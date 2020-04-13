Podcasts, Radio/Television Replays and Interviews Offer Fans Entertainment Options
The Orlando Magic, Magic Gaming and Orlando Solar Bears are offering fans a buffet of options each week to stay in the know, including podcasts, radio interviews and FOX Sports Florida game replays. Players, coaches and other guests will be featured.
MONDAY, APRIL 13
RADIO
“Magic Drive Time” with Dante Marchitelli and Jake Chapman presented by International Diamond Center
6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on 96.9 FM/740 AM
PODCAST
High Performance Podcast presented by AdventHealth with Jake Chapman
GUEST: Magic physical therapist Lindsay Winninger
TELEVISION
NBA 2K simulation of Magic Game scheduled for 4.13.20
Orlando Magic @ Chicago Bulls
6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
FOX Sports Florida Re-Air
8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic @ Houston Rockets (original air date, 3.8.20)
Game highlights: D.J. Augustin, 24 points off the bench
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
PODCAST
"Magic Pod Squad" presented by KIA with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante
GUEST: Magic center Nikola Vucevic (video podcast from Vucevic's home)
TWITTER Q&A
Magic forward Jonathan Isaac hosting a Q&A as part of the NBA Together campaign
4:00 p.m. on @NBA Twitter account
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
TELEVISION
NBA 2K Simulation of Magic Game Scheduled for 4.15.20
Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors
6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
FOX Sports Florida Re-Air
8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic @ Memphis Grizzlies (original air date, 3.10.20)
Game highlights: Terrence Ross, 18 points in fourth qtr.; Michael Carter Williams, 20 points
RADIO
Magic Radio Broadcast Re-Air
7:30 p.m. on 96.9FM/740AM
Orlando Magic @ Brooklyn Nets (original air date, 2.26.20)
Game highlights: Magic's biggest comeback of the season
PODCAST
Uno a Uno with Joey Colon
GUEST: Magic Fan Development Specialist Adly Santiago
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
PODCAST
Orlando Solar Bears "Bear Tracks" with Jesse Liebman
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
PODCAST
Magic Gaming Podcast
OrlandoMagic.com writer Josh Cohen talks with Magic Gaming Head Coach Jonah Edwards and Magic Gaming player
NEXT UP: