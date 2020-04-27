Podcasts, Radio/Television Replays and Interviews Offer Fans Entertainment Options

The Orlando Magic, Magic Gaming and Orlando Solar Bears are offering fans a buffet of options each week to stay in the know, including podcasts, radio interviews and FOX Sports Florida game replays. Players, coaches and other guests will be featured.

MONDAY, APRIL 27

RADIO

“Magic Drive Time” with Dante Marchitelli and Jake Chapman presented by International Diamond Center

6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on 96.9 FM/740 AM

PODCAST

High Performance Podcast presented by AdventHealth with Jake Chapman

GUEST: Magic Physical Therapist Sameer Mehta

"Down the Road" Lakeland Magic podcast with Nick Gryniewicz

GUEST: Lakeland Magic General Manager Anthony Parker

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

PODCAST

"Magic Pod Squad" presented by KIA with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante

GUEST: Magic and NBA legend Tracy McGrady (video podcast from McGrady's home)

TELEVISION

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls (1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 1)

Game highlights: Nick Anderson steal vs. Michael Jordan

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

RADIO

Magic Radio Broadcast Re-Air

7:30 p.m. on 96.9FM/740AM

Orlando Magic @ Memphis Grizzlies (original air date, 3.10.20)

Game highlights: Michael Carter Williams, 20 points; Terrence Ross, 18 points in fourth quarter

PODCAST

Uno a Uno with Joey Colon

GUEST: National broadcaster, Carlos Morales

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

PODCAST

Orlando Solar Bears "Bear Tracks" with Jesse Liebman

TELEVISION

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic @ Chicago Bulls (1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3)

Game highlights: Magic take a 2-1 series lead

FRIDAY, May 1

PODCAST

Magic Gaming Podcast

OrlandoMagic.com writer Josh Cohen talks with Magic Gaming Head Coach Jonah Edwards and Magic Gaming player ToXsiK

SATURDAY, MAY 2

TELEVISION

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

5:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls (1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5)

Game highlights: Magic take a 3-2 series lead

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

7:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic @ Chicago Bulls (1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 6)

Game highlights: Magic clinch series