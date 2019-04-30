Pat Williams Looking Forward to the Next Chapter of His Life

ORLANDO – While some have tried quantifying the enormous legacy of Pat Williams by referring to him as ``the Walt Disney of pro sports in Orlando,’’ a strong case could be made that the retiring co-founder of the Orlando Magic deserves a salutatory statue outside of the Amway Center.

Doing that, however, would be incredibly short-sighted and it would omit the actual people who believed most in the potential of Orlando and greatly assisted the city’s bid to land an NBA franchise back in the mid-1980s, Williams stressed.

To explain himself, Williams did what he does best on Tuesday – he once again told the detailed story of Orlando’s against-all-odds bid to land an NBA franchise back in 1986 and how people in the Central Florida community stepped up to make it all possible.

``Orlando was a little market and I still say it’s a miracle that it all happened,’’ said Williams, still somewhat shocked at what Orlando pulled off some 33 years later. ``Those fans who stepped up and got us to that 14,000 (season-ticket commitment) mark … whew, boy, those fans, they’re the heroes of this whole story.

``Without that (commitment to buy season tickets), I think the league would have probably said, `Orlando, you’re too small, you don’t have really anything here that distinguishes you and we’re going to focus on these other three markets,’’’ recalled Williams, referring to other potential NBA expansion markets in Miami, Charlotte and Minnesota at the time. ``But with those 14,000 (season-ticket commitments) they just couldn’t ignore us. They just couldn’t say, `There’s nothing going on down there (in Orlando).’ We got their attention, big time.’’

Williams, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, made a 56-year pro sports career out of catching the attention of people with his ``anything is possible’’ mindset and his willingness to work hard enough to defy any and all expectations. Now, after 51 years in the NBA – the last 30-plus with the Magic franchise that he helped to found alongside of fellow dreamer Jimmy Hewitt – Williams has announced his retirement from pro sports to pursue other interests. In typical indefatigable Williams fashion, he said people shouldn’t expect to see him on a golf course, in a fishing boat or playing shuffleboard because he’s ``not retiring from life’’ because he still has a list of ideas and goals that ``go down to the end of a yellow legal pad.’’

While emphasizing that his health is strong and his battle with nine-year battle with multiple myeloma is under control, Williams – who will turn 79 years old on Friday – admitted that the recent death of Boston Celtics’ great John Havlicek played a role in his retirement from pro sports and convinced him he needed to pursue some of the goals outside of basketball that he still wants to accomplish.

A self-described ``builder,’’ who constructed sports successes in Spartanburg, S.C., Chicago, Philadelphia and Orlando, Williams wants to someday build ``The Pat Williams Leadership Library’’ in Orlando. Referring to himself as a ``bookaholic from the time he was seven years old,’’ Williams owns more than 20,000 books and is such an avid reader and someone with a such an unquenchable thirst for knowledge that in the past he could usually be found reading during timeouts at Magic games or thumbing through newspapers during church sermons. Williams wants to pass along the knowledge that he’s accumulated by building the library and also someday constructing the monument to fans who made NBA basketball possible in Orlando.

``I’m really getting revved up for the next chapter of my life,’’ Williams said. ``I’m a builder, you see. As you look back at my career … in all the various cities I’ve been in – Chicago, Atlanta, back to Philadelphia for 12 years and then the ultimate building here in Orlando that started in 1986 – those were the periods when I was at my best and I was most fulfilled, most excited and most enthused. For the last period of time, I haven’t been doing a lot of building. Well, I was building a family of enormous numbers, building a speaking career and a writing career, but I’ve missed the building part of it.

``I’m jumping into the building a part again while I still have good health,’’ Williams added. ``I think the best decade for me is ahead.’’

Williams’ exuberance for life and hunger for the next challenge was always at the root of why he left a perfectly solid position leading the Philadelphia 76ers at the height of the franchise’s greatest stretch in the mid-1980s to help assist Orlando with its shot-in-the-dark NBA dreams. He said he’s always lived life by Walt Disney’s famous quote of, ``if you can dream it, you can do it.’’

Orlando first dreamed of doing it at the NBA level in 1985 and ‘86, and then it was convinced that it could do it after some strategic prodding by Williams. On Tuesday, the legendary co-founder of the Magic re-told the fateful conversation with Hewitt that jump-started Orlando’s foray into pro sports.

``I had come down here in September of ’85 to speak and through a mutual friend said, `you should see my buddy Jimmy Hewitt,’ who had volunteered to take me back to the airport,’’ Williams remembered. ``I just threw out before going back home to Philly, `Do you think pro basketball would ever fly in Florida?’ The southernmost team was in Atlanta. Jimmy said, `Yeah, I think it could,’ and I said, `And where would you put the team – Tampa or Miami?’ He responded by saying, `I wouldn’t put it in either place. I’d put it right here in Orlando.’

``I had just seen Orlando with a skinny little skyline and an airport made out of wood, but when we got to the airport, I said, `Now, Jimmy if you believe this, it would be wise to track down the Commissioner and go and see David Stern because there seems to be a little stirring with expansion, and I thought no more of it,’’ Williams added. ``(Hewitt) called me the next week and he said, `Bubba, we’ve got an appointment with David Stern.’ I knew then that Jimmy was the real deal. … He eventually told me, `Bubba, we’ve taken this as far as we can take it and we’re going to keep going, you’re going to have to leave Philadelphia and join us,’ and that’s what I did.’’

Williams did that even though he knew that Orlando was likely near the bottom of potential NBA expansion cities that included Toronto, Anaheim, Calif., Miami, Charlotte and Minnesota. In what proved to be an absolute stroke of genius, Williams devised a plan where the Orlando franchise would go in front of the NBA’s expansion committee with a list of 14,000 potential season-ticket commitments. That, Williams knew from his time working with the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks and 76ers, would help differentiate Orlando and show off the potential of the Central Florida region.

`` The only reason little Orlando – which was kind of dwarfed by the statistics of all these other markets – the only reason that we were in the hunt was that we could go in front of the owners and tell them we had deposits, $100 deposits on 14,000 season tickets,’’ said Williams, who noted that leaders from Disney and the Orlando Sentinel newspaper were among the first corporations to pledge buying a 100 season tickets and a suite at the former Orlando Arena. ``No team in the league, including the Knicks and Lakers at that time, had 14,000 season tickets. Most teams, in those days, had three or four thousand (season tickets). That got their attention.

``Now, keep in mind, that 90-day window was in the heat of summer, when most Orlandoans head off to the mountains of North Carolina, but somehow or another, the community did it,’’ Williams added. ``That’s why I want to help spearhead a monument out in front of (the Amway Center) for those Central Floridians who came forth in this community where there was no arena to visit, no history of pro sports and no real history of basketball background, but yet they’re the heroes who came forward and made this whole thing possible.’’

Once NBA basketball actually came to fruition in Orlando in 1989, Williams brainstormed the idea of game presentation, introducing T-shirt guns, halftime magic acts, cheerleaders, bellowing announcers and Stuff the mascot in Orlando.

Next to bringing NBA basketball to Orlando, Williams considers his second-greatest accomplishment being his recruitment of Amway co-founder Rich DeVos to Orlando to become the second owners of the Magic. Even after the passing of family matriarch Helen DeVos and patriarch Rich DeVos in the last two years, the DeVos family is well into its second decade of running the franchise and is seen throughout the NBA as a model ownership group.

Said Williams: ``I have a great love for the DeVos family, and I think about Rich every day. So many lessons that he passed onto all of us – the most important one which was, `Be good to people, no matter who they are.’ In Rich’s opinion, there was no such thing as `small people’ and everyone was important, and everyone was a big person in Rich’s view. Just being around him has left a deep imprint on me.’’

Williams, who has penned more than 100 books in his lifetime, has two new books due out in the fall – ``Lead like Walt (Disney)’’ and ``Who Coached the Coaches’’ and he’s already started formulating another book where he gives his take on some of the most influential players and people in NBA history.

When the final chapter on Williams’ story is someday written, Williams feels his winding path through the world of pro sports and life will be akin to the one that Orlando has taken while growing from a citrus outpost to becoming a major metropolitan area. Like Walt Disney and Arnold Palmer before him, Williams believed wholeheartedly in the potential of Orlando. And, in turn, Orlando gave him nothing but support to make both of their dreams come true.

``Orlando is the city of dreams,’’ Williams said. ``People can come here and be difference-makers. You couldn’t go to a big, Northern city and do that. But if you have an idea or a project, you can do it right here in Orlando. In Philly, there’s a generational pecking order and the same in Boston and other cities. But if you’ve got something you really want to get rolling, come to Orlando to do it. It’s a dream city and a dream capital.’’

