The Perfect Gift for Any Orlando Magic Fan: Magic Announce Holiday Ticket Plans
Choose from four ticket packages this holiday season
ORLANDO – Making the perfect gift for any Orlando Magic fan, the 2019 Magic Holiday Ticket Plans have been announced and fans will have the opportunity to choose from four different game packages throughout the holiday season. For more information on each package, please call 407-89-MAGIC or visit the ticket web pages listed below.
This year’s holiday ticket plans will feature the best matchups including games vs. the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. The packages start at just $59, offering fans a great opportunity to come out and cheer on the Magic.
2019 Magic Holiday Ticket Plans
City Edition Game Plan
Friday, November 29 vs. Toronto
Sunday, December 1 vs. Golden State
Wednesday, January 22 vs. Oklahoma City
Monday, February 10 vs. Atlanta
Thursday, March 19 vs. Cleveland
Wednesday, April 1 vs. Charlotte
*tickets are available for purchase November 14 – November 28 at 4:00 PM
*plan starts at just $99
For more information, visit www.nba.com/magic/tickets/flex-plans
Black Friday Special
Sunday, December 1 vs. Golden State
Wednesday, December 4 vs. Phoenix
Monday, January 6 vs. Brooklyn
*tickets are available for purchase November 29 from 8:00 AM – 11:59 PM
*plan starts at just $49
For more information, visit www.nba.com/magic/blackfriday
Cyber Monday - All-Star Pass
Wednesday, January 8 vs. Washington
Wednesday, February 12 vs. Detroit
Monday, March 2 vs. Portland
Sunday, March 15 vs. Charlotte
*tickets are available for purchase on December 2 at 10:00 AM
*pass starts at just $49, a $10 savings
*discounted price expires at 10:00 PM on December 2
For more information, visit www.nba.com/magic/tickets/fastbreak
Cyber Monday - Holiday Budweiser Legendary Pass
Friday, December 27 vs. Philadelphia
Monday, December 30 vs. Atlanta
Friday, January 3 vs. Miami
*tickets are available for purchase on December 2 at 10:00 AM
*pass starts at just $150, a $30 savings
*discounted price expires at 10:00 PM on December 2
For more information, visit www.nba.com/magic/tickets/fastbreak
