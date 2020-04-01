Podcasts, Radio/Television Replays and Interviews Offer Fans Entertainment Options

The Orlando Magic, Magic Gaming and Orlando Solar Bears are offering fans a buffet of options each week to stay in the know, including podcasts, radio interviews and FOX Sports Florida game replays. Players, coaches and other guests will be featured.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

RADIO

“Magic Drive Time” with Dante Marchitelli and Jake Chapman presented by International Diamond Center

6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on 96.9 FM/740 AM

GUEST: Magic Gaming player ToXsiK

PODCAST

AdventHealth and Wellness Podcast with Jake Chapman

GUEST: Magic High Performance Director David Tenney

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

PODCAST

"Magic Pod Squad" with Dante Marchitelli & George Galante

GUEST: Magic Guard/Forward Terrence Ross (video podcast from Ross' home)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

TELEVISION

FOX Sports Florida Re-Air

8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat (original air date, 1.3.20)

Game highlights: Terrence Ross 25 pts.; Magic hold Heat to six points in fourth quarter

RADIO

Magic Radio Broadcast Re-Air

7:30 p.m. on 96.9FM/740AM

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat (original air date, 1.3.20)

PODCAST

Uno a Uno with Joey Colon

GUEST: Houston Rockets Spanish Radio Broadcaster Adrian Chavarria (original interview date March 8, 2020)

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

PODCAST

Debut of "Bear Tracks" with Jesse Liebman, Orlando Solar Bears Podcast

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

PODCAST

Magic Gaming Podcast

OrlandoMagic.com writer Josh Cohen talks with Magic Gaming Head Coach Jonah Edwards

TELEVISION

FOX Sports Florida Re-Air

8:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic @ Sacramento Kings (original air date, 1.13.20)

Game highlights: Aaron Gordon, 3-point play with :01 left

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

TELEVISION

FOX Sports Florida Re-Air

7:00 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic @ Los Angeles Lakers (original air date, 1.15.20)

Game highlights: Markelle Fultz triple-double, two layups late