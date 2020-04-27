Podcasts, Radio/Television Replays and Interviews Offer Fans Entertainment Options
The Orlando Magic, Magic Gaming and Orlando Solar Bears are offering fans a buffet of options each week to stay in the know, including podcasts, radio interviews and FOX Sports Florida game replays. Players, coaches and other guests will be featured.
MONDAY, APRIL 27
RADIO
“Magic Drive Time” with Dante Marchitelli and Jake Chapman presented by International Diamond Center
6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on 96.9 FM/740 AM
PODCAST
High Performance Podcast presented by AdventHealth with Jake Chapman
GUEST: Magic Physical Therapist Sameer Mehta
"Down the Road" Lakeland Magic podcast with Nick Gryniewicz
GUEST: Lakeland Magic General Manager Anthony Parker
TUESDAY, APRIL 28
PODCAST
"Magic Pod Squad" presented by KIA with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante
GUEST: Magic and NBA legend Tracy McGrady (video podcast from McGrady's home)
TELEVISION
FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay
8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls (1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 1)
Game highlights: Nick Anderson steal vs. Michael Jordan
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
RADIO
Magic Radio Broadcast Re-Air
7:30 p.m. on 96.9FM/740AM
Orlando Magic @ Memphis Grizzlies (original air date, 3.10.20)
Game highlights: Michael Carter Williams, 20 points; Terrence Ross, 18 points in fourth quarter
PODCAST
Uno a Uno with Joey Colon
GUEST: National broadcaster, Carlos Morales
THURSDAY, APRIL 30
PODCAST
Orlando Solar Bears "Bear Tracks" with Jesse Liebman
TELEVISION
FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay
8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic @ Chicago Bulls (1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3)
Game highlights: Magic take a 2-1 series lead
FRIDAY, May 1
PODCAST
Magic Gaming Podcast
OrlandoMagic.com writer Josh Cohen talks with Magic Gaming Head Coach Jonah Edwards and Magic Gaming player ToXsiK
SATURDAY, MAY 2
TELEVISION
FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay
5:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls (1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5)
Game highlights: Magic take a 3-2 series lead
FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay
7:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic @ Chicago Bulls (1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 6)
Game highlights: Magic clinch series
NEXT UP: