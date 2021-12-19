Orlando at Toronto Game Scheduled for Dec. 20 Postponed

NEW YORK - The next games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, as well as the next two games for the Brooklyn Nets, have been postponed because of players and staff members entering the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.

The following games are impacted:

Sunday, Dec. 19: Denver at Brooklyn

Cleveland at Atlanta

New Orleans at Philadelphia

Monday, Dec. 20: Orlando at Toronto

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Washington at Brooklyn