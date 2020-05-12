Podcasts, Radio/Television Replays and Interviews Offer Fans Entertainment Options

The Orlando Magic, Magic Gaming and Orlando Solar Bears are offering fans a buffet of options each week to stay in the know, including podcasts, radio interviews and FOX Sports Florida game replays. Players, coaches and other guests will be featured.

MONDAY, MAY 11

RADIO

“Magic Drive Time” with Dante Marchitelli and Jake Chapman presented by International Diamond Center

6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on 96.9 FM/740 AM

GUEST: Magic Play-By-Play Announcer David Steele

PODCAST

"Down the Road" Lakeland Magic podcast with Nick Gryniewicz

GUEST: Lakeland Magic Forward Amile Jefferson

TUESDAY, MAY 12

PODCAST

"Magic Pod Squad" presented by KIA with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante

GUEST: Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac (video podcast from Isaac's home)

TELEVISION

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

6:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 2009 NBA Playoffs First Round, Game 2

Game highlights: Courtney Lee, 24 pts.; Andre Miller, 30 pts.

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers, 2009 NBA Playoffs First Round, Game 4

Game highlights: Hedo Turkoglu hits game winner

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

RADIO

Magic Radio Broadcast Re-Air

7:30 p.m. on 96.9FM/740AM

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 2009 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3

(original air date 5.24.09)

Game highlights: Dwight Howard, 24 pts.; Rafer Alston, 18 pts.; LeBron James 41 pts.

PODCAST

Uno a Uno with Joey Colon

GUEST: Minnesota Timberwolves Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Bill Burgos

THURSDAY, MAY 14

PODCAST

Orlando Solar Bears "Bear Tracks" with Jesse Liebman (Solar Bears Radio PXP)

GUEST: Solar Bears Forward Johno May

TELEVISION

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 2009 NBA Playoffs First Round, Game 5

Game highlights: Dwight Howard, 24 pts., 24 rebounds.; Rashard Lewis 24 pts.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

PODCAST

Magic Gaming Podcast

OrlandoMagic.com writer Josh Cohen talks with Magic Gaming Head Coach Jonah Edwards and Magic Gaming player "DjBama"

SATURDAY, MAY 16

TELEVISION

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

7:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers, 2009 NBA Playoffs First Round, Game 6

Game highlights: Rashard Lewis 29 pts.; Rafer Alston 21 pts.