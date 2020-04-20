Podcasts, Radio/Television Replays and Interviews Offer Fans Entertainment Options
The Orlando Magic, Magic Gaming and Orlando Solar Bears are offering fans a buffet of options each week to stay in the know, including podcasts, radio interviews and FOX Sports Florida game replays. Players, coaches and other guests will be featured.
MONDAY, APRIL 20
RADIO
“Magic Drive Time” with Dante Marchitelli and Jake Chapman presented by International Diamond Center
GUEST: Magic Community Ambassador Nick Anderson
6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on 96.9 FM/740 AM
PODCAST
High Performance Podcast presented by AdventHealth with Jake Chapman
GUEST: Magic Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Nathan Spencer
"Magic Pod Squad" presented by KIA with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante
GUEST: FOX Sports Florida anchor Paul Kennedy
"Down the Road" debut podcast for the Lakeland Magic with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante
GUEST: Lakeland Magic Assistant GM Adetunji Adedipe
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
PODCAST
"Magic Pod Squad" presented by KIA with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante
GUEST: NBA legend, Hall of Famer and Georgetown University Head Coach Patrick Ewing (video podcast from Ewing's home)
TELEVISION
FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay
8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks (original air date, 11.6.89)
Game highlights: First win in Magic history, defeating the Patrick Ewing-led Knicks
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22
RADIO
Magic Radio Broadcast Re-Air
7:30 p.m. on 96.9FM/740AM
Orlando Magic @ Houston Rockets (original air date, 3.8.20)
Game highlights: D.J. Augustin, 24 points
PODCAST
Uno a Uno with Joey Colon
GUEST: Former Magic/NBA player Carlos Arroyo
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
PODCAST
Orlando Solar Bears "Bear Tracks" with Jesse Liebman
TELEVISION
FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay
8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers (original air date, 12.12.89)
Game highlights: Orlando defeats Magic Johnson and the Lakers
FRIDAY, APRIL 24
PODCAST
Magic Gaming Podcast
OrlandoMagic.com writer Josh Cohen talks with Magic Gaming Head Coach Jonah Edwards and Magic Gaming player ToXsiK
SATURDAY, APRIL 25
TELEVISION
FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay
6:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls (original air date, 12.20.89)
Game highlights: Magic's Otis Smith hits game winner, Jordan scores 52 pts.
FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay
8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat (original air date, 11.6.92)
Game highlights: Magic's Shaquille O'Neal makes NBA debut, 12 pts., 18 rebs., 3 blks.
