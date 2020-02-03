Playing Well on Offense Extends Far Beyond Just Shot-Making

CHARLOTTE – During the Orlando Magic’s recent four-day break from games, head coach Steve Clifford dove head first into a self-scout of sorts and poured over video footage of when his team has been its best offensively this season.

What he found, he stressed on Monday, was that there’s so much more that goes into the Magic playing well offensively than just simply shot-making. The other key ingredients of good offense were some of Clifford’s points of emphasis as Orlando prepared for tonight’s game in Charlotte against the slumping Hornets.

``Obviously, a lot of it is the characteristics of when we play best offensively,’’ Clifford said when asked what all goes into his team playing well offensively. ``It’s screening, passing the ball on target, making the defense move and when two (defenders) come to the ball, making the right play. We’re always going to be best with our team – and this is fact – when it’s five-man basketball.’’

Orlando (21-28) is understandably looking for ways to spark its offense what with it failing to break 100 points or to shoot higher than 40 percent in any of the past four games. Overall, the Magic have lost five games in a row and seven of eight to fall a season-worst seven games below .500. An Orlando squad hit hard by injuries all season has won just once since stunning the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Jan. 15.

That one victory came two weeks ago in Charlotte against the Hornets, 16-33 and losers of nine of the last 10 games. Charlotte suffered a gut-wrenching loss on Saturday in San Antonio when it saw a 19-point, third-quarter lead devolve into a shocking 24-point loss as it was outscored by 37 points in the second half by the Spurs.

Much the same thing happened on Jan. 20 when the Hornets had an early 11-point lead before the Magic came storming back behind the shooting of Terrence Ross, Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic. Ross keyed a 32-18 second-quarter run for the Magic when he did most of his damage in a 19-point, five-3-pointer night. Fournier (26 points and six 3-pointers) and Vucevic (24 points, 10 rebounds and two 3-pointers) finished off the Hornets in a second half where the Magic dominated to the tune of 55-38.

``Obviously, it’s not easy when you have a few games (with offensive struggles) and you start to think about it, but all of that can be turned around in one game,’’ said Vucevic, who has shot 43.5 percent overall and 34.5 percent from 3-point range over his last 10 games. ``Obviously, we played well here last time, so we’re going to have to be prepared to do that again. If we can put out a defensive performance like we did (on Saturday against Miami), it’s going to spark our offense.’’

The Magic are hopeful that they will have Fournier tonight after he couldn’t practice on Sunday because of pain in his lower back. Because of those issues, Fournier missed both of the practices prior to Saturday’s home game against Miami – one where he made just three of 13 shots and two of seven 3-point attempts.

Fournier, Orlando’s second-leading scorer at 18.6 points a game, was planning to go through the team’s morning shootaround session and then play later in the night against the Hornets. His recent struggles – he has shot just 40.2 percent overall and only 34.4 percent from 3-point range – have played a major role in the lack of pop from Orlando’s offense of late.

Clifford pointed out that the loss of veteran point guard D.J. Augustin (bone irritation in his left knee) has also been a major reason by Orlando has fallen on hard times offensively of late. The loss of Augustin’s playmaking (4.7 assists per game), scoring pop off the bench (10.7 points per game) and perimeter shooting (34.6 percent 3-point shooting) has hampered the offense. In the nine games without Augustin, Orlando’s scoring has plunged from 103.8 points per game to 100.6 points per game and the overall shooting is down from 43.2 percent to 42.1 percent.

``He has a trickle-down effect on the whole team,’’ Clifford said of Augustin, who has been out since Jan. 14 and was originally projected to miss three-to-four weeks. ``If you look at our injuries to date, our guys have done a good job of withstanding them. The (Al-) Farouq (Aminu) injury, we played without (Vucevic) for 11 games, we played without (Michael Carter-Williams) for a time and then (Jonathan Isaac), who was on his way to being first- or second-team All-Defense, and yet for the most part we’ve been able to withstand those (injuries), to a certain degree.

``The D.J. one is hard because every roster has strengths and weaknesses, and obviously the range-shooting and skill part is the part that we don’t have that much of,’’ Clifford added. ``And that’s the part that (Augustin) brings. Look at the numbers since he got hurt … it’s night and day.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.