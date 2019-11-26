The Perfect Gift for Any Orlando Magic Fan: Magic Announce Holiday Ticket Plans

ORLANDO – Making the perfect gift for any Orlando Magic fan, the 2019 Magic Holiday Ticket Plans have been announced and fans will have the opportunity to choose from four different game packages throughout the holiday season. For more information on each package, please call 407-89-MAGIC or visit the ticket web pages listed below.

This year’s holiday ticket plans will feature the best matchups including games vs. the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. The packages start at just $59, offering fans a great opportunity to come out and cheer on the Magic.

2019 Magic Holiday Ticket Plans

City Edition Game Plan

Friday, November 29 vs. Toronto

Sunday, December 1 vs. Golden State

Wednesday, January 22 vs. Oklahoma City

Monday, February 10 vs. Atlanta

Thursday, March 19 vs. Cleveland

Wednesday, April 1 vs. Charlotte

*tickets are available for purchase November 14 – November 28 at 4:00 PM

*plan starts at just $99

For more information, visit www.nba.com/magic/tickets/flex-plans

Black Friday Special

Sunday, December 1 vs. Golden State

Wednesday, December 4 vs. Phoenix

Monday, January 6 vs. Brooklyn

*tickets are available for purchase November 29 from 8:00 AM – 11:59 PM

*plan starts at just $49

For more information, visit www.nba.com/magic/blackfriday

Cyber Monday - All-Star Pass

Wednesday, January 8 vs. Washington

Wednesday, February 12 vs. Detroit

Monday, March 2 vs. Portland

Sunday, March 15 vs. Charlotte

*tickets are available for purchase on December 2 at 10:00 AM

*pass starts at just $49, a $10 savings

*discounted price expires at 10:00 PM on December 2

For more information, visit www.nba.com/magic/tickets/fastbreak

Cyber Monday - Holiday Budweiser Legendary Pass

Friday, December 27 vs. Philadelphia

Monday, December 30 vs. Atlanta

Friday, January 3 vs. Miami

*tickets are available for purchase on December 2 at 10:00 AM

*pass starts at just $150, a $30 savings

*discounted price expires at 10:00 PM on December 2

For more information, visit www.nba.com/magic/tickets/fastbreak