Postgame Report: Magic Come Up Short in First Game of Road Trip

PHOENIX – A somewhat harsh reality for the Orlando Magic is that even in absolutely perfect circumstances, they are a team that often struggles to pile up points and prefers to win low-scoring games on the strength of their long-armed defense.

Take away several of their key pieces because of a slew of injuries piled on top of another slew of injuries and the Magic predictably become even less potent offensively and susceptible to losses against any NBA team.

Orlando seemed to have mustered just enough offense from Evan Fournier, Terrence Ross and Nikola Vucevic and led late in the night before Phoenix guard Devin Booker came alive in the final minute to rescue the Suns.

With Orlando up four inside the final minute, Booker hit a 3-pointer, stole an ill-advised pass from Markelle Fultz and buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 35.4 seconds remaining. The Magic missed two chances to knot the score late when Vucevic turned the ball over and Fournier missed a desperation 3-point heave and Phoenix escaped with a 98-94 victory at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The Magic (18-21) appeared to have put themselves in prime position to nab a victory when Vucevic buried two late-3-pointers to give them a 94-90 lead with 58.1 seconds to play. However, Booker responded with two 3-pointers of his own in a 17-second flurry that the Magic would rather forget.

Fournier finished with 28 points and three 3-pointers, while Ross had 18 points and three 3-pointers. Vucevic chipped in 18 points and 13 rebounds, but his turnover with 15.5 seconds was extremely costly for Orlando. The same was true for the turnover by Fultz with 45 seconds. Fultz finished with 15 points, but he had just one point in the second half after dominating early on with his drives.

Booker had 24 points, but just eight in the second half. Sadly for the Magic, six of them came on the 3-pointers late that sank Orlando’s chances. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 points for a Phoenix team that shot just 41.8 percent from the floor.

A Magic team hit hard by injuries in recent weeks suffered a couple more losses on Friday that tested their depth and overall resolve. Veteran point guard D.J. Augustin (sore left knee) and forward Aaron Gordon (right calf tightness) missed the game because of injuries not thought to be too serious.

With games to come against Sacramento (Monday), the Los Angeles Lakers (Wednesday), the Los Angeles Clippers (Thursday), Golden State (Jan. 18) and Charlotte (Jan. 20) on the longest road trip of the season, the Magic are hopeful that Augustin and Gordon will be able to return by Monday following two more off days.

Further complicating matters is the fact that Orlando came into Friday already missing two power forwards and a point guard. Jonathan Isaac (left knee sprain and a bone bruise) and Al-Farouq Aminu (knee surgery) likely won’t play again this season, while Michael Carter-Williams (sprained AC joint in his left shoulder) is still progressing in his rehab. Those injuries meant that Wes Iwundu and Khem Birch – players who had alternated starts in the past four games to make up for the loss of Isaac – both started on Friday against the Suns.

Friday’s game was the second and final meeting of the season between the Magic and Suns. Orlando thumped Phoenix 128-114 on Dec. 4 at the Amway Center. That night, Gordon burned the Suns for a season-best 32 points and five 3-pointers.

The Magic will get some much-needed time off over the next two days before playing the Kings in Sacramento on Monday. Orlando is hopeful that Augustin and Gordon will be able to return on Monday following two days off to heal up their injuries.

The Magic have strangely struggled against the Kings over the past three years. Orlando has lost its last five games to the Kings – three of those defeats coming in Sacramento.

Monday’s game will be the second of six on this 12-day road trip that will include stops in three time zones and cover slightly more than 7,000 miles. It is the Magic’s longest trip of the season – both in terms of the number of days and games played on the road.

Down 10 at the half and perilously close to letting the game get away from them, the Magic played a stellar third period to take their first lead of the night. Orlando used a 17-5 run – capped by nine straight points during one stretch – to grab the lead at 69-68. They would lose that edge by the end of the third period, but the 27-19 stretch got Orlando within 77-75 of the Suns by the start of the fourth.

Fournier scored 10 points in the third period. Orlando made 10 of 24 shots just after halftime, but it missed out on several chances to grow the lead by misfiring on eight of nine shots from beyond the 3-point arc in the third period.

Orlando trailed 58-48 at the half largely because of the offensive struggles of Vucevic and its fouling on Booker. The Magic’s all-star center missed six of his nine shots in the first half and turned the ball over two times.

As for Booker, he heated up late in the second quarter when the Magic put him on the line for four free throws. And with 32 seconds left in the half, he buried a long 3-pointer over Fournier. He had 16 points by halftime – six of those points coming from the free throw line.

Fultz was dialed in and aggressive from the start and relentlessly attacked Ricky Rubio and Elie Okobo. Fultz got to the rim four times in the first half – the final one being a thunderous right-handed jam after blowing by Okobo. He had 13 points and three assists by intermission.

Knowing that the short-handed Magic needed all the production that they could provide, Fournier and Ross also amped up their intensity in the early going. Ross (12 first-half points) had three first-half 3-pointers, while Fournier (12 first-half minutes) added another one in the game’s opening minutes.

