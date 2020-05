Podcasts, Radio/Television Replays and Interviews Offer Fans Entertainment Options

Each week the Orlando Magic, Lakeland Magic, Magic Gaming and Orlando Solar Bears are offering fans a buffet of options to keep them entertained and in the know, including podcasts, radio interviews and FOX Sports Florida Classic Wins game replays. Players, coaches and other guests will be featured each week.

MONDAY, MAY 18

RADIO

“Magic Drive Time” with Dante Marchitelli and Jake Chapman presented by International Diamond Center

6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on 96.9 FM/740 AM

PODCAST

Magic Weekly with Jake Chapman

GUEST: Orlando Magic team photographer Fernando Medina

"Down the Road" Lakeland Magic podcast with Nick Gryniewicz

GUEST: Former Orlando Magic/Lakeland Magic Guard Troy Caupain (playing professionally now in Belgium)

TUESDAY, MAY 19

PODCAST

"Magic Pod Squad" presented by KIA with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante

GUEST: Former Magic guard (2004-'14) Jameer Nelson (video podcast from Nelson's home in Philadelphia)

TELEVISION

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

7:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic @ Boston Celtics, 2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 1

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

RADIO

Magic Radio Broadcast Re-Air

7:30 p.m. on 96.9FM/740AM

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 2009 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4

(original air date 5.26.09)

Game highlights: Dwight Howard, 27 pts., 14 rebounds; Rafer Alston, 26 pts.; Magic win in OT

PODCAST

Uno a Uno with Joey Colon

GUEST: Professional basketball player in Puerto Rico, Roberto "Bobby Joe" Hatton

THURSDAY, MAY 21

PODCAST

Orlando Solar Bears "Bear Tracks" with Jesse Liebman (Solar Bears Radio PXP)

GUEST: Solar Bears Defenseman Alexander Kuqali

TELEVISION

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

6:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics, 2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

8:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics, 2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 6

FRIDAY, MAY 22

PODCAST

Magic Gaming Podcast

OrlandoMagic.com writer Josh Cohen talks with Magic Gaming Head Coach Jonah Edwards and Magic Gaming player "Reizey"

SATURDAY, MAY 23

TELEVISION

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

7:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic @ Boston Celtics, 2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 7