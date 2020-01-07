Postgame Report: Fultz Has Career Night in Magic's Win Over Nets

ORLANDO – In the course of scouting the Magic in recent days, Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson kept noticing one thing over and over as he watched video of Orlando: Markelle Fultz is steadily evolving into a dynamic, difference-making point guard.

On Monday night at the Amway Center, Atkinson got to see proof of that firsthand and he couldn’t have liked what he witnessed in a game-turning stretch of the fourth quarter keyed by the healthy and rapidly improving Fultz.

``Great bet by the Magic (in trading for Fultz last February) and he’s going to be a really good player in this league,’’ said Atkinson, who looked downright prophetic in his pregame praise of the Magic point guard.

The 21-year-old Fultz was aggressive in the early going, jump-started a game-turning 15-1 run in the middle of the fourth quarter and finished with a career-best 25 points as the Magic rallied past the cold-shooting Nets 101-89 before a crowd of 15,008.

``I was paying attention that we weren’t scoring, but with the seven (points) in a row (that he scored during the 15-1 run), I wasn’t aware of it because I was just out there playing, being in the flow of the game and staying aggressive,’’ said Fultz of his two layups in transition and his corner three off a feed from fellow point guard D.J. Augustin. ``If I saw a lane where I had a shot or there was a pass to my teammates where I could create for them, I was just doing that. It was just that I happened to have open shots and I took advantage of those.’’

Orlando (17-20) needed every bit of the production that Fultz could give them on a night when Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic – the Magic’s top two scorers – struggled to put the ball in the hoop most of the game. Vucevic didn’t score his first points until the 6:22 mark of the third quarter, but he finished with 11 points and a season-best 24 rebounds for the his 300th double-double in a Magic uniform. Fournier also scored 11 points, but his memories from this night will be centered around the improvement that Fultz continues to flash.

``He’s a very dynamic driver, he’s very athletic for his position and this is what he does every night, to be honest,’’ Fournier said. ``There was an open lane and he took it twice, and I think that shot in the corner was the fruit of his work and his confidence as a shooter. His game is growing and he’s becoming more and more confident out there.’’

Fultz scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Magic improved to 14-1 in games where they either led or were tied after three periods. For the game, Fultz made 11 of 20 shots and two of five 3-pointers. He added five rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes. Fultz’s previous career high in scoring was 20 points in Washington on Dec. 3. On this night, Fults outplayed Brooklyn standout Spencer Dinwiddie and the Magic were a plus-18 on the scoreboard in his 30 minutes on the floor.

``How fast he is, his athleticism – that jumps off the page,’’ Atkinson said of his scouting of Fultz. ``I think he’s got a really good feel passing the ball and understanding how to get guys in positions to score. Just watching him in transition, that’s where he can mainly hurt you. I’m also impressed with his defense and I know (Magic coach Steve Clifford) has a lot to do with that and the system that they run. But, man, he gets after it defensively. All the athletic tools are there and obviously the shot is improving.’’

Fultz, the No. 1 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, said spectacular nights like Monday’s make him think back to how much improvement he’s made since struggling with his game and a shoulder injury in his first two NBA seasons in Philadelphia. Orlando traded for him last February and worked patiently with him throughout the offseason to get his right shoulder strong. Fultz has done the rest by being a willing worker who Clifford has raved about all season.

``The biggest thing is that I took the time to get healthy, I’m feeling very good and my body is feeling good,’’ said Fultz, who also set new career highs in field goals made (11) and field goals attempted (20). ``That’s the biggest thing – that I took the time to make sure that my shoulder is right and that everything in my body is right. Now, I’m back to being me. I’m still managing that (shoulder injury), but the biggest thing is that I took care of my body and made sure I was ready before I stepped onto the floor.’’

Orlando held a 26-18 edge in fourth-quarter scoring. Brooklyn (16-19) shot just 33.3 percent from the floor and made only 10 of 47 3-point shots against the Magic’s defense.

Joe Harris and Dinwiddie each had 16 points for the Nets, but the two of them combined to make just five of 17 3-point shots.

Augustin had 16 points for the Magic, while Wes Iwundu chipped in 12 points. Aaron Gordon added 11 points and 14 rebounds for an Orlando team that had a 60-46 edge on the glass.

``Not the best game that either team has played this year, but the fourth quarter was good for us,’’ Clifford said. ``We want to run late, and I think it was tied with 7 minutes left and we had seven straight fast-break points. That’s a good thing and something we can build upon. We did some good things.’’

