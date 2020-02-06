Postgame Report: Magic Come Up Short in Boston

BOSTON – Finally free of the offensive slump that threatened to sour their season, the Orlando Magic inexplicably encountered problems on Wednesday night defensively, with turnovers and rebounding the ball. Not surprisingly, those issues spelled doom for a short-handed Magic team with a small margin for error against one of the NBA’s elite teams.

Nearly two weeks after getting shelled by long-time Magic-killer Kemba Walker in a loss to Boston, Orlando had no answer defensively for Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown this time at TD Garden. As a result of the defensive woes, 17 turnovers and rebounds that gave Boston extra chances, the Magic saw a stellar offensive effort go to waste in a 116-100 loss to the surging Celtics.

``We made too many mistakes to win on the road against a very good team,’’ said Magic guard Evan Fournier, who had 26 points and six 3-pointers. ``I thought they made more effort plays. We played hard and we battled, but they had a lot of offensive rebounds. That kid, the rookie, the big guy (Grant Williams, 13 points, six rebounds and three offensive boards) played great, being physical and doing the dirty work. And Tatum kicked our ass, and that was pretty much the game.’’

Orlando (22-29) was within 94-91 with 8:44 to play, but Boston (35-15) responded with seven straight points – all of them by Tatum and Brown – to build the game’s first double-digit spread on either side. The Magic turned the ball over four times and surrendered two offensive rebounds in the fourth period alone to seal their frustrating fate.

Tatum came into Wednesday averaging the fewest amount of points against Orlando as any NBA team, but the reason for that was mostly the long-armed defense of forward Jonathan Isaac, who has been out since early January with a sprained left knee. On Wednesday, the all-star forward made up for the loss of Walker (sore knee) and had his way with Aaron Gordon, Michael Carter-Williams and Fournier. He scored 33 points on 11 of 24 shooting with five 3-pointers and six free throws.

``He’s a good player and an All-Star for a reason,’’ Gordon said of Tatum. ``Kemba was out and he stepped up. Good player.’’

Hayward (23 points and two 3-pointers) and Brown (18 points) also played well for the Celtics, who shot 53.5 percent from the floor against a Magic defense that came into the game first in the NBA in fewest points allowed per game (104.6).

Orlando surrendered 59 second-half points and got outscored by 15 points over the game’s final 24 minutes. After playing well offensively for three quarters, the Magic were just six of 18 from the floor over the final 12 minutes.

The Magic fell to 4-23 on the season against teams with winning records – two of those losses coming to the Celtics. The Magic, who will be in New York to face the Knicks on Thursday, are 17-6 against foes with losing marks.

``We played (the Celtics) pretty well, but we made too many mistakes and against the good teams you can’t do that,’’ said Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who mostly struggled through a night where he had just 12 points and 10 rebounds. ``Especially with us in the position that we’re already in, being short-handed, we have to be better. That’s what separates the very good teams and we’re still trying to get there.’’

Orlando played well enough to win offensively and made 13 3-pointers and 23 free throws in the game. However, a defense that ranks 12th in the NBA in field goal percentage allowed, 19thin deflections a game and sixth in steals didn’t have enough answers against the surging Celtics, winners of five straight.

Gordon had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, but he was upset with his fourth-quarter shooting (zero of four) and turnovers (two in the final period). Terrence Ross (18 points and three 3-pointers) and Michael Carter-Williams (12 points, six assists, three steals and two blocks) played well off the bench. Markelle Fultz, who was just two days removed from a career-best 14 assists in a win in Charlotte, was mostly held in check throughout the night against first-time starting point guard, Romeo Langford. The 21-year-old Fultz finished with just four points, five assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes.

``It’s less about the (lack of stops) and more about the turnovers; we turned the ball over way too much,’’ Gordon said of Orlando’s 17 turnovers – which led to 17 Boston points. ``Me personally, I think I had (two) turnovers in the fourth. That’s a recipe for a loss. So, I take that on myself. The turnovers in the fourth were a killer.’’

Orlando and Boston were playing for the second time in as many weeks – and again both teams were severely short-handed. The Magic have been without Isaac (left knee sprain), Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee surgery) and D.J. Augustin (bone irritation in his left knee) for weeks. Boston was without Tatum and Brown when it won 109-98 at the Amway Center – a game that Walker scored 37 points. On Wednesday, it was Walker who was out of action – and still it didn’t matter to the Celtics.

The Magic will be back in action on Thursday when they face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Orlando won the only meeting against New York this season when it grabbed a 95-83 victory at the Amway Center on Oct. 30. The 83 points scored by the Knicks on Oct. 30 are tied for the fewest a Magic opponent has scored this season. Former Magic point guard Elfrid Payton, who played in Orlando for 3 ½ seasons from 2014-18, has played well of late for New York. He had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists on Monday – the first player with at least 15-10-15 in Knicks history since Michael Ray Richardson in 1981.

The problem for the Magic could be playing on the second night of a back-to-back set of games. This season, Orlando is 1-7 on the second night of a back-to-back. The Magic’s one victory this season while playing on the second night of a back-to-back came on Dec. 4 when they whipped the Phoenix Suns, 128-114.

``Every time you can go 2-1 on any road trip, it’s good,’’ Fournier said. ``We need these wins, but it’s going to be a tough game because the Knicks are playing well. (Payton) is playing well for them and it’s actually going to be fun to compete against him because it’s been awhile. But the Knicks are playing well.’’

The Magic will be back at the Amway Center on Saturday afternoon to host superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks. Tip time for that game will be just after 5 p.m. ET so that the game can be televised in prime time in Europe and Africa.

The Magic were in action on Wednesday for the first time since Monday when it gashed the Charlotte Hornets for a season-best 35 assists and 53.8 percent shooting to end a five-game losing streak.

Orlando’s momentum took a hit at the end of the third period when Tatum converted a difficult, left-handed layup in traffic just before the buzzer sounded. That basket gave Boston an 87-80 lead after three periods.

The Magic made just six of 16 field goals in the third period, but it was able to stay close by hitting nine of 13 free throws in the quarter. Orlando had as many made free throws in the third quarter (nine) as the Celtics did in the game’s first 36 minutes (nine).

Down as much as nine at one point in the second quarter, Orlando got within 57-56 of the Celtics by intermission. The Magic were within striking distance despite the Celtics shooting 56.1 percent with six 3-pointers and five free throws in the game’s opening 24 minutes.

Orlando stayed close by getting stellar contributions for Gordon, Fournier and Carter-Williams. Their play allowed the Magic to make 20 of their first 37 shots with six 3-pointers.

Gordon made just two of his first five shots, but in the second quarter he went to work against the smallish Celtics in the low post. Gordon scored 11 of his 16 first-half points in the second quarter. He capped his second-quarter spree when he drilled a 3-pointer as he was fouled, and he sank the subsequent free throw for a four-point play.

The Magic needed all that production what with the way Tatum (17 points) and Brown (12 points) gave them fits. Boston came into the night 17-0 when Tatum and Brown each score at least 19 points.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.