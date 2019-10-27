Postgame Report: Magic Fall to Hawks

ATLANTA – When the Orlando Magic put together their stirring 22-9 run to close last season and reach the playoffs, they did so on the strength of an opportunistic offense and a long-armed defense that made life mostly miserable for foes.

That was, head coach Steve Clifford reminded again on Saturday about 90 minutes prior to tipoff, last year and the Magic have plenty of work left to do to get back to those levels offensively and defensively.

Orlando’s early-season slippage on both ends of the floor was apparent time and again on Saturday as the it repeatedly struggled to score and had trouble slowing down the rapidly improving Atlanta Hawks. In the end, the Magic’s woes left them susceptible to the brilliant shot-making skills of second-year guard Trae Young.

Young, whom the Magic mostly frustrated last season with their defensive length and tenacity, converted a left-handed layup with 1:02 remaining to break a tie and then crushed Orlando’s hopes with a banked-in 3-pointer in a 103-99 Atlanta win at State Farm Arena.

Playing before a sellout crowd of 17,078, Orlando (1-1) lost to the Hawks (2-0) after whipping them four times last season – all by double-digit margins. Like much of the night when they made just 35.4 percent of their shots and converted only five of 31 3-point shots, the Magic went cold offensively down the stretch, forcing them to stomach a frustration-filled loss.

``Tonight, it was shot-making more than anything else,’’ said Magic head coach Steve Clifford, whose team made just 32 percent of their tries and missed all seven 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter. ``The biggest shot of the game ended up being a banked 3 (by Young). We defended well enough, our defensive rebounding wasn’t good enough and that was a big part of the third quarter … But we talked about the quality of shots that we had (on Wednesday), open shots with no defender near us, and we’ve got to make some of those if we want to win. We’re open, more so tonight than (Wednesday). Our quality of shot (on Wednesday) was high and we didn’t make them, and tonight was worse. I mean, you can’t win an NBA game shooting (16.1 percent) from three.’’

Young didn’t score in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, but he heated up late and torched Orlando for 39 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. He had 13 points in the fourth quarter – none more important than the five straight he scored with the game knotted at 97. His burst gave Atlanta a 102-97 lead that it would not surrender.

Orlando led 90-85 with 6:42 left in the game, but it was unable to hang onto that lead as Young heated up late. His 3-pointer with 5:55 remaining was his first points of the fourth, but it got him going and allowed him to win the game for the Hawks. Young, who made just three of 16 3-point shots against the Magic in four games last season, buried 16 of 25 shots and five of 10 3-pointers on Saturday. In two games this NBA season, he’s poured in 38 points (versus Detroit) and 39 points (against Orlando).

With the game tied at 97 and a chance to regain control, Orlando got Evan Fournier open for a 3-pointer, but he was unable to hit the shot. From there, Young broke the tie by getting around Markelle Fultz for a left-handed layup. Fearing a screen to his left, Fultz overplayed Young, ultimately giving him an alley with which he drove down for the go-ahead points.

``I was really just trying to keep him in front, watch out for screens and make him take a tough shot, which I think I did,’’ said Fultz, who scored 12 points, hit two 3-pointers and handed out four assists in 24 minutes. ``He made a good shot against pretty good defense. He had been hitting all night, so he was pretty much in rhythm. I give him his credit – it was a good shot.’’

After Atlanta’s Kevin Huerter swatted Nikola Vucevic’s dunk attempt, Young sealed it with 25.1 seconds remaining by banking in a high-arching 3-pointer over Fultz. In the fourth quarter alone, Young made five of six shots and two of three 3-pointers for the 13 points in the final period.

Vucevic never saw the 6-foot-9 Huerter coming from the back side, allowing him to easily swat the shot that got possession back for the Hawks. Said Vucevic: ``I got the ball right in the paint and I’ve got my guy sealed and I just have to turn and dunk it. I went up with one and he made a great play, but I’ve got to finish that. It was a big play, and I’ve got to finish that with a dunk.’’

Fournier scored 23 points, but he made just one of five 3-point tries. Vucevic recorded his second straight double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Jonathan Isaac had eight points, four rebounds and four blocked shots, while Aaron Gordon struggled through the night and ended with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

``We just weren’t making shots. We were getting decent looks, but they just weren’t going down,’’ Gordon said. ``We’re all pro players, and we’ve got to make shots.’’

Clifford closed the game with Fultz instead of veteran point guard D.J. Augustin (14 points), feeling at the time that the third-year guard gave Orlando the best chance of functioning offensively.

``We played better when he was on the floor,’’ Clifford said of Fultz, who was a plus-10 during his time in the game. ``That was our best team by a lot. (Michael Carter-Williams) played more because we played better with him on the floor. Especially here early in the season, that’s the way we’re going to do it.’’

Terrence Ross scored eight points, but he missed seven of his eight shots and five of six attempts from 3-point range. Orlando’s starting five wasn’t any better, making just one of 16 3-point attempts.

``I’m not saying we’re going to step up and make every shot, but you can’t shoot (16.1) percent,’’ Clifford said. ``We got, I think, quality shots and for the most part, we had the right guys shooting them.’’

Atlanta shot 51.2 percent from the floor and made nine of 30 3-point shots against Orlando’s defense. With the Magic spread out while trying to slow down Young, the Hawks found open drive lanes and scored 60 points in the paint.

The Magic will spend most of their Sunday travelling to Canada and then practicing at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Orlando faces the Raptors on Monday in its first game back in Toronto since the two teams met in the playoffs last spring. Orlando won Game 1 on a D.J. Augustin 3-pointer in the final seconds, before the Raptors responded by winning the next four to capture the series. Toronto went on to win the NBA championship, but that was with superstar forward Kawhi Leonard leading the way. Leonard departed via free agency in July, signing with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Last season, the Magic dominated the series against the Hawks, notching four victories against their rivals from the Southeast Division. All four Orlando victories were by double digits, including the 149-113 beatdown in April that put the Magic on the precipice of clinching a playoff berth.

Much of the Magic’s success last season against Atlanta was because of the manner in which they frustrated Young and Collins, two foundational pieces for the Hawks. Those two players had much more success on Saturday by finding cracks in the Magic defense – Young on deep, pull-up 3-pointers and Collins on screen-and-roll lob plays.

Down two at the half, Orlando saw that deficit swell to as much as nine points early in the third period when Young scored seven quick points. However, the Magic took advantage of Atlanta when Young rested later in the period and got within 77-75 by the start of the fourth. Taking a feed from Fultz, Michael Carter-Williams buried a 3-pointer with four-tenths of a second remaining to give the Magic the momentum heading into the fourth period.

One of the most encouraging highlights of the first half came when Fultz didn’t hesitate when he got open looks from the left wing and buried his first two 3-pointers in a Magic uniform. In his first two seasons in Philadelphia, Fultz made just four of 18 tries from 3-point range while being severely limited by the thoracic outlet syndrome malady in his right shoulder.

The 21-year-old guard missed all six of his tries from beyond the arc in the preseason and misfired on three 3-point attempts in Wednesday’s season-opening defeat of Cleveland. On Saturday, he drilled a 20-footer seconds after checking into the game and his form looked solid in burying 3-point shots from the left side of the floor.

``I put in a lot of work in terms of repetition and getting a lot of shots up so that I could be prepared for moments like that,’’ Fultz said of his 3-point shooting on Saturday. ``I know people are going to go `under’ (on screens), so I’m going to have to knock the shots down to make them guard me. I definitely shot all my shots with confidence and I felt good. Like I said, it was only a matter of time until they started falling. A few fell tonight and I’m just going to keep shooting.’’

