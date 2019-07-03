2019 Summer League: Peter Jok's Strengths

The best outside shooter on the 2019 Orlando Magic Summer League team may be Peter Jok, who shot nearly 41 percent from 3-point range last season in the G League with the Northern Arizona Suns. Just based on the numbers, the 6-foot-6, 205-pounder was more efficient further away from the basket than he was from closer. From 20 to 24 feet out, for example, he shot 43.1 percent while from five to nine feet away he shot only 13.3 percent. Nearly 58 percent of his shot attempts came from beyond the arc.

While he’s capable of making shots when pulling up off the dribble, Jok is much more comfortable spotting up or coming off screens. He did a great job in 2018-19 running to his sweet spots, particularly the right corner where he made 56 percent of his threes. Only 64 of his 387 jump shot attempts were taken off the dribble.

Like some of his other Magic backcourt teammates in Vegas, Jok is a good rebounder at his position. The native of Khartoum, Sudan averaged 5.5 rebounds per game during his senior season at Iowa, where he was named to the All-Big Ten First Team that year.

The likely reasons the now 25-year-old wasn’t drafted in 2017 are that he’s not extraordinarily athletic, he’s not very strong compared to archetypical NBA shooting guards, he rarely initiates contact on his drives, and he’s not much of a playmaker. But, with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, quick hands and anticipation, and a high basketball IQ, Jok does bring some key intangible skills to the table.

He averaged 1.3 steals per game in the G League last year while only coughing the ball up 1.6 times. With the Hawkeyes, he posted similar numbers, so he has shown he can be consistent and not let some of his key weaknesses encumber him.

Click HERE for a look at the Orlando Magic's 2019 Summer League roster