Orlando at Toronto Game Scheduled for Dec. 20 Postponed

by Magic PR
Posted: Dec 19, 2021

NEW YORK - The next games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, as well as the next two games for the Brooklyn Nets, have been postponed because of players and staff members entering the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.

The following games are impacted:

Sunday, Dec. 19: Denver at Brooklyn
Cleveland at Atlanta
New Orleans at Philadelphia

Monday, Dec. 20: Orlando at Toronto

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Washington at Brooklyn

