Podcasts, Radio/Television Replays and Interviews Offer Fans Entertainment Options
The Orlando Magic, Magic Gaming and Orlando Solar Bears are offering fans a buffet of options each week to stay in the know, including podcasts, radio interviews and FOX Sports Florida game replays. Players, coaches and other guests will be featured.
MONDAY, MAY 11
RADIO
“Magic Drive Time” with Dante Marchitelli and Jake Chapman presented by International Diamond Center
6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on 96.9 FM/740 AM
GUEST: Magic Play-By-Play Announcer David Steele
PODCAST
"Down the Road" Lakeland Magic podcast with Nick Gryniewicz
GUEST: Lakeland Magic Forward Amile Jefferson
TUESDAY, MAY 12
PODCAST
"Magic Pod Squad" presented by KIA with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante
GUEST: Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac (video podcast from Isaac's home)
TELEVISION
FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay
6:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 2009 NBA Playoffs First Round, Game 2
Game highlights: Courtney Lee, 24 pts.; Andre Miller, 30 pts.
FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay
8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers, 2009 NBA Playoffs First Round, Game 4
Game highlights: Hedo Turkoglu hits game winner
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13
RADIO
Magic Radio Broadcast Re-Air
7:30 p.m. on 96.9FM/740AM
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 2009 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3
(original air date 5.24.09)
Game highlights: Dwight Howard, 24 pts.; Rafer Alston, 18 pts.; LeBron James 41 pts.
PODCAST
Uno a Uno with Joey Colon
GUEST: Minnesota Timberwolves Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Bill Burgos
THURSDAY, MAY 14
PODCAST
Orlando Solar Bears "Bear Tracks" with Jesse Liebman (Solar Bears Radio PXP)
GUEST: Solar Bears Forward Johno May
TELEVISION
FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay
8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 2009 NBA Playoffs First Round, Game 5
Game highlights: Dwight Howard, 24 pts., 24 rebounds.; Rashard Lewis 24 pts.
FRIDAY, MAY 15
PODCAST
Magic Gaming Podcast
OrlandoMagic.com writer Josh Cohen talks with Magic Gaming Head Coach Jonah Edwards and Magic Gaming player "DjBama"
SATURDAY, MAY 16
TELEVISION
FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay
7:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers, 2009 NBA Playoffs First Round, Game 6
Game highlights: Rashard Lewis 29 pts.; Rafer Alston 21 pts.
NEXT UP: