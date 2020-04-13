Podcasts, Radio/Television Replays and Interviews Offer Fans Entertainment Options

The Orlando Magic, Magic Gaming and Orlando Solar Bears are offering fans a buffet of options each week to stay in the know, including podcasts, radio interviews and FOX Sports Florida game replays. Players, coaches and other guests will be featured.

MONDAY, APRIL 13

RADIO

“Magic Drive Time” with Dante Marchitelli and Jake Chapman presented by International Diamond Center

6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on 96.9 FM/740 AM

PODCAST

High Performance Podcast presented by AdventHealth with Jake Chapman

GUEST: Magic physical therapist Lindsay Winninger



TELEVISION

NBA 2K simulation of Magic Game scheduled for 4.13.20

Orlando Magic @ Chicago Bulls

6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

FOX Sports Florida Re-Air

8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic @ Houston Rockets (original air date, 3.8.20)

Game highlights: D.J. Augustin, 24 points off the bench

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

PODCAST

"Magic Pod Squad" presented by KIA with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante

GUEST: Magic center Nikola Vucevic (video podcast from Vucevic's home)

TWITTER Q&A

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac hosting a Q&A as part of the NBA Together campaign

4:00 p.m. on @NBA Twitter account

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

TELEVISION

NBA 2K Simulation of Magic Game Scheduled for 4.15.20

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors

6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

FOX Sports Florida Re-Air

8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic @ Memphis Grizzlies (original air date, 3.10.20)

Game highlights: Terrence Ross, 18 points in fourth qtr.; Michael Carter Williams, 20 points

RADIO

Magic Radio Broadcast Re-Air

7:30 p.m. on 96.9FM/740AM

Orlando Magic @ Brooklyn Nets (original air date, 2.26.20)

Game highlights: Magic's biggest comeback of the season

PODCAST

Uno a Uno with Joey Colon

GUEST: Magic Fan Development Specialist Adly Santiago

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

PODCAST

Orlando Solar Bears "Bear Tracks" with Jesse Liebman

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

PODCAST

Magic Gaming Podcast

OrlandoMagic.com writer Josh Cohen talks with Magic Gaming Head Coach Jonah Edwards and Magic Gaming player