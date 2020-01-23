Postgame Report: Magic Come Up Short in Loss to Thunder

ORLANDO – Oklahoma City, the NBA’s best come-from-behind team all season, didn’t need a comeback on Wednesday what with the way it routinely and repeatedly gashed the Orlando Magic’s usually stout defense with scoring drives into the paint.

Instead, it was the Magic that were forced to play in comeback mode most of the night because of a sluggish start – especially on the defensive end of the floor. While Terrence Ross certainly gave Orlando a chance with his torrid second-half shooting, the Magic were never able to fully complete their comeback effort because of far too many defensive issues.

Facing an Orlando team that came into the night first in the NBA in allowing the fewest points per game (103.9), the Thunder and their three-guard offense had no problem whatsoever scoring at will throughout an otherwise tense second half. Orlando rallied to within one after being down as much as 15 points in the first half, but Oklahoma City did just enough down the stretch behind guards Dennis Schroder, Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a 120-114 victory at the Amway Center.

For whatever reason, the defensive issues came out of nowhere what with Orlando (21-24) entering the night as one of the league’s top teams at slowing down pick-and-roll plays. Coming into Wednesday, Orlando ranked second in the league in points allowed per possession against ballhandlers (0.79 points per possession) in pick-and-roll sets. Also, they were ninth in points allowed per possession (1.05) while defending the roll men in pick-and-roll sets. In all, slowing down foes’ pick-and-roll plays (to the tune of 0.87 points per possession) has been one of the major keys of Orlando’s offensive success all season.

On Wednesday, very little at all of what the Magic tried worked.

``Early, they got us with the lobs with (OKC center Nerlens) Noel, and then it was just a bunch of drives and elbow (of the lane) jumpers,’’ opined Magic guard Evan Fournier, who mostly struggled through a 12-point, seven-turnover night. ``And in the third quarter, we just couldn’t guard Schroder with those pick-and-rolls. It’s just tough because when you try to get physical with them, they were not allowing us to get into the ball and play physical with the fouls (called). After that, you have to adapt and they have more cushion, and they had more freedom to move and they were able to get to the basket and we were playing soft.’’

Oklahoma City, 26-19 and one of the NBA’s most surprising teams of the season, was so efficient in its pick-and-roll sets that it already had 104 points on 66.2 percent shooting with 8:23 still to play in the fourth quarter. The Thunder finished at 60.5 percent from the floor – easily the highest against the Magic on the season, topping the 55.8 percent by the Houston Rockets on Dec. 13.

Magic coach Steve Clifford, the architect of Orlando’s success much of the past two seasons, thought the poor defense was mainly a result of a misplaced mindset.

``It’s pretty simple. What I just told the team is, `We have a good team, and we can talk about the injuries and all that, but when we want to defend, defend every night and be an elite defensive team … we can beat anybody. But when we defend like that, it’s going to be a long season,’’ Clifford fumed. ``Everything that we worked on this morning, they played right to their strengths. We crushed on the ball, we got crushed on pick-and-rolls and our interior players were late all night.

``Then, game on the line after we fought our way back, and we fouled, we fouled, we fouled,’’ Clifford continued. ``So, you have to play both with intensity and purpose and we had neither.’’

Schroder, who almost single-handedly beat the Magic last season when he scored 18 fourth-quarter points, tied a season-high with 31 points on Wednesday. He made 13 of 18 shots and three of four 3-point shots by rubbing off screens and drilling mostly uncontested looks. He added nine assists and three rebounds.

``They were good in the pick-and-roll and were playing good pick-and-roll offense. They got the lob, they got to the rim and they had the skip pass, so I’ll have to go back and look at it,’’ said Magic defensive ace Michael Carter-Williams, who had 15 points, three assists a steal and a block in 19 minutes. ``Their guards are tough, they’re good players and all three of them are good out of the pick-and-roll and also are good in isolation. It was hard and then you’ve got (Mike) Muscala coming in and he pops, and he can knock the (3-point) shot down. It was tough and it clearly wasn’t our best defensive game.’’

Paul added 19 points and six assists, while Gilgeous-Alexander had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Muscala poured in 14 points by making all four of his threes. OKC came into the night having pulled off 12 victories where it trailed after three periods. No come back would be needed on this night.

Terrence Ross scored 19 of his 26 in the second half – including 12 in an electrifying two-minute stretch near the end of the third quarter – as the Magic attempted to rally from a 13-point deficit in the second half.

``We tried to get physical (on OKC’s pick-and-roll), but the refs were calling (fouls) early,’’ said Ross, who made eight of 16 shots, five of 11 3-pointers and all five of his free throws. ``The fact that their bigs can shoot, their guards can get to the rim and their guards can shoot made it difficult.

``It’s just frustrating because we had a few opportunities at the end, but we didn’t make shots,’’ added Ross, who got just five shots in the fourth quarter. ``That’s just the way it goes sometimes.’’

Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out five assists, but struggled defensively most of the night. Markelle Fultz had 11 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Aaron Gordon added 14 points and eight rebounds. Gordon missed two free throws with 3:49 when Orlando was within 107-106 and had a chance to take the lead. That Orlando surge came during a 3-minute, 46-second stretch where OKC missed seven consecutive shots and turned the ball over twice.

Orlando was back at the Amway Center for the first time in two weeks. The Magic went 3-3 on their longest trip of the season – a six-game, five-city, 12 trip that covered slightly more than 7,000 miles. Orlando lost to Phoenix before rallying past Sacramento and the Los Angeles Lakers. Then, following disappointing losses to the L.A. Clippers and Golden State, Orlando managed a 3-3 split on the trip by winning in Charlotte on Monday.

``I mean everybody is different, but fatigue should never be a factor,’’ said Fournier, when asked if fatigue for the 12-day stretch on the road played a factor in Wednesday’s game. ``For you to just do the right thing defensively and be in your spots, that doesn’t matter whether you are tired or not. Of course, I thought we had a lack of juice early in that first half, but I thought that second half was better.’’

The Magic and Thunder were meeting for the first time since Nov. 5 when the Thunder won 102-94 in Oklahoma City. That night, the Magic struggled mightily to score against OKC’s switching defense and shot just 39 percent from the floor and made only three of 22 3-pointers. Wednesday’s loss was Orlando’s fifth in a row to the Thunder over the last three seasons.

Wednesday’s game was the start of a three-game home stand for Orlando before it leaves town again. The Magic host the Boston Celtics on Friday and the Clippers on Sunday prior to playing in Miami on Monday.

Down nine at the half and by as much as 13 in the third, the Magic got a huge lift from the torrid shooting of Ross. From seemingly out of nowhere Ross heated up late in the half by scoring 12 points in the final 2:09 of the third period. When Ross followed up his four-point play with another 3-pointer – this time over two OKC defenders – Orlando incredibly had to game tied at 89. Seconds later, OKC reclaimed the lead – at 92-89 before the end of the third period – on a Mike Muscala 3-pointer.

Ross, the hero of Monday’s win in Charlotte with his shooting, opened Wednesday’s game with five straight misses, before rallying to make his last two shots of the opening half. In the third period, he pushed his consecutive makes streak to six with a baseline jumper, a 3-pointer, another 3-pointer as he was fouled and a third 3-pointer to briefly knot the score at 89.

``We had a chance, even though we had a lot of turnovers and they were making tough shots, we still had a chance to tie it or take the lead late,’’ Ross said of putting his team in a position to nab the victory. ``I don’t think (OKC was taking him out of the offense). We were just trying to look at other options. Yeah, we were right there, but they found a way to get it done.’’

Facing an OKC team that prefers to play three guards who keep pressure on the defense with their penetration abilities, the Magic got shelled in the first half and trailed 60-51 at intermission. OKC made 26 of 41 field goals (63.4 percent) and five of 11 free throws. The Thunder hit 16 of their 22 shots in the lane en route to 32 paint points in the game’s first 24 minutes.

Already short a few offensive weapons, the Magic suffered a scare early in the game when Fultz dove to the floor and sprained the ring finger on his left hand. With his hand wrapped in a towel, Fultz retreated to the Magic locker room for X-rays. However, he was allowed to return when those X-rays came back negative. Fultz had five points, three rebounds and two assists in the first half.

Ultimately, the end result came down to the Magic’s defense, or, on this night, the lack of it. Clifford has said repeatedly this season that if scores soar into the 120s, the Magic are going to have a difficult time winning consistently because of the offensive limitations of the roster. However, if the Magic can turn games into defensive slugfests and keep the scores around 100, those are the kinds of games that better suit the Magic. On Wednesday, the Magic tried winning with their offense and paid for it.

``Obviously, that’s not what we wanted – to be playing in the 120s and we were able to score because some guys were hot,’’ Fournier said. ``Thanks to T-Ross, we were able to stay close, but that’s not what we want.

``We’ve been good (defensively), but we messed up tonight, period,’’ Fournier said. ``We’re going to watch the film (on Thursday), practice, talk about it and fix it.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.