level of physicality in the second half. Orlando might have been wearing orange on their jerseys, but the poor second-half performance left them red-faced with anger.

``I mean, a lot of it was on us,’’ Gordon said of Orlando’s inability to take care of the ball after halftime. ``We knew that they were going to come out with a different level of physicality, but we didn’t respond very well.’’

