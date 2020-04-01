Podcasts, Radio/Television Replays and Interviews Offer Fans Entertainment Options
The Orlando Magic, Magic Gaming and Orlando Solar Bears are offering fans a buffet of options each week to stay in the know, including podcasts, radio interviews and FOX Sports Florida game replays. Players, coaches and other guests will be featured.
MONDAY, MARCH 30
RADIO
“Magic Drive Time” with Dante Marchitelli and Jake Chapman presented by International Diamond Center
6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on 96.9 FM/740 AM
GUEST: Magic Gaming player ToXsiK
PODCAST
AdventHealth and Wellness Podcast with Jake Chapman
GUEST: Magic High Performance Director David Tenney
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
PODCAST
"Magic Pod Squad" with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante
GUEST: Magic Guard/Forward Terrence Ross (video podcast from Ross' home)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
TELEVISION
FOX Sports Florida Re-Air
8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat (original air date, 1.3.20)
Game highlights: Terrence Ross 25 pts.; Magic hold Heat to six points in fourth quarter
RADIO
Magic Radio Broadcast Re-Air
7:30 p.m. on 96.9FM/740AM
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat (original air date, 1.3.20)
PODCAST
Uno a Uno with Joey Colon
GUEST: Houston Rockets Spanish Radio Broadcaster Adrian Chavarria (original interview date March 8, 2020)
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
PODCAST
Debut of "Bear Tracks" with Jesse Liebman, Orlando Solar Bears Podcast
FRIDAY, APRIL 3
PODCAST
Magic Gaming Podcast
OrlandoMagic.com writer Josh Cohen talks with Magic Gaming Head Coach Jonah Edwards
TELEVISION
FOX Sports Florida Re-Air
8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic @ Sacramento Kings (original air date, 1.13.20)
Game highlights: Aaron Gordon, 3-point play with :01 left
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
TELEVISION
FOX Sports Florida Re-Air
7:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida
Orlando Magic @ Los Angeles Lakers (original air date, 1.15.20)
Game highlights: Markelle Fultz triple-double, two layups late