Up as much as 16 in the early going, Orlando lost the lead when it went some 9 minutes, 20 seconds without a field goal. In a stretch spanning the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth, the Magic missed 12 straight shots.

The Magic trailed 78-76 when Fournier converted two free throws and Fultz hit the Nets with the quick, seven-point burst. His scoring keyed a 15-1 run that allowed the Magic to coast to the win. As Fultz continues to grow, so will the Magic, Fournier said.

``He’s definitely a guy who can change a lot of stuff for us with the way that he plays,’’ Fournier said, referring to the 6-foot-4, 209-pound Fultz. ``He creates so much in transition, a lot of times with him pushing the ball and getting it so deep into the paint and finding shooters. That’s something that we didn’t have before (trading for) him. So, he’s really helping us. This is really his first year playing and he’s going to do a lot more things as he gets the experience and he keeps growing.’’

Vucevic, who is in his eighth season in Orlando, came into the night looking for his 300thdouble-double in a Magic uniform, but his first points of the game didn’t come until the 6:22 mark of the third quarter. By then, he had missed five shots and had accumulated 13 rebounds. He finally got his double-double when he buried a 25-foot 3-pointer with 61 seconds remaining.

``That’s why he took that last shot,’’ Fournier joked, referring to Vucevic’s pursuit of another double-double.

The Magic’s win allowed them to pull into a virtual tie with the Nets in the Eastern Conference standings for the No. 7 seed. Brooklyn has lost six games in a row, while Orlando has won three of four.

Last season, the Magic and Nets both went 42-40, but the Nets got the No. 6 seed and the Magic dropped to No. 7 because of Brooklyn’s 2-1 advantage during the regular season. The Magic and Nets will play three more times this season: Feb. 24 and March 23 in Brooklyn and March 27 in Orlando. Those three games could very well decide the seeding advantage for the Magic and Nets again this season.

``This is one of the team’s that we’re going to be scrapping with all season, so it’s good to get one up (in the season series),’’ said Gordon, who tied his season high with 14 rebounds.

The Magic will be back on the practice floor on Tuesday to prepare for Wednesday’s home game against the high-scoring Washington Wizards. Orlando is 3-0 this season against the Wizards, winning twice in Washington and once at the Amway Center. In those three wins, the Magic have averaged 124.7 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent overall and 41.6 percent from 3-point range.

Up as much as 16 in the second quarter and by 13 at intermission, Orlando saw that edge shrink to as little as two points in the third period because of some poor play on both ends. Head coach Steve Clifford could sense the troubles early on in the second half and called a time out 63 seconds into the third quarter.

The Magic made just seven of 18 shots in the third period and clung to a 75-71 lead despite missing their last six shots of the third period. That drought extended into the first 5 minutes of the fourth when they missed six more shots, pushing their skid to 12 straight misses.

Orlando led 52-39 at the half largely because of the defense it played in the first 24 minutes against the Nets. Brooklyn made just 14 of 47 shots and only six of 25 3-pointers in the opening half. Also, the Magic largely kept a Brooklyn team that has thrived on driving the ball to the rim out of the lane in the first half and gave up just 16 paint points in the first half.

Fultz gave hints early in the night that he would be aggressive and effective when the Nets backed off him and dared him to shoot. He missed badly on his first attempt of the night when Brooklyn’s Dinwiddie sagged into the lane and dared him to shoot. However, he came right back at the Nets by making his next four shots to account for nine of Orlando’s first 12 points.

``I prepare for everything that the defense might do against me and I know how teams are going to play against me because they feel like that’s their advantage,’’ Fultz said. ``To me, I look at it as an advantage for me. When you’re playing off, that gives me a chance to do whatever I want. I practice on shooting my shots and if I have a shot and I feel good, I’m going to shoot it with confidence and try to knock it down. … Being a basketball player, I’m just prepared for however you want to guard me. You want to play off me, I feel like I have the IQ, I watch enough film and know my teammates well enough to play off however a team wants to play me.’’

Just as he’s a better player now than he was early in the season when he was still getting used to the flow of the NBA game, Fultz thinks he will be an even better player by the end of this season. Already, he’s played in more games this season (36) than he did in his first two injury-plagued seasons in Philadelphia (33). More time will eventually yield more personal growth and lead to more success for the Magic, Fultz insisted.

``I don’t let it hold me down or make me overthink things, but I definitely think if I can improve, keep working on my game and keep getting better each and every day, it can only help the team,’’ said Fultz, whose career night boosted his scoring average to 11.4 points per game. ``That’s what I want to do and that’s another reason why I keep the fire up under me while I’m working out and going hard.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.