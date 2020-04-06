Podcasts, Radio/Television Replays and Interviews Offer Fans Entertainment Options
The Orlando Magic, Magic Gaming and Orlando Solar Bears are offering fans a buffet of options each week to stay in the know, including podcasts, radio interviews and FOX Sports Florida game replays. Players, coaches and other guests will be featured.
MONDAY, APRIL 6
RADIO
“Magic Drive Time” with Dante Marchitelli and Jake Chapman presented by International Diamond Center
6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on 96.9 FM/740 AM
PODCAST
High Performance Podcast presented by AdventHealth with Jake Chapman
GUEST: Magic consulting team psychologist Dr. Joe Carella
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
PODCAST
"Magic Pod Squad" presented by KIA with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante
GUEST: Magic Center Mo Bamba (video podcast from Bamba's home)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
TELEVISION
FOX Sports Florida Re-Air
8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic @ Brooklyn Nets (original air date, 2.26.20)
Game highlights: Magic's biggest comeback of the season
RADIO
Magic Radio Broadcast Re-Air
7:30 p.m. on 96.9FM/740AM
Orlando Magic @ Los Angeles Lakers (original air date, 1.15.20)
Game highlights: Markelle Fultz triple-double
PODCAST
Uno a Uno with Joey Colon
GUEST: Magic Fan Development Specialist Adly Santiago
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
TELEVISION
FOX Sports Florida Re-Air
8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (original air date, 2.28.20)
Game highlights: Aaron Gordon, first triple-double of his career
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
TELEVISION
FOX Sports Florida Re-Air
7:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic @ Minnesota Timberwolves (original air date, 3.6.20)
Game highlights: Nikola Vucevic, 28 pts.
