Postgame Report: Fournier Comes Up Clutch in Magic's Win Over Warriors

ORLANDO – An Orlando Magic franchise already staggered by a host of injuries looked on in horror in Sunday’s first quarter when Evan Fournier inadvertently hyperextended a troublesome right knee and briefly went to the floor just a couple of feet away from its bench.

Fortunately for the Magic, Fournier bounced back from the injury scare and also helped Orlando bounce back from some rocky second-half play and capture a much-needed victory at the Amway Center.

Fournier tied his career-high with 32 points – none of them bigger than the two off his gritty layup with 9.3 seconds remaining after driving by former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green – and he got big-time help from rapidly improving point guard Markelle Fultz as the Magic gutted out a 100-96 win over the similarly injury ravaged Golden State Warriors.

``Evan is a warrior,’’ Magic forward Jonathan Isaac raved about his veteran teammate, who equaled the 32 points he scored against Minnesota back on Jan. 16, 2018. ``I already knew when he got back up (from the injury) and sat back down (on the bench) instead of going straight to the locker room that he was OK. If we had lost him, it would have been a blow to us, absolutely.’’

Bouncing back from a second-half stumble on Friday in a loss to Toronto, the Magic (8-11) won for the seventh time in 11 games this season at the Amway Center. Much like the early spill by Fournier, nothing about Orlando’s victory over the once-mighty Warriors – now 4-17 and owners of the NBA’s worst record – was easy.

With the Magic trailing by three and just 3:30 to play, Fultz confidently stroked in a short baseline jumper and bulled his way into the lane for a layup in traffic to put the Magic back ahead. The stirring sequence was the perfect capper on the night for Fultz, who had 14 points, nine assists, two rebounds and no turnovers in 30 minutes.

``Like I always say, every game that I get out there, I’m comfortable and I’m getting more and more confidence every time I step out there,’’ said Fultz, who played in his 19thgame on Sunday, tying for the most games he’s played in a season in his injury-filled NBA career. ``Those are just the plays that I’ve got to step up and make with guys out, just being aggressive and being a playmaker. If I see a seam and I can go score or get my teammates open, I’m going to go and do that.’’

Seconds after Fultz’s go-ahead basket, Khem Birch (seven points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block) fought for an offensive rebound and fed Terrence Ross, who drilled a 3-pointer that gave the Magic a 93-89 cushion with 1:23 to play.

Golden State got back to within 96-95 of the Magic on an Alex Burks 3-pointer with 33 seconds to play. Out of a time out, Orlando wisely got the ball into the hands of Fournier, its go-to player late in games for several years. The 6-foot-7 guard beat Green off the dribble and converted a difficult layup in traffic that boosted the Magic’s lead back to 98-95. Minutes earlier, Fournier had drilled a step-back 3-pointer over Green, so this time he mixed it up with a drive for the biggest points of the night.

``I had three points from the same spot earlier and I thought (Green) was anticipating a little too much on that three,’’ Fournier said. ``I stepped back (with a hesitation dribble) and it opened up an angle to just drive. Yeah, it was a foul actually (after converting his layup).’’

Magic coach Steve Clifford has made it a habit of getting the ball to Fournier late in games for nearly two seasons now and the native of France usually delivers – either with his shot-making abilities from afar or his knack for finishing at the rim. On Sunday, Clifford marveled at the nearly error-free play of Fournier, who made 13 of 21 shots and six of 10 3-pointers for the 32-point effort.

``It was a great play,’’ Clifford said of Fournier’s drive by Green. ``He’s not just scoring, he’s scoring efficiently. I mean, 32 points on 21 shots – that’s efficient offense.’’

Golden State, which is without four of the players who started last season when it first faced the Magic in Oakland, actually had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds after Orlando was whistled for an inbounds’ violation. Alec Burks (15 points) got an open 3-point look from the left wing with one second to play, but the shot was too long.

``To be honest,’’ a relieved Fournier said afterward, ``I thought that shot was in from Burks, but we made some big plays down the stretch, especially defensively.’’

Aaron Gordon (eight points, seven rebounds and four assists) finally sealed it with two free throws with four-tenths of a second remaining.

