Podcasts, Radio/Television Replays and Interviews Offer Fans Entertainment Options

The Orlando Magic, Magic Gaming and Orlando Solar Bears are offering fans a buffet of options each week to stay in the know, including podcasts, radio interviews and FOX Sports Florida game replays. Players, coaches and other guests will be featured.

MONDAY, APRIL 20

RADIO

“Magic Drive Time” with Dante Marchitelli and Jake Chapman presented by International Diamond Center

GUEST: Magic Community Ambassador Nick Anderson

6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on 96.9 FM/740 AM

PODCAST

High Performance Podcast presented by AdventHealth with Jake Chapman

GUEST: Magic Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Nathan Spencer

"Magic Pod Squad" presented by KIA with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante

GUEST: FOX Sports Florida anchor Paul Kennedy

"Down the Road" debut podcast for the Lakeland Magic with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante

GUEST: Lakeland Magic Assistant GM Adetunji Adedipe

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

PODCAST

"Magic Pod Squad" presented by KIA with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante

GUEST: NBA legend, Hall of Famer and Georgetown University Head Coach Patrick Ewing (video podcast from Ewing's home)

TELEVISION

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks (original air date, 11.6.89)

Game highlights: First win in Magic history, defeating the Patrick Ewing-led Knicks

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

RADIO

Magic Radio Broadcast Re-Air

7:30 p.m. on 96.9FM/740AM

Orlando Magic @ Houston Rockets (original air date, 3.8.20)

Game highlights: D.J. Augustin, 24 points

PODCAST

Uno a Uno with Joey Colon

GUEST: Former Magic/NBA player Carlos Arroyo

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

PODCAST

Orlando Solar Bears "Bear Tracks" with Jesse Liebman

TELEVISION

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers (original air date, 12.12.89)

Game highlights: Orlando defeats Magic Johnson and the Lakers

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

PODCAST

Magic Gaming Podcast

OrlandoMagic.com writer Josh Cohen talks with Magic Gaming Head Coach Jonah Edwards and Magic Gaming player ToXsiK

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

TELEVISION

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

6:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls (original air date, 12.20.89)

Game highlights: Magic's Otis Smith hits game winner, Jordan scores 52 pts.

FOX Sports Florida Classic Win Replay

8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat (original air date, 11.6.92)

Game highlights: Magic's Shaquille O'Neal makes NBA debut, 12 pts., 18 rebs., 3 blks.