``They compete every night,’’ said Golden State coach Steve Kerr, whose team has been forced to play without two-time MVP Stephen Curry (broken hand) and all-stars Klay Thompson (knee surgery) and D’Angelo Russell (thumb sprain) most of the season. ``Tonight was really good fight. We competed and we defended like crazy. We couldn’t do that with anybody in the first few weeks of the season, so I’m telling you that the improvement is there.’’

Ross, who effectiveness has been limited most of the season by trapping defenses, scored 19 points and made three 3-pointers. Isaac added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for a Magic team that shot 42.5 percent from the floor and made 11 of 33 3-pointers.

Already without all-star center Nikola Vucevic (ankle sprain) and key reserves Michael Carter-Williams (hip irritation) and Al-Farouq Aminu (knee), the Magic feared that disaster had struck again late in the first period when Fournier went down without another player near him. Fournier simply stepped awkwardly, causing his right knee to bend inward – an injury that happens with him from time to time because of the wear and tear on his body.

While the Magic had to be panicked that their leading scorer was down on the floor – Fournier averages 19.2 points per game – he never doubted that he’d be back in the game. Not long after fouling to stop the game and limping to the bench, Fournier returned by the start of the second quarter.

``It’s nothing, just a hyperextension on the knee,’’ Fournier insisted. ``It’s fine.’’

Golden State was led by Glenn Robinson III’s 19 points and three 3-pointers. The Warriors made just 39.6 percent of their shots and only six of 23 3-pointers against Orlando’s long-armed defense. Green, the lone former all-star left on Golden State’s active roster, had 11 points and seven assists.

The Magic were hit by the injury bug once again on Sunday when an MRI revealed that Aminu has torn meniscus in his right knee. Aminu, who signed with Orlando in July as a free agent, will undergo further evaluation in the coming days before determining which treatment option will used on his knee. If he ultimately needs surgery to repair the damage in his knee, Aminu will likely miss multiple weeks of action. Aminu said on Sunday that he will go for a second opinion on his knee and then decide whether or not to have surgery.

Aminu, who has averaged 4.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.1 minutes over 18 games, injured his knee in Friday’s second half when he landed awkwardly while trying to contest a shot by Toronto forward Pascal Siakam.

``That’s just another tough loss, you know?’’ Fournier said of his team losing Aminu. ``It feels like right now when it rains, it pours. It’s a tough blow, but we can’t dwell on it, and it’s next man up. We’re definitely going to miss (Aminu). One guy (out), plus one guy (out), plus one guy (out) starts to add up. You can tell that we miss guys, but we’re going to fight.’’

The Magic depart on Monday for Washington, D.C., to face the Wizards on Tuesday. Orlando defeated Washington 125-121 at the Amway Center on Nov. 17, but not before Wizards’ guard Bradley Beal scored 34 points. The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Markelle Fultz – a native of the Washington, D.C. area – who had a career-best 19 points and two 3-pointers in the recent win over Washington.

That game will be the first of a back-to-back set of games for the Magic, who will be back in Orlando to host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

With the score tied at intermission, the third quarter played out much like the first half with Orlando building an early lead only to see Golden State claw back. The Magic got up by as much as seven points in the period, but it led just 72-71 by the start of the fourth quarter.

Similar to Friday when their offense badly bogged down in the third quarter, Orlando made just seven of 24 shots in Sunday’s 12-minute stretch after halftime. Fournier accounted for nine of Orlando’s 21 points in the third by drilling three of his four 3-point attempts.

Fournier, who is enjoying quite the bounce-back season with his shooting both from the floor (47.7 percent) and from 3-point range (42.6 percent), had 24 points in the game’s first three quarters. But, as it turned out, he was just heating up and he saved his best for a fourth quarter when he scored eight more points.

With so many injuries already hitting them, the Magic know they can hardly afford to lose their standout shooting guard. That’s why his first-quarter fall on Sunday was so scary. But Fournier was determined to get back and do what he could to help the team nab a win that it desperately needed.

``My mindset now is exactly the same as when we were healthy, but it’s just that there are more opportunities and Coach (Clifford) calls my (play) more,’’ said Fournier, who has led or tied for the team lead in scoring nine times and has two 30-point efforts in the past five nights. ``I’m trying to make the right play. Sometimes, I’m going to take contested shots and stuff, but it happens. Still, I’m trying to play within the offense and the flow and just go from there. I don’t start the game thinking that I have to do more than what I usually do. I just go.’’

